Bendigo International Madison startlist

Meyer and Howard headline 40th edition

Startlist

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cameron Meyer\Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)
2George Tansley\Miles Scotson (The Green Globe)
3Jamie Crass\Mark Jamieson (The Gallic Club)
4Cam Karwowski\Brad Evans(3BO/SASI)
5Leif Lampater\Leon Van Bon (Innes Motors)
6Brendan Schultz\Ed Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)
7Mitch Benson\Michael Frieberg (State Trustees)
8Mark Flood\Tom Leaper(Tweed Sutherland First National)
9Jay Callahan\Robbie McCarthy(Bendigo Party Hire)
10Luke Davison\Sun Hoon Park(E + Architecture)
11Benjamin Edmuller\Scott Law (Ronde)
12Shane Archbold\Tom Scully (Giant)
13Glen O’Shea\Tim Decker (Corry Cycles)
14Rick Sanders\Alex Edmondson (Uno Cycling Clothing)
15Jackson Law\Caleb Ewan (NSW Institute of Sport)
16Luke Okerby\Peter Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)