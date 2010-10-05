Lampater and Imhof lead after first night
Three teams on lead lap
|1
|Leif Lampater / Claudio Imhof (Ger/Swi)
|16
|pts
|2
|Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf (Aut)
|14
|3
|Christian Grasmann / Kilian Moser (Ger/Swi)
|5
|4
|Alex Aeschbach / Jan Keller (Swi)
|8
|-1lap
|5
|Angelo Ciccone / Damien Corthèsy (Ita/Swi)
|4
|6
|Tristan Marguet / Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
|7
|Franco Marvulli / Dominique Stark (Swi)
|8
|Ralf Matzka / Cyrille Thièry (Ger/Swi)
|9
|Marcel Barth / Dominik Stucki (Ger/Swi)
|5
|-2laps
|10
|Fabio Masotti / Grégory Hugentobler (Ita/Swi)
|2
|11
|Maxime Bally / Bernard Oberholzer (Swi)
|1
|12
|Amir Zagari / Tanha Saeidi (IRI)
|13
|Jules Pijourlet / Kévin Fouache (Fra)
|-4laps
