Bendigo International Madison startlist
Meyer and Howard headline 40th edition
Startlist
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Meyer\Leigh Howard (McCaig & Daikin Air Conditioning)
|2
|George Tansley\Miles Scotson (The Green Globe)
|3
|Jamie Crass\Mark Jamieson (The Gallic Club)
|4
|Cam Karwowski\Brad Evans(3BO/SASI)
|5
|Leif Lampater\Leon Van Bon (Innes Motors)
|6
|Brendan Schultz\Ed Bissaker (Peter Lehmann Wines)
|7
|Mitch Benson\Michael Frieberg (State Trustees)
|8
|Mark Flood\Tom Leaper(Tweed Sutherland First National)
|9
|Jay Callahan\Robbie McCarthy(Bendigo Party Hire)
|10
|Luke Davison\Sun Hoon Park(E + Architecture)
|11
|Benjamin Edmuller\Scott Law (Ronde)
|12
|Shane Archbold\Tom Scully (Giant)
|13
|Glen O’Shea\Tim Decker (Corry Cycles)
|14
|Rick Sanders\Alex Edmondson (Uno Cycling Clothing)
|15
|Jackson Law\Caleb Ewan (NSW Institute of Sport)
|16
|Luke Okerby\Peter Loft (Fairbrother Building Contractors)
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy