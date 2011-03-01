Castañeda claims final sprint victory
Gil wraps up overall win
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|2:45:58
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|3
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|4
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|5
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|6
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|8
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|9
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|10
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|11
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|13
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|16
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|17
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|18
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|19
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|20
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|21
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|22
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|23
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|24
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|25
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|26
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|27
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|28
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|29
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|30
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|31
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|32
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|33
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|34
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|35
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|36
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|37
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|38
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|39
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|40
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|41
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|42
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|43
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|44
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|45
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|46
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|47
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|48
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|49
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|50
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|51
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|52
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|53
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|54
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|55
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|56
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|57
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|58
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|59
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|60
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|61
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|62
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|63
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|64
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|65
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|66
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|67
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|68
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|69
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|70
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|71
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|72
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|73
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|74
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|75
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|76
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|77
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|78
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|79
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|80
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|81
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|82
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|83
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|84
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|85
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|86
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|87
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|88
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|89
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|90
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|91
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|92
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|93
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|94
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|95
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|96
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|97
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|98
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|99
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|100
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|DNF
|Erizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
|DNF
|Wilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|DNF
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|DNF
|Manuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
|DNS
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNS
|Martijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNS
|Harman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|DNS
|Jean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|25
|pts
|2
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|20
|3
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|16
|4
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|14
|5
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|12
|6
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|10
|7
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|9
|8
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|9
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|7
|10
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|6
|11
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|12
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|4
|13
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|14
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|3
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|2
|4
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|5
|pts
|2
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|3
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|2
|4
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|5
|pts
|2
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|2
|4
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|5
|pts
|2
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|3
|3
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|2
|4
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|5
|pts
|2
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|2
|4
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sel.Venezuela
|8:17:54
|2
|Odo-Astana
|3
|Kazajstam
|4
|USA
|5
|Gillette Fusion
|6
|Epm-Une
|7
|Mauricio Baez
|8
|Mederic-La Vega
|9
|Fer.Ochoa-Bici Mundo
|10
|Sel.Mexico
|0:00:14
|11
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:00:21
|12
|For The Planet-Nordic
|0:00:46
|13
|Sel. Ecuador
|14
|Region Guadalupe
|0:01:56
|15
|Refidonsa S.Crist.
|0:09:05
|16
|Sel.Leon Ureña (Moca)
|0:09:19
|17
|Park Place/Rt.Ttraining
|0:18:10
|18
|Areperos
|19
|Sel. Guadalupe
|0:27:29
|20
|A.S.Pedro Macori
|0:36:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|25:42:55
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|0:00:26
|3
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|0:00:35
|4
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|0:01:27
|5
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:01:43
|6
|Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
|0:02:32
|7
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:02:46
|8
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:54
|9
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:02:57
|10
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|0:03:04
|11
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:15
|12
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:03:40
|13
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:03:48
|14
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:04:08
|15
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:04:32
|16
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:04:40
|17
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:03
|18
|Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:12
|19
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:05:23
|20
|Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
|0:05:24
|21
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:05:37
|22
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:05:53
|23
|Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:06:04
|24
|Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
|0:06:21
|25
|Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:06:45
|26
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:06:47
|27
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:07:01
|28
|Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
|0:07:55
|29
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:08:09
|30
|Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:08:15
|31
|Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|32
|Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:12:25
|33
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:13:21
|34
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
|0:13:42
|35
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|0:13:55
|36
|Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:14:28
|37
|Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:16:03
|38
|Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:16:14
|39
|Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|0:16:45
|40
|Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:17:10
|41
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:17:35
|42
|Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
|0:17:49
|43
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:18:18
|44
|Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:18:31
|45
|Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:19:18
|46
|Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
|0:20:43
|47
|Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
|0:20:53
|48
|Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:20:56
|49
|Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:21:34
|50
|Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:22:47
|51
|Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
|0:23:01
|52
|Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|0:23:15
|53
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:23:21
|54
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|0:23:56
|55
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:24:55
|56
|Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
|0:25:41
|57
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|0:25:46
|58
|Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|0:26:10
|59
|Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:26:19
|60
|Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|0:26:50
|61
|Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|0:27:56
|62
|Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|0:28:10
|63
|Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
|0:28:57
|64
|Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
|0:29:00
|65
|Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
|0:29:24
|66
|Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:31:14
|67
|Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:32:53
|68
|Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
|0:34:36
|69
|Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
|0:34:49
|70
|Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:37:02
|71
|Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
|0:37:07
|72
|Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:37:40
|73
|Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:39:48
|74
|Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
|0:40:23
|75
|Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
|0:40:29
|76
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|0:40:58
|77
|Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:42:13
|78
|William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
|0:45:13
|79
|Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:48:15
|80
|Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
|0:48:45
|81
|Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
|0:49:49
|82
|Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
|0:50:35
|83
|Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|0:58:51
|84
|Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
|0:58:58
|85
|Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:00:56
|86
|Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|1:02:24
|87
|Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
|1:02:28
|88
|Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
|1:04:09
|89
|Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
|1:12:08
|90
|Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
|1:14:31
|91
|Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|92
|William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|1:16:07
|93
|Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|1:22:17
|94
|Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
|1:23:50
|95
|Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:24:26
|96
|Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
|1:29:37
|97
|Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
|1:30:38
|98
|Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|1:38:33
|99
|Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
|2:19:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|108
|pts
|2
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|104
|3
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|90
|4
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|75
|5
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|68
|6
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|55
|7
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|55
|8
|Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
|48
|9
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|48
|10
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
|46
|11
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|42
|12
|Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
|37
|13
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|36
|14
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|33
|15
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
|25
|pts
|2
|Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
|20
|3
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE
|10
|4
|Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|5
|Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
|10
|6
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|8
|7
|Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
|7
|8
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
|35
|pts
|2
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
|26
|3
|Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
|20
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|20
|5
|Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
|18
|6
|Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
|16
|7
|Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
|14
|8
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
|25:45:52
|2
|Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|4
|Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|5
|Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|6
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|7
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
|8
|Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sel.Venezuela Ven
|77:10:03
|2
|Epm-Une Epm
|0:06:17
|3
|Mauricio Baez Mau
|0:09:15
|4
|Odo-Astana Ast
|0:11:39
|5
|Kazajstam Kaz
|0:12:30
|6
|Sel. Ecuador Acu
|0:18:34
|7
|Aro & Pedal/Inteja Aro
|0:25:32
|8
|For The Planet-Nordic Pla
|0:25:58
|9
|USA
|0:26:54
|10
|Mederic-La Vega Lav
|0:30:25
|11
|Sel.Mexico
|0:31:51
|12
|Fer.Ochoa-Bici Mundo
|0:45:48
|13
|Sel.Leon Ureña(Moca)
|1:04:31
|14
|Region Guadalupe
|1:15:41
|15
|Gillette Fusion
|1:17:48
|16
|Park Place/Rt.Ttraining
|1:24:04
|17
|Areperos
|1:56:18
|18
|A.S.Pedro Macori
|2:22:33
|19
|Sel. Guadalupe
|2:58:36
