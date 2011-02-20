Cavendish gets off the mark in Mattrah
Gesink seals Tour of Oman overall victory
Robert Gesink (Rabobank) secured the Tour of Oman on Sunday, finishing comfortably in the peloton on the sixth and last stage that ended with a high-speed sprint on the Mattrah Seafront.
Related Articles
Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint to take his first victory of the 2011 season. Crashes disrupted Cavendish's hopes of an early season win in the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Qatar and he missed out earlier in the Tour of Oman. However his HTC-Highroad team rode a controlled finale on the fast finishing circuit and then Cavendish won in style, timing his acceleration to perfection, beating Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) who tried a late surge up the inside, while other riders were fighting for the minor placings.
"In races like this everyone tries to win and it's a bit hectic," Cavendish said explaining the sprint.
"Some time Tour de France sprints are easier because there are less people up front and everyone knows their position and you haven't got climber's trying to sprint."
"There was no real plan because it was a hit and miss sprint. The wind was always over the shop and came from three different directions in the last four hundred metres. My team did such a good job. I had Gossie (Matt Goss) and (Hayden) Roulston looking after me at the finish. I did a good job of holding onto them and they did a good job of looking after me."
"Dominique Rollin (FDJ) seemed to want to make me crash but I'm really happy to have won. Gossie went at the end and I thought Thor (Hushovd) was going to jump on him, so I left a gap for Thor to go. He didn’t go but it gave me a slipstream and a good run at it with two hundred metres to go and that was it."
"There was never any doubt I was on form," he said bluntly.
"I tried the other day but then lost Goss part way. The first day it didn’t play out well but it's good to have won."
The Manxman's first big goal of the 2011 season is Milan San Remo on March 19. Before then he will ride the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany on March 5 and then Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-16). After the Italian stage race he will head to San Remo to study the final part of the Classicissima.
The high-speed crashes in Australia and Qatar delayed his first win of the season but Cavendish can head back to Europe knowing that everything is back on track and a second victory at Milan San Remo is there to be taken.
Rabobank celebrate four stage wins and overall success
Robert Gesink and his Rabobank teammates also headed back to Europe with moral sky high after a hugely successful week of racing in Oman.
The team won four stages and the overall classification with Gesink, who movingly remembered his father with victory on Green Mountain.
Earlier in the six-day race, Theo Bos proved he can beat the best in the world in the sprints and created a well synchronized double act with new lead out man Graeme Brown. Then Gesink took over and won the uphill finish and the hilly time trial to take a dominant victory.
Gesink beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by a significant 1:13, with Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini- Neri Sottoli) third overall at 1:19. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a solid fifth overall at 2:04, just ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek, at 2:11.
"It's a nice way to start the season. It's a big win and so I'm really happy," Gesink said after pulling on the final red jersey on the podium as the sun set over the Mattrah Seafront.
"The race worked out perfectly for me. I won the uphill finish and then I was really surprised to win the time trial."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|3:39:58
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|12
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|14
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|17
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|19
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|20
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|21
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|23
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|24
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|25
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|26
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|27
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|28
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|30
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|31
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|32
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|33
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|34
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|36
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|37
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|39
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|40
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|41
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|42
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|43
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|44
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|45
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|46
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|47
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|48
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|52
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|53
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|54
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|55
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|56
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|57
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|58
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|59
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|60
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|61
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|62
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|63
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|64
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|66
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|67
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|68
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:00:15
|69
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|70
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:21
|71
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|72
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:00:33
|73
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|74
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|75
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:00:37
|76
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:00:48
|77
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:51
|78
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|79
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:59
|80
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|81
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|82
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|83
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|84
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|85
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|86
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|87
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|88
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:10
|90
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|91
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:14
|92
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|93
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|94
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|95
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|96
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:01:17
|97
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:18
|98
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:49
|99
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|100
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|101
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|102
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:02:00
|103
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:02:39
|104
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:51
|105
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|106
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|107
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|108
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|109
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|110
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|112
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|113
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|114
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:03:23
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|116
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:49
|118
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|119
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:04:31
|120
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:47
|121
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:05:24
|122
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:05:54
|123
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|124
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|15
|pts
|2
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|12
|3
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|5
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|7
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|8
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|3
|9
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|10
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|3
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|3:39:58
|2
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|4
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|10
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|12
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|14
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|15
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|19
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|20
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:00:48
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:00:59
|22
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|23
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:10
|24
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:01:14
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|26
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:49
|27
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|28
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:02:51
|29
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|30
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|31
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|32
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:03:23
|33
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|34
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:49
|35
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katusha Team
|10:59:54
|2
|Team Leopard-Trek
|3
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|4
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|5
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|7
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|9
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|10
|Geox - Tmc
|11
|Skil-Shimano
|12
|Sky Procycling
|13
|FDJ
|14
|Pro Team Astana
|15
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:01:49
|16
|Lampre - ISD
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20:24:36
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|3
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:19
|4
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|0:01:52
|5
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:02:04
|6
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|0:02:11
|7
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:02:13
|8
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:02:19
|9
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:02:51
|10
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|0:03:03
|11
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
|0:03:29
|12
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:04:51
|13
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|14
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:52
|15
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:06:17
|16
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|17
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:06:20
|18
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:40
|19
|Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
|0:06:48
|20
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:54
|21
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|0:06:59
|22
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:07:20
|23
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:26
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:49
|25
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:08:02
|26
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:11
|27
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:08:18
|28
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:08:38
|29
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:08:50
|30
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|0:09:06
|31
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:43
|32
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:09:45
|33
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:10:18
|34
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:10:24
|35
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|36
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:22
|37
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:15
|38
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:12:41
|39
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:34
|40
|Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:13:48
|41
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|0:14:00
|42
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
|0:14:13
|43
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:14:20
|44
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:14:21
|45
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
|0:14:34
|46
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:14:42
|47
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
|0:14:57
|48
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:03
|49
|Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:15:10
|50
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|51
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:15:17
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:15:18
|53
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:28
|54
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek
|0:15:34
|55
|Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:15:39
|56
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:15:42
|57
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:16:10
|58
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:48
|59
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:03
|60
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:18:10
|61
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:18:49
|62
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
|0:19:05
|63
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
|0:19:14
|64
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|0:19:25
|65
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:19:35
|66
|Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
|0:19:43
|67
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:19:54
|68
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:20:01
|69
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:20:34
|70
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:48
|71
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:21:24
|72
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:21:36
|73
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:21:58
|74
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:09
|75
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|0:22:27
|76
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:22:53
|77
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:11
|78
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:24:16
|79
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:24:37
|80
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:24:53
|81
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:24:57
|82
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:23
|83
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team
|0:25:39
|84
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:25:44
|85
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:26:06
|86
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|87
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
|0:26:59
|88
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:00
|89
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek
|0:27:06
|90
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
|0:27:07
|91
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:27:14
|92
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:28
|93
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|0:27:33
|94
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:38
|95
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:45
|96
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:27:48
|97
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:27:56
|98
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:28:07
|99
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:09
|100
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:28:30
|101
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:28:48
|102
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:28:54
|103
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:29:37
|104
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:10
|105
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:22
|106
|Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:30:25
|107
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:30:35
|108
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:41
|109
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:47
|110
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:49
|111
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|112
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:14
|113
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:31:32
|114
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:48
|115
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:32:18
|116
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:32:45
|117
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:04
|118
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:23
|119
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:33:35
|120
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:33:41
|121
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:59
|122
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:00
|123
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:23
|124
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|41
|pts
|2
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|31
|3
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|30
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad
|29
|5
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|24
|6
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
|24
|7
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|22
|8
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|19
|9
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|12
|11
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|12
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
|10
|13
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|10
|14
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|9
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
|9
|17
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
|9
|18
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|19
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|9
|20
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|8
|21
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
|7
|23
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|7
|24
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|7
|25
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|7
|26
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|7
|27
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|6
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|29
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|5
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
|4
|31
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|32
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|33
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|4
|34
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
|3
|35
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|36
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|37
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|3
|38
|Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
|2
|39
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|2
|40
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|2
|41
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|42
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|43
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|44
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
|1
|45
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|1
|46
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|12
|pts
|2
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|3
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|9
|4
|Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|6
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|4
|7
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|3
|9
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|2
|11
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|12
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|13
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
|1
|15
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|20:24:36
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|0:01:13
|3
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|4
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:52
|5
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:17
|6
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|0:06:40
|7
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:26
|8
|Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
|0:08:11
|9
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:09:43
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:22
|11
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
|0:13:34
|12
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
|0:15:03
|13
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
|0:15:10
|14
|Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:17:48
|15
|Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC
|0:19:54
|16
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:20:01
|17
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:22:09
|18
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
|0:25:23
|19
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:26:47
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:27:00
|21
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:27:38
|22
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:28:09
|23
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:30:10
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:30:22
|25
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
|0:30:47
|26
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:30:49
|27
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:30:54
|28
|Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:31:14
|29
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:31:32
|30
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:32:18
|31
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:33:23
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|0:33:59
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:34:00
|34
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:35:23
|35
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:37:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Leopard-Trek
|61:21:34
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:02:45
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|0:06:40
|4
|Team Garmin - Cervelo
|0:07:43
|5
|Farnese Vini-Nero Sottoli
|0:08:42
|6
|HTC - Highroad
|0:09:40
|7
|Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:09:43
|8
|Pro Team Astana
|0:09:53
|9
|FDJ
|0:13:38
|10
|Lampre-ISD
|0:14:55
|11
|Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:21:08
|12
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:24:52
|13
|Katusha Team
|0:25:59
|14
|Geox - TMC
|0:28:54
|15
|Skil-Shimano
|0:39:49
|16
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:49:14
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy