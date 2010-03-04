Hunter conquers all in Caravaca de la Cruz
Garmin-Transitions' fastman goes two-for-two in Spain
As the saying goes, 'success breeds success', and Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) personified the adage as he stormed to his second stage win at the Vuelta Ciclista a la Region de Murcia on Thursday.
In a carbon copy of the stage 24-hours previous, Hunter again topped the result sheets, with Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) filling the next two places.
Hunter's win also survived the scrutiny of the race jury after Brown's Rabobank team lodged a protest against the South African's sprint. Cleared of any misconduct Hunter was left to savour his win and possession of the overall leader's jersey for at least another day.
Hills provide the thrills on stage two
Sans Huub Duyn (Team Netapp) and Stephane Rossetto (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), a 109-strong peloton departed Calasparra on a cloudy day in Spain. The day's route included a repeated ascent of the Category 1 Alto de San Juan, the second of which could come 40 kilometres before the finish in Caravaca de la Cruz.
With the climb providing a carrot to would-be escapees attacks began early with large groups attempting to get away. Several waves of 20-odd riders flooded off the front of the peloton, but each time were quickly reabsorbed thanks largely to the efforts of Cervélo, CCC Polsat and the Spanish National Team.
It took the first ascent of the San Juan - at 57 kilometres - to create the first successful escape. Serguey Lagutin (Vacansoleil) led José Herrada (Caja Rural), Stefan Denifl (Cervélo Test Team), Wouter Poels (Vacansoleil), Roman Kireyev (Astana) and Stef Clement (Rabobank) over the crest of the mountain, with RadioShack's Jason McCartney and Gregory Rast, Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) and Dominik Nerz (Milram) also along for the ride.
The climb also succeeded in splitting the peloton into two groups, with Lance Armstrong (RadioShack), Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and defending champion Denis Menchov (Rabobank) present and accounted for in the forward section. Over the next 30 kilometres the breakaway was able to stretch its advantage to around 1:20.
However, neither the separation of the peloton nor the break would last much longer. With Sky at the head of the re-formed main group the escape was neutralized in time for the race's second run at San Juan.
Lagutin stubborn in bolt to the finish
The mountain once again saw the race light up. Clearly not content with his earlier effort, Lagutin took line honours again at the summit. This time, however, the Uzbek rider was solo as he bombed down the other side with a lead of some two minutes over the rest of the field, 35 kilometres yet to cover.
Quickly, though, the Vacansoleil rider's grip on the lead began to slip. Within four kilometres his advantage had dropped to 1:25. Yet, in spite of the stampede behind, a time check of 1:05 at 26km-to-go indicated that Lagutin would go down swinging. With Robbie Hunter's overall lead also under threat Garmin-Transitions took responsibility for the chase.
The US squad's increased interest had an instant effect and with 20 kilometres left Lagutin's lead had halved. With the outskirts of Caravaca de la Cruz flashing past, the peloton caught sight of their prey. Somehow, Lagutin managed to kick again and prepared to enter the final 10 kilometres of the stage with a 40-second buffer.
Two kilometres later, the clock was still in favour of Lagutin, but only just; 25 seconds the gap. Alas, the fairytale was not to be, the brave effort reduced to nil as the reality of a sprint finale replaced the prior pursuit.
Déjà vu reigned at the finish as the result of stage one was repeated. Hunter defended his overall lead in the best way possible as he sprinted to his second sprint win in as many days. Graeme Brown (Rabobank) once again fell short of the top step as both he and Vicente Reynes (HTC-Columbia) claimed the remaining podium positions.
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|4:20:12
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|6
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|8
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|9
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|14
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|16
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|18
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|21
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|22
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:05
|24
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|25
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|27
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|30
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|31
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|33
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|34
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|35
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|36
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|37
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|39
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|40
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|41
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|43
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|44
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|45
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|46
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|47
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|48
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|49
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|52
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|55
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|56
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
|57
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|58
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|61
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|62
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|63
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|64
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|65
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|66
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:00:21
|67
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:00:32
|68
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|69
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|70
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:11
|71
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|0:03:39
|72
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:05:16
|73
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:10:56
|74
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:13:45
|76
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|77
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|78
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|79
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|80
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|81
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|0:13:48
|82
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:49
|83
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|84
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|85
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:18:09
|87
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|89
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|90
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|91
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|92
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|93
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|94
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|95
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|96
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|97
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|98
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|99
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|100
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|101
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|102
|John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|103
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|105
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:24:37
|106
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:26:02
|107
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team
|DNF
|Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|20
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|4
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|14
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|12
|6
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|7
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|8
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|8
|9
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|7
|10
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|6
|11
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|12
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|14
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|2
|15
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|1
|1
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|3
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|1
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|3
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|4
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|5
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|6
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|6
|4
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|5
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|6
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Team Milram
|13:00:36
|2
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:05
|4
|Endura Racing
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Astana
|8
|Russian National Team
|9
|Team Netapp
|0:00:10
|10
|Team Radioshack
|11
|Caja Rural
|0:00:15
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:18:14
|14
|Team Sky
|0:21:53
|15
|Spanish National Team
|0:27:35
|16
|German National Team
|0:27:42
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|8:35:52
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|5
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|6
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|9
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|10
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|11
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|12
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|13
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|16
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
|18
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|19
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
|20
|Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
|22
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
|0:00:05
|23
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
|25
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
|27
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|28
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
|29
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|30
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
|33
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|34
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|36
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
|37
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
|38
|Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
|39
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|40
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|41
|Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|42
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|43
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|44
|Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
|45
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:40
|46
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:00:43
|47
|Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
|48
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|49
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|50
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|51
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo TestTeam
|52
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing
|0:01:03
|53
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:01:09
|54
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:02:53
|55
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|56
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|58
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo TestTeam
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo TestTeam
|61
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|0:03:20
|62
|Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
|0:04:17
|63
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:46
|64
|Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
|0:07:51
|65
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|67
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
|68
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:06
|70
|James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:08:07
|71
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:57
|72
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:56
|73
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:02
|74
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:13:45
|75
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:13:49
|76
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|77
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|0:16:37
|78
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|0:18:09
|79
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|80
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|81
|John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|82
|Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
|83
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|84
|Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:18:42
|85
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:18:47
|86
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
|0:19:17
|87
|Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:20:01
|88
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:20:57
|89
|Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:21:31
|90
|José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
|91
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
|92
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|93
|Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo TestTeam
|94
|Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:34
|95
|Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
|0:21:35
|96
|Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
|0:25:55
|97
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|98
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|99
|Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|100
|Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
|101
|Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
|102
|Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
|103
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
|104
|Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:26:44
|105
|Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:32:23
|106
|Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:33:48
|107
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
|1
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|50
|pts
|2
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|40
|3
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|4
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|20
|5
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|19
|6
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|18
|7
|Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
|14
|8
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|9
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|11
|Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|12
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|9
|13
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|9
|14
|Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
|8
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|5
|16
|Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
|5
|17
|Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
|4
|18
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|19
|Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
|3
|20
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|3
|21
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2
|22
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
|2
|23
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|2
|24
|José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
|2
|25
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|2
|26
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|27
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|28
|Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
|1
|1
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|20
|pts
|2
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|17
|3
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo TestTeam
|12
|4
|José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|5
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|7
|6
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|4
|7
|Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
|4
|8
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|2
|9
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|2
|10
|Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
|2
|11
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|12
|Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25:47:36
|2
|Team Milram
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:05
|4
|Russian National Team
|5
|Astana
|6
|Garmin - Transitions
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|Team Radioshack
|0:00:10
|9
|Caja Rural
|0:00:15
|10
|Endura Racing
|0:00:43
|11
|Team Netapp
|0:00:48
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:02:35
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:21:02
|14
|Team Sky
|0:21:53
|15
|Spanish National Team
|0:35:59
|16
|German National Team
|0:46:02
