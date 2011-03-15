Mazzi prevails in Trofeo Franco Balestra
Boem and Colbrelli complete podium
Image 1 of 4
Image 2 of 4
Image 3 of 4
Image 4 of 4
|1
|Alessandro Mazzi (Ita) Petroli Firenze - Cyclingteam
|4:14:50
|2
|Nicola Boem (Ita) GS Zalf Desirée Fior
|0:00:06
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) GS Zalf Desirée Fior
|0:00:37
|4
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Trevigiani Dynamon Bottoli
|5
|Ruslan Karimov (Uzb) Team Idea 2010 ASD
|6
|Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) ACS Gruppo Lupi
|7
|Luca Orlandi (Ita) Team Palazzago
|8
|Maurizio Gorato (Ita) Brunero Camel-Pedalando
|9
|Samuele Galligani (Ita) Mastromarco Chianti Sensi Benedetti
|10
|Attilio Nichele (Ita) Marchiol Emisfero
