Thierry Hupond (Giant-Shimano) wins stage 5 in Dunkirk (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Thierry Hupond soloed to the victory on stage 4 of the Four Days of Dunkirk, while his teammate Nikias Arndt followed him in for a Giant-Shimano 1-2.

Race leader Arnaud Demare (FDJ) finished in a reduced peloton, 31 seconds behind the seven leaders, holding onto his lead in the overall ahead of Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling), and Michael Valgren Andersen (Tinkoff-Saxo).

Roubaix Lille Metropole's Rudy Kowalski took the lead in the sprint and mountains classification from the breakaway, which also included Stéphane Rossetto (BigMat - Auber 93), Frederik Veuchelen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert), Marko Kump (Tinkoff-Saxo), Alexandre Pichot (Team Europcar), Adrien Petit (Cofidis), Frédéric Amorison (Wallonie - Bruxelles) and Hugo Houle (AG2R La Mondiale).

The Giant-Shimano riders bridged across as the group was being reeled in by the peloton, then took off from the leaders to take the first two spots on the stage.

"It feels great to finally get a win for the team but it wasn't expected in what was a strange race to be honest," Hupond said. "When the big break had over 10 minutes it looked as if they might stay away and behind everyone was looking at each other but then the gap started to fall and the race started coming back together.

"I've been feeling good here in Dunkerque over the past few days and was still there with Nikias when the gap was dropping fast, while many of the GC riders were isolated. We took our chance and attacked together, bridging over to the front of the race."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 5:12:24 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:00:09 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:11 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 5 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:12 6 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:18 7 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:22 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:31 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:32 10 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 16 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 17 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 20 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 21 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:35 22 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 23 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 24 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 25 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 26 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 28 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 29 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 30 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:00:41 31 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:49 32 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:01:07 33 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:03:13 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:18 35 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 36 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 37 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:05:04 38 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:08:26 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:08:43 40 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 41 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 42 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 43 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 44 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 45 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 46 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 47 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 48 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 49 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:08:43 50 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 52 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 53 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 54 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 55 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 56 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 57 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 58 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 59 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 60 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 62 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 63 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 64 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 65 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 66 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 67 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 68 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 69 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:11:40 70 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 71 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 72 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 73 José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 74 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 75 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 76 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 77 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 78 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 79 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 80 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 81 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:19 82 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 83 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 84 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 85 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 86 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:17:32 87 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 88 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 89 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 90 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 91 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 92 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 93 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 94 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 95 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 96 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 98 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 99 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 100 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 101 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 102 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 103 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 104 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo DNF Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar DNF Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini DNF Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement DNF Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles DNF Thomas Rostollan (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Domingos Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 DNF Sam Bennett (Irl) Team NetApp-Endura DNF Benjamin Le Montagner (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement DNF Maxime Renault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano DNF Fréderic Brun (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 DNF Frekalsi Debesay (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka DNF Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise DNF Blel Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement

Sprint B # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Sprint B # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 4 pts 2 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 3 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1

Sprint B # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 4 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 20 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 17 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 15 4 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 13 5 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 11 6 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 7 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 9 8 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 9 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 7 10 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 6 11 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 12 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 4 13 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 14 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 15 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 2 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 2 3 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 3 pts 2 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 3 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 1

KOM - Vigneau de Licques # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 3 pts 2 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 2 3 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 5:12:33 2 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:03 3 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:09 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:00:22 5 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:23 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:26 8 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 9 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 10 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:40 11 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:08:34 12 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 13 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 14 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 15 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 16 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 17 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 20 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 21 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 22 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:11:31 23 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 24 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:14:10 25 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 26 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 27 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:17:23 28 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 29 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 30 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 31 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Giant-Shimano 15:37:56 2 Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:00:31 3 AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:32 4 Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:41 5 BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:59 6 Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:04:41 7 FDJ.fr 0:05:58 8 Team Europcar 0:08:42 9 Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:06 10 Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:09:09 11 Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:11:44 12 IAM Cycling 0:12:52 13 Tinkoff-Saxo 0:16:57 14 Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:17:14 15 Team NetApp-Endura 0:26:12 16 MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:14 17 Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:37:11

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 18:01:46 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:00:06 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:22 5 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 6 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 7 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:46 8 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 0:00:50 9 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:00:52 10 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 11 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:00:54 12 Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:00 14 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:01:03 15 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 16 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:02:27 17 Jérôme Pineau (Fra) IAM Cycling 0:04:40 18 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:05:11 19 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:05:58 20 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:16 21 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 22 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:35 23 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:11 24 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 0:09:18 25 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:09:29 26 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:48 27 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:23 28 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:10:43 29 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:10:45 30 Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:11:09 31 José Goncalves (Por) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:12:02 32 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:12:04 33 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:12 34 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:13:33 35 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 0:13:38 36 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 0:13:43 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) IAM Cycling 0:13:46 38 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:14:21 39 Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:14:55 40 Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:15:18 41 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:15:30 42 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:16:04 43 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:15 44 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:17:52 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:18:29 46 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:19:41 47 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:20:06 48 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:56 49 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:21:14 50 Dominic Klemme (Ger) IAM Cycling 0:21:32 51 Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:54 52 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:08 53 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:23:28 54 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 0:23:33 55 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:23:40 56 David Boucher (Bel) FDJ.fr 0:23:41 57 Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:24:00 58 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:24:10 59 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:24:18 60 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 0:25:35 61 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:25:46 62 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:26:17 63 Kevin Ista (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:27:01 64 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:20 65 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:28:09 66 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:02 67 Bryan Naulleau (Fra) Team Europcar 68 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:29:14 69 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:03 70 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:30:29 71 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 72 Yohann Gené (Fra) Team Europcar 0:31:47 73 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:32:04 74 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:21 75 William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:32:32 76 Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale 0:33:00 77 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Team Europcar 0:33:17 78 Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:34:09 79 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:34:31 80 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:36:31 81 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:36:33 82 Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:36:34 83 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 0:36:43 84 Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:37:05 85 Florian Guillou (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:37:19 86 Christophe Laborie (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:38:56 87 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:39:02 88 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:39:05 89 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp-Endura 0:39:13 90 Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:39:29 91 Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:42:41 92 Mickaël Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr 0:44:03 93 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:44:32 94 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:45:58 95 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:12 96 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 0:46:17 97 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:34 98 Olivier Zaugg (Swi) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:47:45 99 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:48:42 100 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:49:08 101 Thomas Peterson (USA) Team Giant-Shimano 0:51:13 102 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:04 103 Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) MTN - Qhubeka 0:53:29 104 Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 1:00:20

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 57 pts 2 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 32 3 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 30 4 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 24 5 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 24 6 Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 23 7 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Team Europcar 22 8 Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano 20 9 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 20 10 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 11 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 19 12 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 19 13 Steven Tronet (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 18 14 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 17 15 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 17 16 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 16 17 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 14 18 Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini 13 19 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 12 20 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 12 21 Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling 10 22 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 10 23 Alo Jakin (Est) BigMat - Auber 93 9 24 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 8 25 Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ.fr 8 26 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole 7 27 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 28 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 5 30 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 5 31 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ.fr 4 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 4 33 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 4 34 Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 35 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 3 36 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 3 37 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 38 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 39 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 40 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 2 41 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 42 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 2 43 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 44 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 45 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 1 46 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 20 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 9 3 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 8 4 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 7 5 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 6 6 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 5 7 Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini 4 8 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 4 9 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) IAM Cycling 3 10 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 11 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 12 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 2 13 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1 14 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1 15 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 1 16 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ.fr 1 17 Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano 1 18 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr 18:01:46 2 Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:00:06 3 Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:29 4 Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Shimano 0:01:49 5 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:17 6 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:06:35 7 Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:09:11 8 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:09:48 9 Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:10:23 10 Flavien Dassonville (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:10:45 11 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:12:12 12 Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:16:15 13 Clement Saint Martin (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:19:41 14 Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling 0:20:56 15 Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:23:08 16 Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 0:23:28 17 Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 0:27:20 18 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team La Pomme Marseille 13 0:28:09 19 Jesper Hansen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:29:02 20 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:30:03 21 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:30:29 22 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team NetApp-Endura 0:32:21 23 Pierre Gouault (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:34:31 24 Théo Vimpere (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 0:39:02 25 Erwann Corbel (Fra) Bretagne Séché Environnement 0:39:05 26 Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:44:32 27 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:45:58 28 Michal Kolar (Svk) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:46:12 29 Jim Songezo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:47:34 30 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:48:42 31 Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura 0:52:04

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole 19 pts 2 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) BigMat - Auber 93 15 3 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert 7 4 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Team Europcar 6 5 Marko Kump (Slo) Tinkoff-Saxo 4 6 Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles 2 7 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura 2 8 Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale 1 9 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1