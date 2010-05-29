Monfort rides to stage win
Time trial puts Belgian in race lead
Maxime Monfort of HTC-Columbia won the time trial of the Bayern Rundfahrt to take the overall lead going into the final stage. The Belgian time trial champion covered the 28km long course in Berching in 36:04. Adriano Malori (Lampre-Doimo) was second, at 36:16, with third going to Monfort's teammate Hayden Roulston, 48 seconds down.
Malori moved into second overall, 23 seconds behind Monfort.
It was the 27-year-old's first victory of the season. "I felt very good after the first part of the race this week and was very confident. The distance was perfect for me and there were two climbs," he said.
"What can I say, it was simply perfect and I was properly motivated. I gave everything on the stage, and that was it."
Monfort said later that he was surprised but pleased at the result. "I haven't raced for five weeks, so I wasn't expecting my form to be this good. But in each stage of the race so far I've been feeling a little bit better and today I felt the best. It was a very hilly course, with two big climbs with steady gradients of between five and ten percent, and that suited me, too."
Monfort used Roulston as a reference point to ensure he maintained a steady pace on the 27.8 kilometre course. "Hayden had set the best provisional time, and as I was beating his times all the way through, I knew I was on the right track. I passed two guys that had started ahead of me as well, and that's always something that gives you extra motivation."
Milram's Christian Knees was headed towards a third-place finish when he punctured with five kilometres to go.
The time trial was especially important this year, as 35 riders went into it only 10 seconds behind leader Ruben Moreno Gonzalez. While the time gaps have now increased, there are still six riders within one minute of Monfort's time.
Now in the overall lead, Monfort says he will try to stay in control of the race on the final stage Sunday. "Tomorrow's stage is really flat and hopefully it should end in a bunch sprint. I haven't got much of a margin, just 12 seconds on (Adriano) Malori, and I haven't won a stage race since 2004, so the team and I will be giving it 100 percent to try to get this win."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:04
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:12
|3
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:48
|4
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:49
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:59
|7
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:01
|8
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:02
|9
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:04
|10
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:09
|13
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:10
|14
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|15
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|16
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:15
|17
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:25
|18
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|19
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:27
|20
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:01:32
|21
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|22
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:33
|23
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:35
|24
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|25
|Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|26
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:41
|27
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|28
|Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:44
|29
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:01:45
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:46
|31
|Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:48
|32
|Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:51
|33
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:53
|34
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:54
|35
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|36
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:01:59
|37
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|38
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|39
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|40
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:05
|41
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|42
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|43
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:08
|44
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|45
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|47
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:12
|48
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:13
|49
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:02:14
|50
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:02:16
|51
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|52
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|53
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:18
|54
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:19
|55
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|56
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:20
|57
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:24
|58
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|59
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:25
|60
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:29
|61
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:02:30
|62
|Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|63
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:38
|64
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:41
|65
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:43
|66
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:02:45
|67
|Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:02:46
|68
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:48
|69
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:54
|70
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|71
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:58
|72
|Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|73
|Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:05
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:13
|75
|Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|76
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:16
|77
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:19
|78
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:03:21
|79
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|80
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:23
|81
|Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:27
|82
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:29
|83
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:03:30
|84
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:03:31
|85
|Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:32
|86
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:03:37
|87
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:41
|88
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:45
|89
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:57
|90
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:03:59
|91
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:04:05
|92
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:04:07
|93
|Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:16
|94
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:04:21
|95
|Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:23
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:33
|97
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:04:34
|98
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|99
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:04:35
|100
|Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:04:39
|101
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:04:40
|102
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:04:41
|103
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:04:50
|104
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:57
|105
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:15
|106
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:18
|107
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|108
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:20
|109
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:27
|110
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:05:30
|111
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:05:31
|112
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:33
|113
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:05:44
|115
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:05:54
|116
|Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:06:01
|117
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:49:59
|2
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:49
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:23
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:27
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:36
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:42
|7
|Skil - Shimano
|0:02:56
|8
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|9
|Team Milram
|0:03:22
|10
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:03:45
|11
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:57
|12
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:17
|13
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:04:27
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:48
|15
|Team Netapp
|0:05:28
|16
|Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:32
|17
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:07:08
|18
|Heizomat
|0:09:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|14:55:19
|2
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:12
|3
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:49
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:00
|5
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:04
|7
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:06
|8
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:10
|10
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|12
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:15
|13
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:01:23
|14
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:26
|15
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:32
|16
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:41
|17
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:44
|18
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:01:45
|19
|Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram
|0:01:46
|20
|Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:51
|21
|Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:53
|22
|Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:56
|23
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:01:59
|24
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:00
|25
|Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:04
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|28
|Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:05
|29
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:08
|30
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|31
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:14
|33
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:02:16
|34
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:20
|36
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:24
|37
|Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:31
|38
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:02:45
|39
|Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:04
|40
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:09
|41
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:10
|42
|Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:46
|43
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:50
|44
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:04:51
|45
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|46
|Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:59
|47
|Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:09
|48
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:17
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:29
|50
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:50
|51
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:59
|52
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:00
|53
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:04
|54
|Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:06:07
|55
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:08
|56
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:06:15
|57
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:19
|58
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:20
|59
|Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:26
|60
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:37
|61
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:42
|62
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:06:44
|63
|Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:50
|64
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:51
|65
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:06:52
|66
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:18
|67
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:07:20
|68
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:07:27
|69
|Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:44
|70
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:50
|71
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:08:07
|72
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:41
|73
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:54
|74
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:19
|75
|Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:49
|76
|Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:16
|77
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:15:13
|78
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:15:25
|79
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:15:44
|80
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:49
|81
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:04
|82
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:17:29
|83
|Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:18:01
|84
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:18:08
|85
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:18:24
|86
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:29
|87
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:18:37
|88
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:19:21
|89
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:19:30
|90
|Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:37
|91
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:33
|92
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:21:41
|93
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:23:33
|94
|Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:24:11
|95
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:26
|96
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:27:38
|97
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:28:00
|98
|Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:28:39
|99
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:41
|100
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:28:49
|101
|Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:29:02
|102
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:53
|103
|Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:30:05
|104
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:30:10
|105
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:31:14
|106
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:32:23
|107
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:32:32
|108
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:29
|109
|Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:33:40
|110
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:33:51
|111
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:38
|112
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:35:11
|113
|Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:32
|114
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:35:45
|115
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:36:51
|116
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:37:00
|117
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:37:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14:55:31
|2
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:37
|3
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:48
|4
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:52
|5
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:54
|6
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:58
|7
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:59
|8
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:01:11
|9
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:52
|10
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:56
|11
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:02
|12
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|0:02:04
|13
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:02:12
|14
|Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:19
|15
|Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:58
|16
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:39
|17
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:38
|18
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:48
|19
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:52
|20
|Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:05:55
|21
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:06:08
|22
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:06:25
|23
|Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:06:30
|24
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp
|0:06:40
|25
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec
|0:07:08
|26
|Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:32
|27
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:29
|28
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:42
|29
|Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:07
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:37
|31
|Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:04
|32
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:37
|33
|Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:49
|34
|Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:17:56
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:17
|36
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|0:18:25
|37
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:19:09
|38
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:19:18
|39
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank
|0:20:21
|40
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:21:29
|41
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:25:14
|42
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:27:48
|43
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:29:58
|44
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:31:02
|45
|Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:33:28
|46
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat
|0:35:33
|47
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:36:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|44:48:03
|2
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:57
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:58
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:59
|5
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:02:02
|6
|Team Milram
|0:02:57
|7
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:01
|8
|Team Netapp
|0:04:58
|9
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:01
|10
|Skil - Shimano
|0:05:57
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:59
|12
|Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:07:00
|13
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:09:58
|14
|Team Kuota - Indeland
|0:11:02
|15
|Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:13:00
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:59
|17
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:25:00
|18
|Heizomat
|0:41:01
