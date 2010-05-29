Trending

Monfort rides to stage win

Time trial puts Belgian in race lead

Maxime Monfort of HTC-Columbia won the time trial of the Bayern Rundfahrt to take the overall lead going into the final stage. The Belgian time trial champion covered the 28km long course in Berching in 36:04. Adriano Malori (Lampre-Doimo) was second, at 36:16, with third going to Monfort's teammate Hayden Roulston, 48 seconds down.

Malori moved into second overall, 23 seconds behind Monfort.

It was the 27-year-old's first victory of the season. "I felt very good after the first part of the race this week and was very confident. The distance was perfect for me and there were two climbs," he said.

"What can I say, it was simply perfect and I was properly motivated. I gave everything on the stage, and that was it."

Monfort said later that he was surprised but pleased at the result. "I haven't raced for five weeks, so I wasn't expecting my form to be this good. But in each stage of the race so far I've been feeling a little bit better and today I felt the best. It was a very hilly course, with two big climbs with steady gradients of between five and ten percent, and that suited me, too."

Monfort used Roulston as a reference point to ensure he maintained a steady pace on the 27.8 kilometre course. "Hayden had set the best provisional time, and as I was beating his times all the way through, I knew I was on the right track. I passed two guys that had started ahead of me as well, and that's always something that gives you extra motivation."

Milram's Christian Knees was headed towards a third-place finish when he punctured with five kilometres to go.

The time trial was especially important this year, as 35 riders went into it only 10 seconds behind leader Ruben Moreno Gonzalez. While the time gaps have now increased, there are still six riders within one minute of Monfort's time.

Now in the overall lead, Monfort says he will try to stay in control of the race on the final stage Sunday. "Tomorrow's stage is really flat and hopefully it should end in a bunch sprint. I haven't got much of a margin, just 12 seconds on (Adriano) Malori, and I haven't won a stage race since 2004, so the team and I will be giving it 100 percent to try to get this win."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:36:04
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:12
3Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:48
4Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:49
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:59
7Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:01
8Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:02
9Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:04
10Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:01:06
11Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:09
13Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:10
14Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
15Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:11
16Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:01:15
17Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:25
18Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
19Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:01:27
20Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat0:01:32
21Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
22Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:33
23Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:35
24Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:37
25Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:38
26Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:41
27Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
28Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:44
29Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:01:45
30Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram0:01:46
31Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:01:48
32Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:51
33Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
34Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:54
35Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
36Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:01:59
37Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
38Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
39Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
40Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:05
41Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team
42Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:06
43Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:02:08
44Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
45Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
46Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
47Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:12
48Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:13
49Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp0:02:14
50Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:02:16
51Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
52Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
53Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:18
54Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:19
55Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions
56David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:20
57Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:02:24
58Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
59Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:25
60Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:29
61Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:02:30
62Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
63Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:02:38
64Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:02:41
65Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:02:43
66Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:02:45
67Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:02:46
68Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:48
69Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:54
70Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
71Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:02:58
72Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:01
73Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:05
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:13
75Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank
76Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:03:16
77Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:19
78Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:03:21
79Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp
80Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:03:23
81Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:27
82Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:29
83Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:03:30
84Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:03:31
85Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:32
86Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:03:37
87Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:41
88Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:45
89Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:03:57
90Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:03:59
91Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:04:05
92Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:04:07
93Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:16
94René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:04:21
95Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:23
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:04:33
97Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:04:34
98Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
99Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:04:35
100Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram0:04:39
101Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:04:40
102Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:04:41
103Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:04:50
104Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:04:57
105Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:15
106Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:18
107Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat
108Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:05:20
109Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:27
110Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:05:30
111Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat0:05:31
112Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:33
113Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
114Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat0:05:44
115Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:05:54
116Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat0:06:01
117Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia1:49:59
2Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:49
3Xacobeo Galicia0:02:23
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:27
5Garmin - Transitions0:02:36
6AG2R La Mondiale0:02:42
7Skil - Shimano0:02:56
8Sky Professional Cycling Team0:03:06
9Team Milram0:03:22
10Cervelo Test Team0:03:45
11Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:57
12Team Saxo Bank0:04:17
13Vorarlberg - Corratec0:04:27
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:48
15Team Netapp0:05:28
16Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:32
17Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:07:08
18Heizomat0:09:43

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Monfort (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia14:55:19
2Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:12
3Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:49
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:00
5Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
6Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:04
7Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:01:06
8Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Igor Anton Hernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:10
10Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:11
12Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram0:01:15
13Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat0:01:23
14Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:26
15Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:32
16Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:41
17Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:44
18Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:01:45
19Niki Terpstra (Aut) Team Milram0:01:46
20Ezequiel Mosquera Miguez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:51
21Christian Meier (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:53
22Julien Loubet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:56
23Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:01:59
24Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:00
25Cyril Dessel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:04
26Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
28Sylvain Calzati (Fra) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:05
29Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:02:08
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
31Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:02:14
33Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:02:16
34Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:20
36Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:24
37Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:31
38Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp0:02:45
39Lars Petter Nordhaugh (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:04:04
40Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:09
41Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:04:10
42Kanstantsin Siutsou (Blr) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:46
43Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:50
44Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:04:51
45Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
46Joost Vn Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:59
47Xavier Florencio Cabré (Spa) Cervelo Test Team0:05:09
48Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:17
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:05:29
50Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:50
51Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:59
52Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:06:00
53Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:06:04
54Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:06:07
55Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:08
56Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:06:15
57Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:19
58Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:20
59Arnoud Groen Van (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:26
60Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:37
61Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:42
62Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:06:44
63Davide Viganò (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:50
64Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:51
65Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:06:52
66Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:07:18
67Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:07:20
68Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:07:27
69Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:44
70Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:50
71Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:08:07
72Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:41
73Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:08:54
74Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:09:19
75Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:49
76Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:16
77Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:15:13
78Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:15:25
79Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:15:44
80Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:49
81Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:04
82Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:17:29
83Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:18:01
84Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:18:08
85René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:18:24
86Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:29
87Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:18:37
88Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:19:21
89Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:19:30
90Marcin Sapa (Pol) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:37
91Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:33
92Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:21:41
93Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:23:33
94Peter Worilich (Aut) Team Milram0:24:11
95Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:26
96Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:27:38
97Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:28:00
98Kurt-Asle Arversen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:28:39
99Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:41
100Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:28:49
101Luis José Arrieta Lujambi (Spa) AG2R La Mondiale0:29:02
102Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:29:53
103Rene Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:30:05
104Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:30:10
105Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat0:31:14
106Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:32:23
107Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:32:32
108Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:29
109Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat0:33:40
110Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:33:51
111Alex Rasmussen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:38
112Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:35:11
113Vladimir Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale0:35:32
114Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat0:35:45
115Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:36:51
116Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:37:00
117Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:37:49

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14:55:31
2Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:37
3Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:48
4Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:52
5Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervelo Test Team0:00:54
6Romain Sicard (Fra) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:58
7Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:59
8Nils Plötner (Ger) Team Heizomat0:01:11
9Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:52
10Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:01:56
11Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Team Milram0:02:02
12Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp0:02:04
13Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:02:12
14Bleld Kadri (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:19
15Travis Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:03:58
16Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:39
17Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:38
18Kirk Carlsen (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:05:48
19Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram0:05:52
20Emanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:05:55
21Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:06:08
22Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:06:25
23Tassilo Fricke (Ger) Team Netapp0:06:30
24Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Netapp0:06:40
25Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg-Corratec0:07:08
26Javier Aramendia Loren (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:32
27Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:08:29
28Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:08:42
29Davide Appollonio (Ita) Cervelo Test Team0:09:07
30Diego Ulissi (Alb) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:37
31Delio Ferandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:04
32Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:16:37
33Jonas Aaen-Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:17:49
34Kim Lachmann (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:17:56
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:17
36Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp0:18:25
37Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Heizomat0:19:09
38Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:19:18
39Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank0:20:21
40Marcel Meisen (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:21:29
41Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:25:14
42Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland0:27:48
43Felix Rinker (Ger) Team Heizomat0:29:58
44Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Heizomat0:31:02
45Tim Barth (Ger) Team Heizomat0:33:28
46Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Heizomat0:35:33
47Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland0:36:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lampre-Farnese Vini44:48:03
2Xacobeo Galicia0:01:57
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:58
4AG2R La Mondiale0:01:59
5Sky Professional Cycling Team0:02:02
6Team Milram0:02:57
7Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:01
8Team Netapp0:04:58
9Garmin - Transitions0:05:01
10Skil - Shimano0:05:57
11Team HTC - Columbia0:05:59
12Vorarlberg - Corratec0:07:00
13Cervelo Test Team0:09:58
14Team Kuota - Indeland0:11:02
15Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:13:00
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:59
17Team Saxo Bank0:25:00
18Heizomat0:41:01

 

