Trending

Mazzi prevails in Trofeo Franco Balestra

Boem and Colbrelli complete podium

Image 1 of 4

Sonny Colbrelli (GS Zalf Desirée Fior) won the field sprint for third place.

Sonny Colbrelli (GS Zalf Desirée Fior) won the field sprint for third place.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

A big smile for race winner Alessandro Mazzi (Petroli Firenze)

A big smile for race winner Alessandro Mazzi (Petroli Firenze)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 4

The peloton in action during the Trofeo Franco Balestra.

The peloton in action during the Trofeo Franco Balestra.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 4

Alessandro Mazzi (Petroli Firenze) celebrates his victory.

Alessandro Mazzi (Petroli Firenze) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Brief Results
1Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze - Cyclingteam4:14:50
2Nicola Boem (Ita) GS Zalf Desirée Fior0:00:06
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) GS Zalf Desirée Fior0:00:37
4Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
5Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 2010 ASD
6Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) ACS Gruppo Lupi
7Luca Orlandi (Ita) Team Palazzago
8Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Brunero Camel-Pedalando
9Samuele Galligani (Ita) Mastromarco Chianti Sensi Benedetti
10Attilio Nichele (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero

Latest on Cyclingnews