Hupond wins fourth Dunkirk stage
Demare maintains race lead on penultimate stage
Stage 4: Ardres - Licques
Thierry Hupond soloed to the victory on stage 4 of the Four Days of Dunkirk, while his teammate Nikias Arndt followed him in for a Giant-Shimano 1-2.
Race leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finished in a reduced peloton, 31 seconds behind the seven leaders, holding onto his lead in the overall ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), and Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo).
Roubaix Lille Metropole's Rudy Kowalski took the lead in the sprint and mountains classification from the breakaway, which also included Stéphane Rossetto (BigMat - Auber 93), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar), Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Frédéric Amorison (Wallonie - Bruxelles) and Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale).
The Giant-Shimano riders bridged across as the group was being reeled in by the peloton, then took off from the leaders to take the first two spots on the stage.
"It feels great to finally get a win for the team but it wasn't expected in what was a strange race to be honest," Hupond said. "When the big break had over 10 minutes it looked as if they might stay away and behind everyone was looking at each other but then the gap started to fall and the race started coming back together.
"I've been feeling good here in Dunkerque over the past few days and was still there with Nikias when the gap was dropping fast, while many of the GC riders were isolated. We took our chance and attacked together, bridging over to the front of the race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:12:24
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:09
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:11
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:12
|6
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:18
|7
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:22
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:31
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:32
|10
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|16
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|20
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:35
|22
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|23
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|24
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|25
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|26
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|27
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|28
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|30
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:00:41
|31
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:49
|32
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:07
|33
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:03:13
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:18
|35
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|36
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|37
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:05:04
|38
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:08:26
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:08:43
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|42
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|43
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|44
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|45
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|46
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|47
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|48
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|49
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:08:43
|50
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|52
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|53
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|54
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|55
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|56
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|57
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|58
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|59
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|60
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|62
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|63
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|64
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|65
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|66
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|67
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|68
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|69
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:11:40
|70
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|71
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|72
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|73
|José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|74
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|75
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|76
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|77
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|78
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|79
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|80
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|81
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:19
|82
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|83
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|84
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|85
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:17:32
|87
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|88
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|89
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|90
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|91
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|92
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|93
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|94
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|95
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|96
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|98
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|99
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|100
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|101
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|102
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|103
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|104
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|DNF
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Domingos Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNF
|Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|DNF
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|pts
|2
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|3
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|4
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|15
|4
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|13
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|6
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|7
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|9
|8
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|9
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|7
|10
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|6
|11
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|12
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|4
|13
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|14
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|15
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|2
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|2
|3
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|3
|pts
|2
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|3
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|3
|pts
|2
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|2
|3
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|5:12:33
|2
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:03
|3
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:09
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:22
|5
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:23
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:26
|8
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|9
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:40
|11
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:08:34
|12
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|13
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|14
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|15
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|16
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|17
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|18
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|20
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|21
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|22
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:11:31
|23
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|24
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:14:10
|25
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|26
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|27
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:17:23
|28
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|29
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|31
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Giant-Shimano
|15:37:56
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:31
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:32
|4
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:41
|5
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:59
|6
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:04:41
|7
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:58
|8
|Team Europcar
|0:08:42
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:06
|10
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:09:09
|11
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:11:44
|12
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:52
|13
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:16:57
|14
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:17:14
|15
|Team NetApp-Endura
|0:26:12
|16
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:14
|17
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:37:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18:01:46
|2
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:00:06
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:22
|5
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|6
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|7
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:46
|8
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:50
|9
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:00:52
|10
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:54
|12
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:00
|14
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:01:03
|15
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|16
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:02:27
|17
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling
|0:04:40
|18
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:05:11
|19
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:05:58
|20
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:16
|21
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|22
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:35
|23
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:11
|24
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:09:18
|25
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:29
|26
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:48
|27
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:23
|28
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:10:43
|29
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:10:45
|30
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:11:09
|31
|José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:12:02
|32
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:12:04
|33
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:12
|34
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:13:33
|35
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:13:38
|36
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:13:43
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling
|0:13:46
|38
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:14:21
|39
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:14:55
|40
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:15:18
|41
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:15:30
|42
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:16:04
|43
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:15
|44
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:17:52
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:18:29
|46
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:41
|47
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:20:06
|48
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:56
|49
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:21:14
|50
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling
|0:21:32
|51
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:54
|52
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:08
|53
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:28
|54
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:23:33
|55
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:23:40
|56
|David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr
|0:23:41
|57
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:24:00
|58
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:24:10
|59
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:24:18
|60
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:25:35
|61
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:25:46
|62
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:26:17
|63
|Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:27:01
|64
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:20
|65
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:28:09
|66
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:02
|67
|Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar
|68
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:29:14
|69
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:03
|70
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:30:29
|71
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|72
|Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:31:47
|73
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:32:04
|74
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:21
|75
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:32:32
|76
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:33:00
|77
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:17
|78
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:34:09
|79
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:34:31
|80
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:36:31
|81
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:36:33
|82
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:34
|83
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:36:43
|84
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:37:05
|85
|Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:37:19
|86
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:38:56
|87
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:39:02
|88
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:39:05
|89
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:39:13
|90
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:39:29
|91
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:42:41
|92
|Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:44:03
|93
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:44:32
|94
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:45:58
|95
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:12
|96
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:46:17
|97
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:34
|98
|Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:47:45
|99
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:48:42
|100
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:49:08
|101
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:51:13
|102
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:04
|103
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:53:29
|104
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|1:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|57
|pts
|2
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|32
|3
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|4
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|24
|5
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|6
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|7
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|8
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|20
|9
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|20
|10
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|11
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|12
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|19
|13
|Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|18
|14
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|17
|15
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|17
|16
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|16
|17
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|14
|18
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|13
|19
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|12
|20
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|21
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|10
|22
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|10
|23
|Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93
|9
|24
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|8
|25
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|8
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|7
|27
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|28
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|29
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|5
|30
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|5
|31
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|4
|33
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|4
|34
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|35
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|3
|36
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|3
|37
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|38
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|39
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|40
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|2
|41
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|42
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|43
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|44
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|45
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|1
|46
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|20
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|9
|3
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|8
|4
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|7
|5
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|6
|6
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|5
|7
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|4
|8
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|4
|9
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling
|3
|10
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|11
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|12
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|2
|13
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|14
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|15
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|1
|16
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr
|1
|17
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|1
|18
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|18:01:46
|2
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:00:06
|3
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:29
|4
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|5
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:17
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:06:35
|7
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:09:11
|8
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:48
|9
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:10:23
|10
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:10:45
|11
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:12:12
|12
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:16:15
|13
|Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:19:41
|14
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:20:56
|15
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:23:08
|16
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:23:28
|17
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:27:20
|18
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:28:09
|19
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:02
|20
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:30:03
|21
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:30:29
|22
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:32:21
|23
|Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:34:31
|24
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|0:39:02
|25
|Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:39:05
|26
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:44:32
|27
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:45:58
|28
|Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:46:12
|29
|Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:47:34
|30
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:48:42
|31
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|0:52:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|19
|pts
|2
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93
|15
|3
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|7
|4
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar
|6
|5
|Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4
|6
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|2
|7
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|2
|8
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|9
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R La Mondiale
|54:07:36
|2
|Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:00:13
|3
|Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:49
|4
|Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:35
|5
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:05:03
|6
|FDJ.fr
|0:05:29
|7
|BigMat - Auber 93
|0:09:04
|8
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:09:20
|9
|Team Europcar
|0:10:56
|10
|IAM Cycling
|0:12:42
|11
|Wallonie - Bruxelles
|0:14:40
|12
|Team La Pomme Marseille 13
|0:28:16
|13
|Bretagne Séché Environnement
|0:32:40
|14
|Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:36:15
|15
|MTN - Qhubeka
|0:59:43
|16
|Team NetApp-Endura
|1:00:01
|17
|Veranclassic - Doltcini
|1:16:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
-
McCabe ready to sign with Israel Cycling AcademyTwo-time US criterium champion jumps to WorldTour from Floyd's Pro Cycling
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy