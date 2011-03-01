Trending

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE2:45:58
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
3Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela
4Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez
5Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion
6Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
8Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela
9Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team
10Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
11Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
12Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
13Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela
14Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet
16Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador
17Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team
18Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
19Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion
20Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
21Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris
22Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega
23Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet
24Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
25Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega
26Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE
27Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
28Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
29Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team
30Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez
31Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
32Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion
33Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
34Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
35Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela
36Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico
37Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico
38Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
39Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez
40Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE
41Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador
42Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez
43Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE
44Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega
45Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos
46Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team
47Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
48Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team
49Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana
50Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling
51Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling
52Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
53Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
54Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe
55Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico
56Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
57Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
58Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE
59Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
60Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe
61Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
62Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
63Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team
64Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe
65Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet
66Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador
67Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion
68Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega
69Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe
70Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega
71Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan
72Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
73Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos
74Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís
75Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
76Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
77Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega
78Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris
79Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez
80Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez
81Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos
82Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
83Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team
84Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico
85Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
86William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe
87Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico
88Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
89Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos
90Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
91Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
92Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan
93Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís
94Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe
95Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
96Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
97Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
98Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
99William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)
100Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo
DNFErizon Peña (Dom) Areperos
DNFWilbin Felix (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
DNFPeter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFMaint Berkenbosch (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNFKolt Bates (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team
DNFManuel Felix Guerrero (Dom) La Romana
DNSTim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNSMartijn Knol (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNSHarman Van Der Sanden (Ned) Global Cycling Team
DNSJean-Michel Lachance (Can) 1% for the Planet

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE25pts
2Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal20
3Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela16
4Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez14
5Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion12
6Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan10
7Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana9
8Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela8
9Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team7
10Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana6
11Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan5
12Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja4
13Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela3
14Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team2
15Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet1

Sprint 1 - Lap 4, km. 24
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega5pts
2Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico2
4Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1

Sprint 2 - Lap 8, km. 48
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja5pts
2Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE3
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal2
4Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana1

Sprint 3 - Lap 12, km. 72
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega5pts
2Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan3
3Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team2
4Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja1

Sprint 4 - Lap 14, km. 84
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega5pts
2Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo3
3Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja2
4Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1

Sprint 5 - Lap 18, km. 108
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja5pts
2Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team3
3Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega2
4Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sel.Venezuela8:17:54
2Odo-Astana
3Kazajstam
4USA
5Gillette Fusion
6Epm-Une
7Mauricio Baez
8Mederic-La Vega
9Fer.Ochoa-Bici Mundo
10Sel.Mexico0:00:14
11Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:00:21
12For The Planet-Nordic0:00:46
13Sel. Ecuador
14Region Guadalupe0:01:56
15Refidonsa S.Crist.0:09:05
16Sel.Leon Ureña (Moca)0:09:19
17Park Place/Rt.Ttraining0:18:10
18Areperos
19Sel. Guadalupe0:27:29
20A.S.Pedro Macori0:36:20

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela25:42:55
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela0:00:26
3Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez0:00:35
4Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela0:01:27
5Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:01:43
6Nelson Ismael Sanchez (Dom) La Vega0:02:32
7Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE0:02:46
8Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:02:54
9Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team0:02:57
10Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela0:03:04
11Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:15
12Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:03:40
13Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE0:03:48
14Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE0:04:08
15Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:04:32
16Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:04:40
17Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:03
18Jorge Gallegos (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:12
19Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Ecuador0:05:23
20Francisco Colorado (Col) EPM-UNE0:05:24
21Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:05:37
22Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:05:53
23Abdraimzhan Ishanov (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:06:04
24Luis Pilido (Mex) Mexico0:06:21
25Braulio De Jesus (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:06:45
26Antoine Duchesne (Can) 1% for the Planet0:06:47
27Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:07:01
28Nils Penton (Swe) 1% for the Planet0:07:55
29Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:08:09
30Karl Legrand (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:08:15
31Juan Felix Salvador (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja
32Ismael Collado (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:12:25
33Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:13:21
34Efren Ortega (PuR) Sun Cycling0:13:42
35Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega0:13:55
36Rafael German (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:14:28
37Adderlyn Cruz (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:16:03
38Lawrence Werbasse (USA) US U23 National Team0:16:14
39Nurbolat Kulimbetov (Kaz) Odo-Astana0:16:45
40Jordalis Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:17:10
41Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:17:35
42Pedro Nelson Torrez (Col) La Vega0:17:49
43Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:18:18
44Norlandy Tavera (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:18:31
45Ivan Tsissaruk (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:19:18
46Cristian Medina (Mex) Mexico0:20:43
47Miguel Babilonia (PuR) Areperos0:20:53
48Mickael Clarico (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:20:56
49Charlie Hernandez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:21:34
50Maxwell Durschi (USA) US U23 National Team0:22:47
51Geert Dijkshoom (Ned) Global Cycling Team0:23:01
52Manuel Sanchez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal0:23:15
53Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team0:23:21
54Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan0:23:56
55Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:24:55
56Hiram Perez (Mex) Mexico0:25:41
57Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico0:25:46
58Wade Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team0:26:10
59Duban Agudelo (Col) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:26:19
60Ramon Checo (Dom) Mauricio Báez0:26:50
61Kevyn Pujols (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo0:27:56
62Anthony Rodriguez (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)0:28:10
63Diego Yepez (Mex) Mexico0:28:57
64Naud Pierrick (Can) Arco Iris0:29:00
65Jorge Luis Martinez (Dom) La Vega0:29:24
66Earmon Franck (USA) US U23 National Team0:31:14
67Martial Gene (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:32:53
68Julien Fillion (Can) 1% for the Planet0:34:36
69Joel Capellan (Dom) Arco Iris0:34:49
70Eriberto Peña (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís0:37:02
71Anders Newbury (USA) US U23 National Team0:37:07
72Manuel Antonides (Fra) Guadalupe0:37:40
73Edwin Nicolson (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:39:48
74Frederic Theobald (Fra) Region Guadalupe0:40:23
75Antonio Quintero (USA) Sun Cycling0:40:29
76Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela0:40:58
77Ludwig Losy (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:42:13
78William Bondot (Fra) Guadalupe0:45:13
79Wilmi Gil (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:48:15
80Rolf M. Vieten (Ger) San Pedro de Macorís0:48:45
81Luis Calipsa (Ecu) Ecuador0:49:49
82Juan Jose Rodriguez (Dom) La Vega0:50:35
83Robert Perez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja0:58:51
84Kerane Barolin (Fra) Gillette Fusion0:58:58
85Wes Wolfenbarger (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:00:56
86Gustavo Ernesto Payano (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís1:02:24
87Robinson Santos (Dom) Areperos1:02:28
88Rodney Minier (Dom) Areperos1:04:09
89Jean Carlos Gonzalez (Dom) San Pedro de Macorís1:12:08
90Jorge Perez (Dom) La Vega1:14:31
91Carlos Lorenzo (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal
92William Guzman (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)1:16:07
93Zach Bergh (USA) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team1:22:17
94Franklin Bencosme (Dom) León Ureña (Moca)1:23:50
95Alejandro Guzman (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:24:26
96Julio C. Peralta (Dom) Ferreteria Ochoa - Bici Mundo1:29:37
97Victor Rojas (Dom) Areperos1:30:38
98Deivi Valdez (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal1:38:33
99Emmanuel Fernandez (Fra) Guadalupe2:19:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE108pts
2Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja104
3Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal90
4Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana75
5Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela68
6Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez55
7Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela55
8Robert Bush (USA) US U23 National Team48
9Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan48
10Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Mexico46
11Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela42
12Rafael Infantino (Col) EPM-UNE37
13Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team36
14Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela33
15Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana32

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Antonio Arriagada (Chi) Mauricio Báez25pts
2Manuel Medina (Ven) Venezuela20
3Jaime Castañeda (Col) EPM-UNE10
4Tomas Gil (Ven) Venezuela10
5Carlos Ochoa (Ven) Venezuela10
6Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega8
7Freddy Piamonte (Col) EPM-UNE7
8Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Odo-Astana5

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Deivy Capellan (Dom) Refidomsa - San Cristobal35pts
2Jose Frank Rodriguez (Dom) Aro & Pedal/Inteja26
3Marcos Miguel Delgado (Dom) La Vega20
4Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Kazakhstan20
5Stefan Rothe (Ger) Park Place Dealerships Cycling Team18
6Euris Vidal (Dom) Mauricio Báez16
7Gil Cordoves (Ven) Venezuela14
8Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana13

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Squire (USA) US U23 National Team25:45:52
2Pedro Gutierrez (Ven) Venezuela
3Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Odo-Astana
4Danil Fominykh (Kaz) Kazakhstan
5Ilya Davidenok (Kaz) Odo-Astana
6Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Kazakhstan
7Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Kazakhstan
8Maxat Ayazbaev (Kaz) Odo-Astana

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sel.Venezuela Ven77:10:03
2Epm-Une Epm0:06:17
3Mauricio Baez Mau0:09:15
4Odo-Astana Ast0:11:39
5Kazajstam Kaz0:12:30
6Sel. Ecuador Acu0:18:34
7Aro & Pedal/Inteja Aro0:25:32
8For The Planet-Nordic Pla0:25:58
9USA0:26:54
10Mederic-La Vega Lav0:30:25
11Sel.Mexico0:31:51
12Fer.Ochoa-Bici Mundo0:45:48
13Sel.Leon Ureña(Moca)1:04:31
14Region Guadalupe1:15:41
15Gillette Fusion1:17:48
16Park Place/Rt.Ttraining1:24:04
17Areperos1:56:18
18A.S.Pedro Macori2:22:33
19Sel. Guadalupe2:58:36

