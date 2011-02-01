Bobridge and Meyer headline Singapore criterium

Image 1 of 2 Jack Bobridge was looking proud in his Aussie jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 2 Cameron Meyer (Team Garmin-Cervelo) leads the young rider's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Australian national champions in the road race and time trial respectively, Jack Bobridge and Cameron Meyer will headline the 2011 OCBC Cycle Singapore, a criterium on the streets of one of the world's busiest cities.

The two Garmin-Cervélo riders recently featured at the year's opening World Tour event, the Santos Tour Down Under, with Meyer winning the overall classification and Bobridge a vital domestique in the victory.

The professional night criterium will take place on March 5 under floodlights along a new 1.7km route around the Formula 1 pit building, in the same precinct that hosts the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix in September.

The race was first held in 2009, with last year's edition won by another Australian, Ben Kersten, riding for the Fly V Australia Continental team.

Event organisers Spectrum Worldwide said that more names for the professional night criterium will be announced in the coming weeks but the presence of Bobridge and Meyer is a coup for the race.

"We are obviously thrilled to have confirmed both Jack and Cameron for OCBC Cycle Singapore 2011. They are cyclists of the highest calibre and their recent success is testament to that," said Chris Robb, Managing Director of Spectrum Worldwide.

"For them to recognise OCBC Cycle Singapore as a cycling event they’d like to be involved in is fantastic news for the event and highlights just how far it has grown since its inception in 2009.

"The new professional night criterium is shaping up to be an absolutely fantastic race and will be hotly contested with such a quality line-up of international cyclists."