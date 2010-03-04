Image 1 of 14 Team Sky in action during the Tour of Murcia's second stage. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 14 Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) on stage for his stage win. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 3 of 14 Race leader Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) outsprints Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to win his second straight stage. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 4 of 14 David Zabriskie (Garmin - Transistions), right, rides alongside teammate and race leader Robbie Hunter. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 5 of 14 Lance Armstrong (Team RadioShack) during the Tour of Murcia's second stage. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 14 The Tour of Murcia peloton rides by some almond trees. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 14 Garmin - Transitions sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 14 Sergey Lagutin (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) on the attack. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 14 Race leader Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) defended his race lead. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 14 Defending Murcia champion Denis Menchov (Rabobank) rides alongside Lance Armstrong (RadioShack). (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 14 Garmin - Transitions team members keep race leader Robbie Hunter out of the wind. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 14 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) sets tempo in the field. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 14 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 14 David Zabriskie (Garmin - Transitions) worked to protect teammate Robbie Hunter's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

As the saying goes, 'success breeds success', and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) personified the adage as he stormed to his second stage win at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia on Thursday.

In a carbon copy of the stage 24-hours previous, Hunter again topped the result sheets, with Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) filling the next two places.

Hunter's win also survived the scrutiny of the race jury after Brown's Rabobank team lodged a protest against the South African's sprint. Cleared of any misconduct Hunter was left to savour his win and possession of the overall leader's jersey for at least another day.

Hills provide the thrills on stage two

Sans Huub Duyn (Team Netapp) and Stephane Rossetto (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), a 109-strong peloton departed Calasparra on a cloudy day in Spain. The day's route included a repeated ascent of the Category 1 Alto de San Juan, the second of which could come 40 kilometres before the finish in Caravaca de la Cruz.

With the climb providing a carrot to would-be escapees attacks began early with large groups attempting to get away. Several waves of 20-odd riders flooded off the front of the peloton, but each time were quickly reabsorbed thanks largely to the efforts of Cervélo, CCC Polsat and the Spanish National Team.

It took the first ascent of the San Juan - at 57 kilometres - to create the first successful escape. Serguey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) led José Herrada (Caja Rural), Stefan Denifl (Cervélo Test Team), Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil), Roman Kireyev (Astana) and Stef Clement (Rabobank) over the crest of the mountain, with RadioShack's Jason McCartney and Gregory Rast, Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) and Dominik Nerz (Milram) also along for the ride.

The climb also succeeded in splitting the peloton into two groups, with Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and defending champion Denis Menchov (Rabobank) present and accounted for in the forward section. Over the next 30 kilometres the breakaway was able to stretch its advantage to around 1:20.

However, neither the separation of the peloton nor the break would last much longer. With Sky at the head of the re-formed main group the escape was neutralized in time for the race's second run at San Juan.

Lagutin stubborn in bolt to the finish

The mountain once again saw the race light up. Clearly not content with his earlier effort, Lagutin took line honours again at the summit. This time, however, the Uzbek rider was solo as he bombed down the other side with a lead of some two minutes over the rest of the field, 35 kilometres yet to cover.

Quickly, though, the Vacansoleil rider's grip on the lead began to slip. Within four kilometres his advantage had dropped to 1:25. Yet, in spite of the stampede behind, a time check of 1:05 at 26km-to-go indicated that Lagutin would go down swinging. With Robbie Hunter's overall lead also under threat Garmin-Transitions took responsibility for the chase.

The US squad's increased interest had an instant effect and with 20 kilometres left Lagutin's lead had halved. With the outskirts of Caravaca de la Cruz flashing past, the peloton caught sight of their prey. Somehow, Lagutin managed to kick again and prepared to enter the final 10 kilometres of the stage with a 40-second buffer.

Two kilometres later, the clock was still in favour of Lagutin, but only just; 25 seconds the gap. Alas, the fairytale was not to be, the brave effort reduced to nil as the reality of a sprint finale replaced the prior pursuit.

Déjà vu reigned at the finish as the result of stage one was repeated. Hunter defended his overall lead in the best way possible as he sprinted to his second sprint win in as many days. Graeme Brown (Rabobank) once again fell short of the top step as both he and Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) claimed the remaining podium positions.

Full Results 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 4:20:12 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 6 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 8 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 14 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 16 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 18 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 21 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 22 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:05 24 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 25 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 27 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 29 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 30 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 31 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 32 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 33 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 34 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 35 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 36 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 37 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 40 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 41 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 42 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 43 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 44 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 45 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 46 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 47 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 48 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 49 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 50 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 51 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 52 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 53 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 54 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 55 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 56 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 57 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 58 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 61 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 62 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 63 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 64 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 65 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 66 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:00:21 67 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:00:32 68 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 69 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 70 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:11 71 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:03:39 72 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:05:16 73 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:10:56 74 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 75 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 0:13:45 76 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 77 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 78 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 79 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 80 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 81 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 0:13:48 82 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:49 83 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 84 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 85 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 86 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:18:09 87 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 88 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 89 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 90 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 91 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 93 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 94 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 95 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 96 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 97 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 98 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 99 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 100 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 101 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 102 John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 103 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 104 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 105 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:24:37 106 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:26:02 107 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team DNF Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice

Points - Finish 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 14 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 12 6 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 10 7 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 8 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 8 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 7 10 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 6 11 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 12 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 13 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 3 14 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 2 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1

Sprint 1 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 2 3 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 3 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Juan, Category 1 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 8 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 6 4 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 5 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2 6 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de San Juan, Category 1 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 6 4 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 5 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 6 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1

Teams 1 Team Milram 13:00:36 2 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:05 4 Endura Racing 5 Garmin - Transitions 6 Rabobank 7 Astana 8 Russian National Team 9 Team Netapp 0:00:10 10 Team Radioshack 11 Caja Rural 0:00:15 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:18:14 14 Team Sky 0:21:53 15 Spanish National Team 0:27:35 16 German National Team 0:27:42

General Classification 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 8:35:52 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 6 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 9 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 10 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 11 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 12 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 13 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 15 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 16 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 18 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 19 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 20 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 22 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 0:00:05 23 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 25 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 26 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 27 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 28 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 29 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 30 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 32 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 33 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 34 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 35 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 36 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 37 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 38 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 39 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 40 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 41 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 42 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 43 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 44 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 45 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:40 46 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 0:00:43 47 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 48 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 49 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 50 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 51 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam 52 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:01:03 53 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 0:01:09 54 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:02:53 55 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 56 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 58 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam 59 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam 61 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 0:03:20 62 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 0:04:17 63 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:07:46 64 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 0:07:51 65 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 66 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 68 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 69 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:08:06 70 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 0:08:07 71 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:09:57 72 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:56 73 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 0:13:02 74 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:13:45 75 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:13:49 76 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 77 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 0:16:37 78 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 0:18:09 79 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 80 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 81 John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 82 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 83 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 84 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 0:18:42 85 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:18:47 86 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam 0:19:17 87 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:20:01 88 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:20:57 89 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 0:21:31 90 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 91 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 92 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 93 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam 94 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 0:21:34 95 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 0:21:35 96 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 0:25:55 97 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 98 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 99 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 100 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 101 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 102 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 103 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 104 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:26:44 105 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:32:23 106 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:33:48 107 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team

Points Classification 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 50 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 40 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 32 4 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 20 5 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 19 6 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 18 7 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 14 8 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 9 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 13 10 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 10 11 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 12 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 9 13 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 9 14 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 8 15 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 5 16 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 5 17 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 18 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 20 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 3 21 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 22 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 2 23 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 24 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 2 25 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 26 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1 27 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 1 28 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 1

Mountains Classification 1 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 20 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 17 3 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam 12 4 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 8 5 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 7 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 4 7 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 4 8 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2 9 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 10 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 2 11 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 1 12 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1