Vanthourenhout prevails in Harderwijk

Belgian tops Van den Bosch, Van Leeuwen for the win

Full Results
1Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus1:03:11
2Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:09
3Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) CX Nederland0:00:15
4Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus0:00:24
5Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:00:39
6Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) CX Zwitserland0:00:54
7Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
8Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor0:01:01
9Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team0:01:08
10Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental0:01:14
11Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)0:01:25
12Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:33
13Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:01:37
14Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)0:01:43
15Marco Bianco (Ita) CX Italia0:01:48
16Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus0:01:53
17Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)0:02:13
18Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor0:02:52
19Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:03:09
20Xabier García (Spa)
21Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
22Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)0:03:36
23Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland0:03:42
24Nils Van Kooij (Ned)0:03:48
25Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
26Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team0:03:58
27Jordy Luisman (Ned)0:04:43
28David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus0:04:56
29Patrick De Laat (Ned)0:05:05
30Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof0:05:27
31Kevin Smit (Ned)0:05:51
32Mattia Rossi (Ita) L'arcobaleno Carraro
33Tim Ottens (Ned)
34Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
35Bart Maas (Ned)
36Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
37Jeffrey Vink (Ned)
38Rick Lof (Ned)
39Axel Dekker (Ned)
40Lars Maris (Ned)
41Jacob De Roo (Ned)
42Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned)
43Erwin Ketellapper (Ned)
44Jan-Willem Kamphof (Ned)

