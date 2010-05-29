Maxime Monfort of HTC-Columbia won the time trial of the Bayern Rundfahrt to take the overall lead going into the final stage. The Belgian time trial champion covered the 28km long course in Berching in 36:04. Adriano Malori (Lampre-Doimo) was second, at 36:16, with third going to Monfort's teammate Hayden Roulston, 48 seconds down.

Malori moved into second overall, 23 seconds behind Monfort.

It was the 27-year-old's first victory of the season. "I felt very good after the first part of the race this week and was very confident. The distance was perfect for me and there were two climbs," he said.

"What can I say, it was simply perfect and I was properly motivated. I gave everything on the stage, and that was it."

Monfort said later that he was surprised but pleased at the result. "I haven't raced for five weeks, so I wasn't expecting my form to be this good. But in each stage of the race so far I've been feeling a little bit better and today I felt the best. It was a very hilly course, with two big climbs with steady gradients of between five and ten percent, and that suited me, too."

Monfort used Roulston as a reference point to ensure he maintained a steady pace on the 27.8 kilometre course. "Hayden had set the best provisional time, and as I was beating his times all the way through, I knew I was on the right track. I passed two guys that had started ahead of me as well, and that's always something that gives you extra motivation."

Milram's Christian Knees was headed towards a third-place finish when he punctured with five kilometres to go.

The time trial was especially important this year, as 35 riders went into it only 10 seconds behind leader Ruben Moreno Gonzalez. While the time gaps have now increased, there are still six riders within one minute of Monfort's time.

Now in the overall lead, Monfort says he will try to stay in control of the race on the final stage Sunday. "Tomorrow's stage is really flat and hopefully it should end in a bunch sprint. I haven't got much of a margin, just 12 seconds on (Adriano) Malori, and I haven't won a stage race since 2004, so the team and I will be giving it 100 percent to try to get this win."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:36:04 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:12 3 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:48 4 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:49 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:59 7 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:01 8 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:02 9 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:04 10 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:06 11 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:09 13 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:10 14 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 15 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:11 16 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:15 17 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:25 18 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 19 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:27 20 Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:01:32 21 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 22 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:01:33 23 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:35 24 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:37 25 Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:38 26 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:41 27 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 28 Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:44 29 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:01:45 30 Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:46 31 Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:48 32 Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:51 33 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 34 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:54 35 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 36 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:01:59 37 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 38 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 39 Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 40 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:05 41 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 42 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:06 43 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:02:08 44 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 45 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 46 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:09 47 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:12 48 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:13 49 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:02:14 50 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:02:16 51 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 52 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 53 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:18 54 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:19 55 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 56 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:20 57 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:24 58 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 59 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:25 60 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:02:29 61 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:02:30 62 Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 63 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:38 64 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:41 65 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:43 66 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:02:45 67 Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:02:46 68 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:48 69 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:02:54 70 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 71 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:02:58 72 Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:01 73 Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:05 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:13 75 Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 76 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:03:16 77 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:19 78 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:03:21 79 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 80 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:23 81 Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:27 82 Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:29 83 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:03:30 84 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:03:31 85 Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:32 86 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:03:37 87 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:41 88 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:45 89 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:57 90 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:03:59 91 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:04:05 92 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:04:07 93 Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:16 94 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:04:21 95 Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:23 96 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:04:33 97 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:04:34 98 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 99 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:04:35 100 Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram 0:04:39 101 Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:04:40 102 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:04:41 103 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:04:50 104 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:04:57 105 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:15 106 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:18 107 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat 108 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:05:20 109 Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:27 110 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:05:30 111 Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:05:31 112 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:33 113 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 114 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:05:44 115 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:05:54 116 Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:06:01 117 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:06:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 1:49:59 2 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:49 3 Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:23 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:27 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:02:36 6 AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:42 7 Skil - Shimano 0:02:56 8 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:03:06 9 Team Milram 0:03:22 10 Cervelo Test Team 0:03:45 11 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:57 12 Team Saxo Bank 0:04:17 13 Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:04:27 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:48 15 Team Netapp 0:05:28 16 Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:32 17 Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:07:08 18 Heizomat 0:09:43

General classification after stage 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 14:55:19 2 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:12 3 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:49 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:00 5 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:04 7 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:06 8 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:10 10 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:01:11 12 Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:15 13 Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:01:23 14 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:26 15 Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:32 16 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:41 17 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:44 18 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:01:45 19 Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram 0:01:46 20 Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:51 21 Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:53 22 Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:56 23 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:01:59 24 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:00 25 Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:04 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 28 Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:02:05 29 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:02:08 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 31 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:14 33 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:02:16 34 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 35 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:20 36 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:02:24 37 Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:31 38 Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp 0:02:45 39 Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:04:04 40 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:09 41 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:10 42 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:46 43 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:50 44 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:04:51 45 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 46 Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:04:59 47 Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team 0:05:09 48 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:17 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:29 50 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:50 51 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:59 52 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:00 53 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:04 54 Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:06:07 55 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:08 56 Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:06:15 57 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:19 58 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:20 59 Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:26 60 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:37 61 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 0:06:42 62 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:06:44 63 Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:50 64 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 0:06:51 65 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:06:52 66 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:07:18 67 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:07:20 68 Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:07:27 69 Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:44 70 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:50 71 Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:08:07 72 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:08:41 73 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:54 74 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:19 75 Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:49 76 Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:16 77 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:15:13 78 Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:15:25 79 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:15:44 80 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:49 81 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:04 82 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:17:29 83 Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:18:01 84 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:18:08 85 René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:18:24 86 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:29 87 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:18:37 88 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:19:21 89 Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:19:30 90 Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:37 91 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:33 92 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:21:41 93 Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:23:33 94 Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram 0:24:11 95 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:26 96 Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:27:38 97 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:28:00 98 Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:28:39 99 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:41 100 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:28:49 101 Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale 0:29:02 102 Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:29:53 103 Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:30:05 104 Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:30:10 105 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:31:14 106 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:32:23 107 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:32:32 108 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:29 109 Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:33:40 110 Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:33:51 111 Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:38 112 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:35:11 113 Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale 0:35:32 114 Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:35:45 115 Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:36:51 116 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:37:00 117 Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:37:49

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14:55:31 2 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:37 3 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:00:48 4 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:52 5 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:54 6 Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:58 7 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:59 8 Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:01:11 9 Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:52 10 Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:01:56 11 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:02 12 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp 0:02:04 13 Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:02:12 14 Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:19 15 Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:58 16 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:39 17 Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:38 18 Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:48 19 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:52 20 Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:05:55 21 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:06:08 22 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:06:25 23 Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp 0:06:30 24 Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp 0:06:40 25 Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec 0:07:08 26 Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:32 27 Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:08:29 28 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:08:42 29 Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team 0:09:07 30 Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:37 31 Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:04 32 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:37 33 Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:17:49 34 Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse 0:17:56 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:17 36 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 0:18:25 37 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:19:09 38 Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:19:18 39 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank 0:20:21 40 Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:21:29 41 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:25:14 42 Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:27:48 43 Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:29:58 44 Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:31:02 45 Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:33:28 46 Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat 0:35:33 47 Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland 0:36:48