Lampater and Imhof lead after first night

Three teams on lead lap

Standings after day 1
1Leif Lampater / Claudio Imhof (Ger/Swi)16pts
2Andreas Müller / Andreas Graf (Aut)14
3Christian Grasmann / Kilian Moser (Ger/Swi)5
4Alex Aeschbach / Jan Keller (Swi)8-1lap
5Angelo Ciccone / Damien Corthèsy (Ita/Swi)4
6Tristan Marguet / Loic Perizzolo (Swi)
7Franco Marvulli / Dominique Stark (Swi)
8Ralf Matzka / Cyrille Thièry (Ger/Swi)
9Marcel Barth / Dominik Stucki (Ger/Swi)5-2laps
10Fabio Masotti / Grégory Hugentobler (Ita/Swi)2
11Maxime Bally / Bernard Oberholzer (Swi)1
12Amir Zagari / Tanha Saeidi (IRI)
13Jules Pijourlet / Kévin Fouache (Fra)-4laps

