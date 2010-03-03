Trending

Image 1 of 21

The peloton climbs en masse at the Tour of Murcia (Image credit: AFP)

The peloton climbs en masse at the Tour of Murcia
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 21

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the Tour of Murcia in March (Image credit: AFP)

Bradley Wiggins (Sky) and Lance Armstrong (RadioShack) at the Tour of Murcia in March
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 21

Rabobank and Cervelo TestTeam lead the Tour of Murcia peloton (Image credit: AFP)

Rabobank and Cervelo TestTeam lead the Tour of Murcia peloton
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 21

The Murcia peloton makes its way through a village on stage one (Image credit: AFP)

The Murcia peloton makes its way through a village on stage one
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 21

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) celebrates his stage win in Murcia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 6 of 21

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was back in the action in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Lance Armstrong (Radioshack) was back in the action in Murcia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 7 of 21

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) took the leaders jersey on the first stage of Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions) took the leaders jersey on the first stage of Murcia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 8 of 21

The Radioshack and Astana team cars on the road

The Radioshack and Astana team cars on the road
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 9 of 21

Lance Armstrong was back in the heat of the action in Murcia. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Lance Armstrong was back in the heat of the action in Murcia.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 10 of 21

A Lance fan

A Lance fan
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 11 of 21

Lance Armstrong surrounded by his Radioshack team.

Lance Armstrong surrounded by his Radioshack team.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 12 of 21

Lance Armstrong gets some protection from the Spanish guardia civil (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Lance Armstrong gets some protection from the Spanish guardia civil
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 13 of 21

Lance Armstrong follows the wheel of Sky's Bradley Wiggins. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Lance Armstrong follows the wheel of Sky's Bradley Wiggins.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 14 of 21

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 15 of 21

The day's break led by Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions)

The day's break led by Danny Pate (Garmin-Transitions)
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 16 of 21

The day was pretty hilly, but still ended up as a bunch sprint. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

The day was pretty hilly, but still ended up as a bunch sprint.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 17 of 21

The peloton splashes through a puddle on stage 1 in Murcia (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

The peloton splashes through a puddle on stage 1 in Murcia
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 18 of 21

The peloton enjoys some good weather for a change.

The peloton enjoys some good weather for a change.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 19 of 21

Defending champion Denis Menchov and his Rabobank squad.

Defending champion Denis Menchov and his Rabobank squad.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 20 of 21

HTC-Columbia's Frantisek Rabon and Slovakian champion Martin Velits. (Image credit: Bosco Martin)

HTC-Columbia's Frantisek Rabon and Slovakian champion Martin Velits.
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)
Image 21 of 21

The Radioshack team sticks together on stage 1

The Radioshack team sticks together on stage 1
(Image credit: Bosco Martin)

Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions) sprinted to victory in the Tour of Murcia's opening stage today, taking his first win of the season and the US ProTour team's first on European soil. The 32-year-old South African bested Graeme Brown (Rabobank) and Vicente Reynes (HTC - Columbia) at the finish in San Pedro del Pinatar, denying Brown the opportunity to win Murcia's first stage for the third consecutive year.

Garmin - Transitions was also active from the stage start as the break of the day was initiated by Hunter's teammate Danny Pate and Frenchman Alexandre Blain (Endura Racing) after 11km of racing. The duo were soon joined by Rubén Reig (Caja Rural) and Lieuwe Westra (Vacansoleil) and the four escapees found themselves 5:15 ahead of the field after 26 kilometres.

That would prove to be the quartet's largest advantage as the peloton chipped away at their lead, ultimately absorbing them inside of 20 kilometres to the finish following 135km of freedom.

Blain claimed the intermediate sprint jersey along the way, a big achievement for the British team. "I decided with the wind and the climbs today that I would go on the attack. I wanted the Meta Volantes jersey and I took that today. I am pleased, it shows that we are not just here for show but that we came to race. This is good for the Endura Racing Team. I am very pleased."

The teams of the sprinters kept the tempo high into San Pedro del Pinatar, particularly Team Milram and Rabobank, and their efforts split the peloton. Milram's and Rabobank's respective sprinters, Roger Kluge and Graeme Brown, however would be out-kicked at the finish line by Robbie Hunter (Garmin - Transitions).

"Over the last climb of the day the field started to split and the speed was really high," said Garmin - Transitions director Johnny Weltz. "The break was caught with 20 km to go. In the cross wind the field split into several groups but we had our key hitters up there: [David] Zabriskie, Robbie [Hunter] and Danny [Pate].

"As we approached the finish more people got dropped in the cross wind and the reduced group was a perfect scenario for us where Robbie rounded up the day with a clear victory!"

All of the general classification favourites such as defending champion Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Team RadioShack's Lance Armstrong and Andreas Klöden, Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) and David Zabriskie (Garmin-Transitions) arrived at the finish in the 55-rider strong lead group. The one notable absence was sprinter Theo Bos (Cervélo Test Team) who was expected to vie for stage honours, but the Dutchman missed the split and finished 1:08 behind Hunter.

With the stage victory, Hunter also assumed the first leader's jersey at the Tour of Murcia.

The peloton faces a more challenging stage two tomorrow as they race 169.8km from Calasparra to Caravaca de la Cruz. The category 1 Alto de San Juan will be tackled twice, although the field will have 40km of downhill and flat ground after the second crossing to regroup by the finish line.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions4:15:40
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
6Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
11Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
12Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
13Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
14Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
17Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
23Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
24Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
28José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
31Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
34Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
36Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
39Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
40Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
43Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
44Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
45Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
46Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
47Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
50David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
51José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
53Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
54Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:00:38
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo Test Team
58Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
61Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
62Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
63Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:58
65Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
66Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:01:08
67Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:01:52
68Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:02:48
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
70Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
72Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
74Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
75Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
76Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
77Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
78Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team0:07:46
79Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
82James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
83Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
84José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
85Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
88Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
89Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
90Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
91Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
93Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
94Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
95Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
96Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
97Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
98David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team
99Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
100Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
101Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
102Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
103Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
104Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team
105Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
106Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
107Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
108Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team0:08:35
109Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:06
DNFHuub Duyn (Ned) Team Netapp
DNFStephane Rossetto (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Cartagena
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cuesta (3ª categoría)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2
3Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Cedacero (3ª categoría)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions2
3Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Portmán (3ª categoría)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural2
3Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions25pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank20
3Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram14
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack12
6Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
8Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky8
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp7
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana5
12Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team4
13Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team3
14Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1

Points - Cartagena
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12:47:00
2Team Sky
3Team Milram
4Russian National team
5Astana
6Team HTC - Columbia
7Rabobank
8Team Radioshack
9Garmin - Transitions
10Caja Rural
11Endura Racing0:00:38
12Team Netapp
13Cervélo Test Team0:02:20
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:48
15Spanish National Team0:08:24
16German National Team0:18:20

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions4:15:40
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
3Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
6Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
8Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing
11Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana
12Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team
13Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team
14Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
16Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
17Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian National Team
18Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
19John Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
20Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
22Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
23Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian National Team
24Nicolas Portal (Fra) Team Sky
25Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
26Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
27Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian National Team
28José Herrada (Spa) Caja Rural
29Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team Sky
30Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
31Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
32Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Team Milram
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
34Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
35Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
36Gregory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
37Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana
38Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team Radioshack
39Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
40Matteo Carrara (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
41Alexsandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
42Pieter Weening (Ned) Rabobank
43Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
44Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural
45Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
46Lance Armstrong (USA) Team Radioshack
47Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
48Vitor Rodrigues (Por) Caja Rural
49Dominik Nerz (Ger) Team Milram
50David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin - Transitions
51José Luis Rubiera (Spa) Team Radioshack
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
53Jason Mccartney (USA) Team Radioshack
54Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Team Radioshack
55Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
56Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:00:38
57Marcel Wyss (Swi) Cervélo Test Team
58Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
59Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
60Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
61Salvador Guardiola (Spa) Spanish National Team
62Morris Possoni (Ita) Team Sky
63Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
64Jack Bauer (NZl) Endura Racing0:00:58
65Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
66Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:01:08
67Bjorn Schroder (Ger) Team Milram0:01:52
68Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:02:48
69Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
70Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
71Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
72Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
74Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
75Erik Mohs (Ger) German National Team
76Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
77Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin - Transitions
78Antonio Cabello (Spa) Spanish National Team0:07:46
79Nico Keinath (Ger) Team Netapp
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
82James Moss (GBr) Endura Racing
83Ross Creber (GBr) Endura Racing
84José Carlos Lara (Spa) Spanish National Team
85Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Adan Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
87Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
88Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
89Arturo Mora (Spa) Caja Rural
90Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Caja Rural
91Lukasz Bodnart (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
92Robert Bengsch (Ger) German National Team
93Robert Bartko (Ger) German National Team
94Stefan Schafer (Ger) German National Team
95Marcel Barth (Ger) German National Team
96Henning Bommel (Ger) German National Team
97Manuel Anton (Spa) Spanish National Team
98David Calatayud (Spa) Spanish National Team
99Roman Kireyev (Kaz) Astana
100Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
101Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian National Team
102Alexander Sokolov (Rus) Russian National Team
103Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian National Team
104Joao Correia (Por) Cervélo Test Team
105Trent Lowe (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
106Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin - Transitions
107Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
108Pablo Lechuga (Spa) Spanish National Team0:08:35
109Tomasz Repinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:09:06

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3pts
2Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
3Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9pts
2Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural4
3Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions3
4Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing2

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions25pts
2Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank20
3Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram14
5Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack12
6Krzystof Jezowsky (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team9
8Russell Downing (GBr) Team Sky8
9Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp7
10Ian Wilkilson (GBr) Endura Racing6
11Bolat Raimbekov (Kaz) Astana5
12Víctor Cabedo (Spa) Spanish National Team4
13Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing3
14Egor Korolev (Rus) Russian National Team3
15Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram2
16Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team2
17Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram1
18Rubén Reig (Spa) Caja Rural1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team12:47:00
2Team Sky
3Team Milram
4Russian National team
5Astana
6Team HTC - Columbia
7Rabobank
8Team Radioshack
9Garmin - Transitions
10Caja Rural
11Endura Racing0:00:38
12Team Netapp
13Cervélo Test Team0:02:20
14CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:48
15Spanish National Team0:08:24
16German National Team0:18:20

