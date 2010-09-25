Vanthourenhout prevails in Harderwijk
Belgian tops Van den Bosch, Van Leeuwen for the win
|1
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|1:03:11
|2
|Tom van den Bosch (Bel) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|3
|Patrick van Leeuwen (Ned) CX Nederland
|0:00:15
|4
|Radomir Simunek Jr. (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:00:24
|5
|Thijs van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:00:39
|6
|Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) CX Zwitserland
|0:00:54
|7
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|8
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Revor
|0:01:01
|9
|Thijs Al (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|10
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Rabobank Continental
|0:01:14
|11
|Egoitz Murgoitio Rekalde (Spa)
|0:01:25
|12
|Mitchell Huenders (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:33
|13
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|14
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned)
|0:01:43
|15
|Marco Bianco (Ita) CX Italia
|0:01:48
|16
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:01:53
|17
|Geert Van Der Horst (Ned)
|0:02:13
|18
|Kenneth van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|0:02:52
|19
|Ole Quast (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:03:09
|20
|Xabier García (Spa)
|21
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|22
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned)
|0:03:36
|23
|Wilant van Gils (Ned) CX Nederland
|0:03:42
|24
|Nils Van Kooij (Ned)
|0:03:48
|25
|Sacha Weber (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|26
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Stevens Racing Team
|0:03:58
|27
|Jordy Luisman (Ned)
|0:04:43
|28
|David van der Poel (Ned) BKCP-Powerplus
|0:04:56
|29
|Patrick De Laat (Ned)
|0:05:05
|30
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|0:05:27
|31
|Kevin Smit (Ned)
|0:05:51
|32
|Mattia Rossi (Ita) L'arcobaleno Carraro
|33
|Tim Ottens (Ned)
|34
|Daniel Ruiz Echeandia (Spa)
|35
|Bart Maas (Ned)
|36
|Nick Van Dijke (Ned)
|37
|Jeffrey Vink (Ned)
|38
|Rick Lof (Ned)
|39
|Axel Dekker (Ned)
|40
|Lars Maris (Ned)
|41
|Jacob De Roo (Ned)
|42
|Wilco Van Beusekom (Ned)
|43
|Erwin Ketellapper (Ned)
|44
|Jan-Willem Kamphof (Ned)
