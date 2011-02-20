Image 1 of 23 Anything Greipel can do, Cavendish wants to do better and a day after the German won his first race of 2011 Cavendish responds (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 23 Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 23 Tour of Oman 2011 (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 23 Leopard Trek won the teams competition (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 23 Final Tour of Oman podium (l-r): Giovanni Visconti, 3rd; Robert Gesink, 1st; Edvald Boasson Hagen, 2nd. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 23 Leopard-Trek minus the scarves (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 23 The sprinters' teams on the front in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 23 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli wind things up on the front (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 23 Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 23 The pre-race music was provided by a bag pipe player. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 23 They're off! Stage six rolls out. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 23 The local residents were very curious to see what the Tour of Oman is all about. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 23 FDJ riders Dominique Rollin, Matthieu Ladagnous and Anthony Geslin. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 23 The Skil-Shimano riders talk tactics before the final stage. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 23 Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gets ready to race. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 23 The sky blue and white Leopard Trek bikes. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 23 The Eddy Merckx bikes await the Quick Step riders. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 23 The Tour of Oman peloton rides through Quarayyat. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 23 The best place to be on Sunday morning was at the start of stage six. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 23 Never in doubt: The Manx Missile takes his win (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 23 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 23 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his first win 2011 (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 23 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets his season up and running in Oman (Image credit: AFP)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) secured the Tour of Oman on Sunday, finishing comfortably in the peloton on the sixth and last stage that ended with a high-speed sprint on the Mattrah Seafront.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint to take his first victory of the 2011 season. Crashes disrupted Cavendish's hopes of an early season win in the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Qatar and he missed out earlier in the Tour of Oman. However his HTC-Highroad team rode a controlled finale on the fast finishing circuit and then Cavendish won in style, timing his acceleration to perfection, beating Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) who tried a late surge up the inside, while other riders were fighting for the minor placings.

"In races like this everyone tries to win and it's a bit hectic," Cavendish said explaining the sprint.

"Some time Tour de France sprints are easier because there are less people up front and everyone knows their position and you haven't got climber's trying to sprint."

"There was no real plan because it was a hit and miss sprint. The wind was always over the shop and came from three different directions in the last four hundred metres. My team did such a good job. I had Gossie (Matt Goss) and (Hayden) Roulston looking after me at the finish. I did a good job of holding onto them and they did a good job of looking after me."

"Dominique Rollin (FDJ) seemed to want to make me crash but I'm really happy to have won. Gossie went at the end and I thought Thor (Hushovd) was going to jump on him, so I left a gap for Thor to go. He didn’t go but it gave me a slipstream and a good run at it with two hundred metres to go and that was it."

"There was never any doubt I was on form," he said bluntly.

"I tried the other day but then lost Goss part way. The first day it didn’t play out well but it's good to have won."

The Manxman's first big goal of the 2011 season is Milan San Remo on March 19. Before then he will ride the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany on March 5 and then Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-16). After the Italian stage race he will head to San Remo to study the final part of the Classicissima.

The high-speed crashes in Australia and Qatar delayed his first win of the season but Cavendish can head back to Europe knowing that everything is back on track and a second victory at Milan San Remo is there to be taken.



Rabobank celebrate four stage wins and overall success



Robert Gesink and his Rabobank teammates also headed back to Europe with moral sky high after a hugely successful week of racing in Oman.

The team won four stages and the overall classification with Gesink, who movingly remembered his father with victory on Green Mountain.

Earlier in the six-day race, Theo Bos proved he can beat the best in the world in the sprints and created a well synchronized double act with new lead out man Graeme Brown. Then Gesink took over and won the uphill finish and the hilly time trial to take a dominant victory.

Gesink beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by a significant 1:13, with Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini- Neri Sottoli) third overall at 1:19. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a solid fifth overall at 2:04, just ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek, at 2:11.

"It's a nice way to start the season. It's a big win and so I'm really happy," Gesink said after pulling on the final red jersey on the podium as the sun set over the Mattrah Seafront.

"The race worked out perfectly for me. I won the uphill finish and then I was really surprised to win the time trial."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 3:39:58 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 14 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 15 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 16 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 17 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 18 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 19 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 20 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 21 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 22 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 23 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 25 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 26 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 27 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 28 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 30 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 31 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 32 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 33 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 34 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 35 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 36 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 37 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 38 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 39 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 40 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 41 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 42 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 43 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 44 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 45 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 46 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 47 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 48 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 52 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 53 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 54 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 55 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 56 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 57 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 58 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 59 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 60 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 61 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 62 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 63 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 64 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 65 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 66 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 67 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 68 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:00:15 69 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 70 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:21 71 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:26 72 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:00:33 73 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 74 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 75 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:00:37 76 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:00:48 77 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:00:51 78 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 79 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:00:59 80 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 81 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 82 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 83 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 84 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 85 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 86 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 87 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 88 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 89 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:01:10 90 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 91 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:01:14 92 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 93 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 94 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 95 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 96 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:01:17 97 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:01:18 98 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:49 99 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 100 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 101 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 102 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:02:00 103 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:02:39 104 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:51 105 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 106 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 107 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 108 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 109 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 110 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 112 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 113 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 114 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:03:23 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 116 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 117 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:49 118 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 119 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:04:31 120 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:04:47 121 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:05:24 122 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:05:54 123 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 124 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:30

Sprint 1 - Al Tarif # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 2 - Muscat # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Matrah Corniche # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 15 pts 2 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 12 3 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 5 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 6 6 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 7 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 8 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 3 9 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 10 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Combativity # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 3 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 3:39:58 2 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 4 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 6 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 7 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 9 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 10 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 11 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 14 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 15 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 17 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 18 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 19 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:00:26 20 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:00:48 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:00:59 22 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 23 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:01:10 24 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:01:14 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 26 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:49 27 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 28 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:02:51 29 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 30 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 31 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 32 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:03:23 33 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 34 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:49 35 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:30

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katusha Team 10:59:54 2 Team Leopard-Trek 3 Quick Step Cycling Team 4 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 5 Team Garmin - Cervelo 6 HTC - Highroad 7 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 8 BMC Racing Team 9 Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Geox - Tmc 11 Skil-Shimano 12 Sky Procycling 13 FDJ 14 Pro Team Astana 15 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:01:49 16 Lampre - ISD

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20:24:36 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 3 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:19 4 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 0:01:52 5 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:02:04 6 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 0:02:11 7 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:02:13 8 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:02:19 9 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:02:51 10 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 0:03:03 11 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek 0:03:29 12 Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:04:51 13 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 14 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:52 15 Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:06:17 16 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 17 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:06:20 18 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:06:40 19 Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team 0:06:48 20 Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team 0:06:54 21 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 0:06:59 22 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:07:20 23 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:26 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 0:07:49 25 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:08:02 26 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:11 27 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:08:18 28 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana 0:08:38 29 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:08:50 30 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 0:09:06 31 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:43 32 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:09:45 33 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:10:18 34 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:10:24 35 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:11:08 36 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:22 37 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:15 38 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:12:41 39 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:13:34 40 Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:13:48 41 Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ 0:14:00 42 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana 0:14:13 43 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:14:20 44 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:14:21 45 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC 0:14:34 46 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:14:42 47 Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad 0:14:57 48 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:03 49 Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:15:10 50 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:15:17 52 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team 0:15:18 53 Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ 0:15:28 54 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek 0:15:34 55 Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:15:39 56 Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:15:42 57 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:16:10 58 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:48 59 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:03 60 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:18:10 61 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:18:49 62 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek 0:19:05 63 Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ 0:19:14 64 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 0:19:25 65 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 0:19:35 66 Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team 0:19:43 67 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:19:54 68 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:20:01 69 Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:20:34 70 Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ 0:20:48 71 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:21:24 72 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:21:36 73 Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:21:58 74 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:09 75 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana 0:22:27 76 Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:22:53 77 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:23:11 78 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:24:16 79 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:24:37 80 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:24:53 81 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:24:57 82 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:23 83 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team 0:25:39 84 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:25:44 85 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:26:06 86 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47 87 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling 0:26:59 88 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:00 89 Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek 0:27:06 90 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek 0:27:07 91 Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:27:14 92 Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad 0:27:28 93 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 0:27:33 94 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:38 95 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 0:27:45 96 Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team 0:27:48 97 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:27:56 98 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:28:07 99 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:09 100 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:28:30 101 Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:28:48 102 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:28:54 103 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:29:37 104 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:10 105 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:22 106 Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana 0:30:25 107 Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:30:35 108 Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:41 109 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:47 110 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:49 111 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 112 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:14 113 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:31:32 114 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:31:48 115 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:32:18 116 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:32:45 117 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:04 118 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:33:23 119 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:33:35 120 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:33:41 121 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:59 122 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:34:00 123 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:23 124 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:10

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 41 pts 2 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 31 3 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 30 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad 29 5 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 24 6 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek 24 7 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 22 8 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 19 9 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 12 11 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 12 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD 10 13 Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 10 14 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 9 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 16 Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad 9 17 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team 9 18 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 19 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 9 20 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 8 21 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad 7 23 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo 7 24 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 7 25 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 7 26 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 7 27 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 28 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 29 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo 5 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek 4 31 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 32 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 4 33 Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team 4 34 Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling 3 35 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 36 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 37 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 3 38 Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling 2 39 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 2 40 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 2 41 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 42 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 43 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 44 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling 1 45 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD 1 46 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 12 pts 2 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 3 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 9 4 Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 5 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 6 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 4 7 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 3 8 Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 3 9 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 10 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 2 11 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 2 12 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 13 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek 1 15 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 20:24:36 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling 0:01:13 3 Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 4 Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:05:52 5 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:06:17 6 Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana 0:06:40 7 Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:26 8 Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad 0:08:11 9 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:09:43 10 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:22 11 Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana 0:13:34 12 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo 0:15:03 13 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad 0:15:10 14 Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:17:48 15 Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC 0:19:54 16 Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:20:01 17 Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:22:09 18 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling 0:25:23 19 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:26:47 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:27:00 21 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ 0:27:38 22 Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:28:09 23 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:30:10 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:30:22 25 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC 0:30:47 26 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team 0:30:49 27 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:30:54 28 Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:31:14 29 Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:31:32 30 Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:32:18 31 Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:33:23 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team 0:33:59 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano 0:34:00 34 Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:35:23 35 Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:37:10