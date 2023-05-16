4 Jours de Dunkerque: Olav Kooij wins crash-filled opening stage

By Laura Weislo
published

Jumbo-Visma sprinter takes first race lead over Walscheid

Image 1 of 3
DUNKERQUE FRANCE MAY 16 Olav Kooij of The Netherlands and Team JumboVisma celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Maximilian Walscheid of Germany and Team Cofidis during the 67th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2023 Stage 1 a 1966km at stage from Dunkerque to Abbeville on May 16 2023 in Dunkerque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Olav Kooij (Jumbo-Visma) claimed the opening stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque in a crash-marred finish that saw pre-race favourite Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) come down in the final 200 metres.

Kooij earned the first leader's jersey of the race, finishing the stage ahead of Max Walscheid (Cofidis) and Paul Penhoët (Groupama-FDJ).

The day's breakaway had very little chance of staying away, with five riders giving it a go regardless.

Mathias le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic), Alex Colman (Team Flanders Baloise), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel-Roubaix Lille Metropole), Damien Grignard (Nice Metropole Côte d'Azur) and Mael Guegan (CIC U Nantes Atlantique) spent the better part of the 197km stage not too far off the front of the peloton.

Their maximum gap was only four minutes and fell to less than a minute in the finishing circuits. A few crashes due to traffic furniture disrupted the chase.

A surge on the final KOM left only Le Berre and Molly off the front as the peloton swept up the remaining riders. 

After the breakaway was caught, a couple more crashes in the final kilometres further disrupted the lead-out trains and split the peloton into a smaller than expected bunch for the sprint.

Despite the reduced size, another crash took down Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) and a rider from CIC-U Nantes Atlantique in the final 200 metres.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura's specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

