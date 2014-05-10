Trending

Hupond wins fourth Dunkirk stage

Demare maintains race lead on penultimate stage

Thierry Hupond (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 5 in Dunkirk

Thierry Hupond (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 5 in Dunkirk
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Thierry Hupond soloed to the victory on stage 4 of the Four Days of Dunkirk, while his teammate Nikias Arndt followed him in for a Giant-Shimano 1-2.

Race leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finished in a reduced peloton, 31 seconds behind the seven leaders, holding onto his lead in the overall ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), and Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Roubaix Lille Metropole's Rudy Kowalski took the lead in the sprint and mountains classification from the breakaway, which also included Stéphane Rossetto (BigMat - Auber 93), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar), Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Frédéric Amorison (Wallonie - Bruxelles) and Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale).

The Giant-Shimano riders bridged across as the group was being reeled in by the peloton, then took off from the leaders to take the first two spots on the stage.

"It feels great to finally get a win for the team but it wasn't expected in what was a strange race to be honest," Hupond said. "When the big break had over 10 minutes it looked as if they might stay away and behind everyone was looking at each other but then the gap started to fall and the race started coming back together.

"I've been feeling good here in Dunkerque over the past few days and was still there with Nikias when the gap was dropping fast, while many of the GC riders were isolated. We took our chance and attacked together, bridging over to the front of the race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano5:12:24
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:09
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:11
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:12
6Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:18
7Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:22
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:31
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:32
10Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
16Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
18Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
20Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
21Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:35
22Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
23Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
24Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
25Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
26Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
27Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
28Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
30Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:00:41
31Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:49
32Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:07
33Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:03:13
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:18
35Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
36Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
37Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:05:04
38Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:08:26
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:08:43
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
42David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
43Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
44Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
45Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
46Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
47Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
48Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
49Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:08:43
50Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
51Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
52Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
53Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
54Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
55Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
56Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
57Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
58Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
59Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
60Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
61Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
62Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
63Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
64Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
65Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
66Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
67Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
68Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
69Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:11:40
70Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
71Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
72Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
73José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
74Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
75Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
76Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
77Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
78Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
79Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
80Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
81Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:19
82Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
83Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
84Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
85Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:17:32
87Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
88Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
89Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
90Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
91Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
92Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
93Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
94Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
95Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
96Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
97Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
98Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
99Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
100Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
101Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
102Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
103Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
104Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFKenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFCameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
DNFArnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
DNFRobin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFDaniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFDomingos Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
DNFSam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFBenjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
DNFMaxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNFFréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
DNFFrekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
DNFStijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSClément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement

Sprint B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 934pts
2Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo2
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Sprint B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar4pts
2Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
3Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1

Sprint B
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 934pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano20pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano17
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar15
4Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert13
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale11
6Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole10
7Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 939
8Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr8
9Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo7
10Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 936
11Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
12Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar4
13Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
14Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
15Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 931

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert2
3Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 932
3Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole3pts
2Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
3Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 933pts
2Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole2
3Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano5:12:33
2Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:03
3Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:09
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:22
5Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:23
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:26
8Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
9Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:40
11Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:08:34
12Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
13Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
14Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
15Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
16Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
17Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
18Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
19Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
20Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
21Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
22Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:11:31
23Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
24Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:14:10
25Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
26Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
27Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:17:23
28Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
29Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
30Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
31Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Giant-Shimano15:37:56
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:31
3AG2R La Mondiale0:00:32
4Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:41
5BigMat - Auber 930:00:59
6Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:04:41
7FDJ.fr0:05:58
8Team Europcar0:08:42
9Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:06
10Bretagne Séché Environnement0:09:09
11Wallonie - Bruxelles0:11:44
12IAM Cycling0:12:52
13Tinkoff-Saxo0:16:57
14Team La Pomme Marseille 130:17:14
15Team NetApp-Endura0:26:12
16MTN - Qhubeka0:34:14
17Veranclassic - Doltcini0:37:11

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr18:01:46
2Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling0:00:06
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
4Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:22
5Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
6Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
7Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:46
8Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:50
9Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:00:52
10Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:54
12Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:00
14Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:01:03
15Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
16Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:02:27
17Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling0:04:40
18Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:05:11
19Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:05:58
20Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:16
21Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
22Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:35
23Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:11
24Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar0:09:18
25Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:29
26Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:48
27Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:23
28Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr0:10:43
29Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:10:45
30Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:11:09
31José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:12:02
32Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr0:12:04
33Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:12
34Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr0:13:33
35Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 930:13:38
36Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano0:13:43
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling0:13:46
38Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:14:21
39Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:14:55
40Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:15:18
41Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:15:30
42Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:16:04
43Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:15
44Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:17:52
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:18:29
46Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:41
47Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling0:20:06
48Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:56
49Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:21:14
50Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling0:21:32
51Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:54
52Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:08
53Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:28
54Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:23:33
55Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:23:40
56David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr0:23:41
57Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:24:00
58Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:24:10
59Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:24:18
60Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura0:25:35
61Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo0:25:46
62Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:26:17
63Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling0:27:01
64Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:20
65Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:28:09
66Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:02
67Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
68Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:29:14
69Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:03
70Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:30:29
71Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
72Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar0:31:47
73Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:32:04
74Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:21
75William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:32:32
76Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale0:33:00
77Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:17
78Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:34:09
79Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:34:31
80Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:36:31
81Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:36:33
82Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:34
83Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka0:36:43
84Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:37:05
85Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:37:19
86Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:38:56
87Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:39:02
88Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:39:05
89Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura0:39:13
90Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:39:29
91Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:42:41
92Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr0:44:03
93Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:44:32
94Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:45:58
95Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:12
96Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:46:17
97Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:34
98Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo0:47:45
99Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:48:42
100Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:49:08
101Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano0:51:13
102Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:04
103Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka0:53:29
104Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini1:00:20

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr57pts
2Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano32
3Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo30
4Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling24
5Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale24
6Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles23
7Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar22
8Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano20
9Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar20
10Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
11Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale19
12Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise19
13Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 9318
14Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 9317
15Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano17
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits16
17Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert14
18Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini13
19Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert12
20Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole12
21Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling10
22Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling10
23Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 939
24Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini8
25Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr8
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole7
27Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
28Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka5
30Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 135
31Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr4
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 134
33Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole4
34Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
35Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise3
36Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert3
37Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
38Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
39Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
40Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 932
41Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo2
42Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura2
43Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr1
44Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
45Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise1
46Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole20pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 939
3Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 938
4Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 137
5Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert6
6Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise5
7Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini4
8Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits4
9Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling3
10Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo2
11Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
12Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo2
13Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1
14Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1
15Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar1
16Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr1
17Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano1
18Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr18:01:46
2Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:00:06
3Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:29
4Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
5Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:17
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:06:35
7Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:09:11
8Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:48
9Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:10:23
10Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:10:45
11Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:12:12
12Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:16:15
13Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:19:41
14Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:20:56
15Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:23:08
16Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles0:23:28
17Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:27:20
18Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 130:28:09
19Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:02
20Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:30:03
21Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:30:29
22Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura0:32:21
23Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:34:31
24Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 930:39:02
25Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement0:39:05
26Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:44:32
27Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:45:58
28Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo0:46:12
29Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:47:34
30Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:48:42
31Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura0:52:04

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole19pts
2Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 9315
3Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert7
4Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar6
5Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo4
6Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles2
7Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura2
8Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale1
9Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R La Mondiale54:07:36
2Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:00:13
3Team Giant-Shimano0:01:49
4Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:35
5Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:05:03
6FDJ.fr0:05:29
7BigMat - Auber 930:09:04
8Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:09:20
9Team Europcar0:10:56
10IAM Cycling0:12:42
11Wallonie - Bruxelles0:14:40
12Team La Pomme Marseille 130:28:16
13Bretagne Séché Environnement0:32:40
14Tinkoff-Saxo0:36:15
15MTN - Qhubeka0:59:43
16Team NetApp-Endura1:00:01
17Veranclassic - Doltcini1:16:58

