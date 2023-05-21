Merlier takes final stage as Grégoire wins 4 Jours de Dunkerque

Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won the sixth and final stage of the 4 Jours de Dunkerque on Sunday. The Belgian Champion edged out Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Pro Cycling Team) and Cees Bol (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in a bunch sprint.

"The team worked well, I wasn't further than 30th [in the peloton] today, they were very strong all week. I am happy to finish with a victory because we worked hard this week. We have a victory and a podium placing," said Merlier.

Finishing safely in the peloton, Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the 67th edition of the race and the first general classification of his career.

How it unfolded

An early breakaway escaped in the first 108 kilometres which included the two categorized climbs of Mont des Cats and Mont de Berthen.

The seven riders in the move included Anthony Turgis (TotalEnergies), Momé van Nierkerk (St Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) Valentin Tabellion (AG2R Citroën), Samuel Leroux (Van Rysel0Roubaix Lille Metropole) and Mathis Le Berre (Arkéa-Samsic) and Aaron Gate and Tom Sexton – both from Bolton Equities Black Spoke.

After that hilly first section of the race, the peloton entered the first of eight laps around the finishing 8.9km circuit in Dunkerque. The final escapees were reeled in with 35km to go, leading to a battle of the sprinters' team.

The expected bunch sprint took place at the end of the 182.6-kilometre stage. Teams Uno-X for Blikra and Soudal Quick-Step for Merlier fought for control of the peloton. In the end, Merlier was able to claim victory by a slim tyre width.

Grégoire finished on top with a 13-second gap on Kasper Asgreen (Soudal-QuickStep). Bol moved up to third overall with the bonus seconds at the finish.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling