Image 1 of 21 The peloton climbs en masse at the Tour of Murcia (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 21 Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the Tour of Murcia in March (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 21 Rabobank and Cervelo TestTeam lead the Tour of Murcia peloton (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 21 The Murcia peloton makes its way through a village on stage one (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 21 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 6 of 21 Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was back in the action in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 7 of 21 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) took the leaders jersey on the first stage of Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 8 of 21 The Radioshack and Astana team cars on the road (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 9 of 21 Lance Armstrong was back in the heat of the action in Murcia. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 10 of 21 A Lance fan (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 11 of 21 Lance Armstrong surrounded by his Radioshack team. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 12 of 21 Lance Armstrong gets some protection from the Spanish guardia civil (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 13 of 21 Lance Armstrong follows the wheel of Sky's Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 14 of 21 Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 15 of 21 The day's break led by Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 16 of 21 The day was pretty hilly, but still ended up as a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 17 of 21 The peloton splashes through a puddle on stage 1 in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 18 of 21 The peloton enjoys some good weather for a change. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 19 of 21 Defending champion Denis Menchov and his Rabobank squad. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 20 of 21 HTC-Columbia's Frantisek Rabon and Slovakian champion Martin Velits. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 21 of 21 The Radioshack team sticks together on stage 1 (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Murcia's opening stage today, taking his first win of the season and the US ProTour team's first on European soil. The 32-year-old South African bested Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Vicente Reynes (HTC - Columbia) at the finish in San Pedro del Pinatar, denying Brown the opportunity to win Murcia's first stage for the third consecutive year.

Garmin - Transitions was also active from the stage start as the break of the day was initiated by Hunter's teammate Danny Pate and Frenchman Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) after 11km of racing. The duo were soon joined by Rubén Reig (Caja Rural) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and the four escapees found themselves 5:15 ahead of the field after 26 kilometres.

That would prove to be the quartet's largest advantage as the peloton chipped away at their lead, ultimately absorbing them inside of 20 kilometres to the finish following 135km of freedom.

Blain claimed the intermediate sprint jersey along the way, a big achievement for the British team. "I decided with the wind and the climbs today that I would go on the attack. I wanted the Meta Volantes jersey and I took that today. I am pleased, it shows that we are not just here for show but that we came to race. This is good for the Endura Racing Team. I am very pleased."

The teams of the sprinters kept the tempo high into San Pedro del Pinatar, particularly Team Milram and Rabobank, and their efforts split the peloton. Milram's and Rabobank's respective sprinters, Roger Kluge and Graeme Brown, however would be out-kicked at the finish line by Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions).

"Over the last climb of the day the field started to split and the speed was really high," said Garmin - Transitions director Johnny Weltz. "The break was caught with 20 km to go. In the cross wind the field split into several groups but we had our key hitters up there: [David] Zabriskie, Robbie [Hunter] and Danny [Pate].

"As we approached the finish more people got dropped in the cross wind and the reduced group was a perfect scenario for us where Robbie rounded up the day with a clear victory!"

All of the general classification favourites such as defending champion Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Team RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) arrived at the finish in the 55-rider strong lead group. The one notable absence was sprinter Theo Bos (Cervélo Test Team) who was expected to vie for stage honours, but the Dutchman missed the split and finished 1:08 behind Hunter.

With the stage victory, Hunter also assumed the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Murcia.

The peloton faces a more challenging stage two tomorrow as they race 169.8km from Calasparra to Caravaca de la Cruz. The category 1 Alto de San Juan will be tackled twice, although the field will have 40km of downhill and flat ground after the second crossing to regroup by the finish line.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 4:15:40 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 6 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 11 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 12 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 13 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 14 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 16 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 17 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 23 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 24 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 28 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 34 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 40 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 43 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 46 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 47 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 50 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 51 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 53 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 54 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:38 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo Test Team 58 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 61 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 62 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 63 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:58 65 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 66 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:08 67 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:52 68 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:02:48 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 70 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 75 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 76 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 78 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:07:46 79 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 81 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 82 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 83 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 84 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 85 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 88 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 89 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 91 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 93 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 94 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 95 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 96 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 97 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 98 David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team 99 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 100 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 101 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 102 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 103 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 104 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team 105 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 106 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 108 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:08:35 109 Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:06 DNF Huub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp DNF Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Cartagena # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cuesta (3ª categoría) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2 3 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Cedacero (3ª categoría) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 2 3 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Portmán (3ª categoría) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 2 3 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 12 6 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 7 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 11 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 5 12 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 13 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 14 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1

Points - Cartagena # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12:47:00 2 Team Sky 3 Team Milram 4 Russian National team 5 Astana 6 Team HTC - Columbia 7 Rabobank 8 Team Radioshack 9 Garmin - Transitions 10 Caja Rural 11 Endura Racing 0:00:38 12 Team Netapp 13 Cervélo Test Team 0:02:20 14 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:02:48 15 Spanish National Team 0:08:24 16 German National Team 0:18:20

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 4:15:40 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 6 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 11 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 12 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 13 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 14 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 16 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 17 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team 18 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 19 John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 20 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 23 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team 24 Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky 25 Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 26 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 27 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team 28 José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural 29 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky 30 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 31 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 32 Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 34 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 35 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack 37 Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana 38 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack 39 Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank 40 Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 41 Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 42 Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank 43 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 45 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 46 Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack 47 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 48 Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural 49 Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram 50 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions 51 José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack 52 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp 53 Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack 54 Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack 55 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank 56 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:38 57 Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo Test Team 58 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing 59 Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp 60 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 61 Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team 62 Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky 63 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 64 Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing 0:00:58 65 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 66 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:08 67 Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:52 68 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:02:48 69 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp 70 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 71 Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing 72 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 73 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 74 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 75 Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team 76 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 77 Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions 78 Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:07:46 79 Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 81 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 82 James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing 83 Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing 84 José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team 85 Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 86 Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 87 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 88 Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp 89 Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural 91 Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 92 Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team 93 Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team 94 Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team 95 Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team 96 Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team 97 Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team 98 David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team 99 Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana 100 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 101 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team 102 Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team 103 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team 104 Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team 105 Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 106 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions 107 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 108 Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team 0:08:35 109 Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:09:06

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 pts 2 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 3 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 pts 2 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 4 3 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 3 4 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 2

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 25 pts 2 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 20 3 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 14 5 Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack 12 6 Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 9 8 Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky 8 9 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp 7 10 Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing 6 11 Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana 5 12 Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team 4 13 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing 3 14 Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team 3 15 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 2 16 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram 1 18 Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural 1