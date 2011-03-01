Meyer, Bobridge and Meares to lead Australia in World Track Championships

Image 1 of 3 Fresh from the Tour Down Under Cameron Meyer is preparing for the Worlds in Berlin. (Image credit: fietsenphotography.com) Image 2 of 3 Jack Bobridge was looking proud in his Aussie jersey. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Anna Meares (Aus) on the top spot of the podium for the women's sprint. (Image credit: Gerry McManus)

Australia will send nine defending champions to the UCI Track World Championships later this month in Apeldoorn, Netherlands. Cycling Australia will look to equal or better its 2010 tally of six gold medals, two silver and two bronze.

"We're coming off the back of a strong World Cup campaign where we fielded both development and elite squads," said National Performance Director Kevin Tabotta. "We used the series to chase Olympic qualification points and to ensure we qualified all the places we needed for the World Championships and now the team we're sending to Apeldoorn is the cream of the crop."

The men's endurance squad will be led by Cameron Meyer, who won three gold medals last year, as well as triple gold at the Commonwealth Games on his way to being named Australian Cyclist of the Year. The Garmin-Cervelo rider has gotten his 2011 road season off to a good start, winning both the national time trial title and the overall Tour Down Under.

Another outstanding rider is Jack Bobridge, who last month set the new world record for the 4000m individual pursuit. He will be joined by Rohan Dennis, who on the same day set the third best time ever.

Anna Meares will lead the womens' sprint line-up. She has won both World Cup sprints she has contested this year, and will look for her first Worlds gold medal. “Anna heads to Apeldoorn in the best position she's ever been in to deliver a sprint medal," said Tabotta.

Women's Sprint Events: Kaarla McCullouch, Anna Meares, and Emily Rosemund

Men's Sprint Events: Daniel Ellis, Matthew Glaetzer, Jason Niblett, Shane Perkins and Scott Sunderland

Women's Endurance Events: Katherine Bates, Amy Cure, Melissa Hopkins, Sarah Kent and Josephine Tomic (long team, the final seleciton to be made by March 9)

Men's Endurance Events: Jack Bobridge, Rohan Dennis, Luke Durbridge, Michael Freiburg, Michael Hepburn, Leigh Howard, and Cameron Meyer