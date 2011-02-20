Trending

Image 1 of 23

Anything Greipel can do, Cavendish wants to do better and a day after the German won his first race of 2011 Cavendish responds

Anything Greipel can do, Cavendish wants to do better and a day after the German won his first race of 2011 Cavendish responds
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 23

Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction

Mark Cavendish studies the road book to understand the wind direction
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 23

Tour of Oman 2011

Tour of Oman 2011
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 23

Leopard Trek won the teams competition

Leopard Trek won the teams competition
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 23

Final Tour of Oman podium (l-r): Giovanni Visconti, 3rd; Robert Gesink, 1st; Edvald Boasson Hagen, 2nd.

Final Tour of Oman podium (l-r): Giovanni Visconti, 3rd; Robert Gesink, 1st; Edvald Boasson Hagen, 2nd.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 23

Leopard-Trek minus the scarves

Leopard-Trek minus the scarves
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 23

The sprinters' teams on the front in Oman

The sprinters' teams on the front in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 23

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli wind things up on the front

Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli wind things up on the front
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 23

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) talks after taking the overall in Oman
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 23

The pre-race music was provided by a bag pipe player.

The pre-race music was provided by a bag pipe player.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 23

They're off! Stage six rolls out.

They're off! Stage six rolls out.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 23

The local residents were very curious to see what the Tour of Oman is all about.

The local residents were very curious to see what the Tour of Oman is all about.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 23

FDJ riders Dominique Rollin, Matthieu Ladagnous and Anthony Geslin.

FDJ riders Dominique Rollin, Matthieu Ladagnous and Anthony Geslin.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 23

The Skil-Shimano riders talk tactics before the final stage.

The Skil-Shimano riders talk tactics before the final stage.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 23

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gets ready to race.

Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek) gets ready to race.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 23

The sky blue and white Leopard Trek bikes.

The sky blue and white Leopard Trek bikes.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 23

The Eddy Merckx bikes await the Quick Step riders.

The Eddy Merckx bikes await the Quick Step riders.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 23

The Tour of Oman peloton rides through Quarayyat.

The Tour of Oman peloton rides through Quarayyat.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 23

The best place to be on Sunday morning was at the start of stage six.

The best place to be on Sunday morning was at the start of stage six.
(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 23

Never in doubt: The Manx Missile takes his win

Never in doubt: The Manx Missile takes his win
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 21 of 23

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 22 of 23

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his first win 2011

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes his first win 2011
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 23

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets his season up and running in Oman

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) gets his season up and running in Oman
(Image credit: AFP)

Robert Gesink (Rabobank) secured the Tour of Oman on Sunday, finishing comfortably in the peloton on the sixth and last stage that ended with a high-speed sprint on the Mattrah Seafront.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) won the sprint to take his first victory of the 2011 season. Crashes disrupted Cavendish's hopes of an early season win in the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Qatar and he missed out earlier in the Tour of Oman. However his HTC-Highroad team rode a controlled finale on the fast finishing circuit and then Cavendish won in style, timing his acceleration to perfection, beating Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) and Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) who tried a late surge up the inside, while other riders were fighting for the minor placings.

"In races like this everyone tries to win and it's a bit hectic," Cavendish said explaining the sprint.

"Some time Tour de France sprints are easier because there are less people up front and everyone knows their position and you haven't got climber's trying to sprint."

"There was no real plan because it was a hit and miss sprint. The wind was always over the shop and came from three different directions in the last four hundred metres. My team did such a good job. I had Gossie (Matt Goss) and (Hayden) Roulston looking after me at the finish. I did a good job of holding onto them and they did a good job of looking after me."

"Dominique Rollin (FDJ) seemed to want to make me crash but I'm really happy to have won. Gossie went at the end and I thought Thor (Hushovd) was going to jump on him, so I left a gap for Thor to go. He didn’t go but it gave me a slipstream and a good run at it with two hundred metres to go and that was it."

"There was never any doubt I was on form," he said bluntly.

"I tried the other day but then lost Goss part way. The first day it didn’t play out well but it's good to have won."

The Manxman's first big goal of the 2011 season is Milan San Remo on March 19. Before then he will ride the Strade Bianche race in Tuscany on March 5 and then Tirreno-Adriatico (March 9-16). After the Italian stage race he will head to San Remo to study the final part of the Classicissima.

The high-speed crashes in Australia and Qatar delayed his first win of the season but Cavendish can head back to Europe knowing that everything is back on track and a second victory at Milan San Remo is there to be taken.


Rabobank celebrate four stage wins and overall success


Robert Gesink and his Rabobank teammates also headed back to Europe with moral sky high after a hugely successful week of racing in Oman.

The team won four stages and the overall classification with Gesink, who movingly remembered his father with victory on Green Mountain.

Earlier in the six-day race, Theo Bos proved he can beat the best in the world in the sprints and created a well synchronized double act with new lead out man Graeme Brown. Then Gesink took over and won the uphill finish and the hilly time trial to take a dominant victory.

Gesink beat Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) by a significant 1:13, with Giovanni Visconti (Farnese Vini- Neri Sottoli) third overall at 1:19. Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Cervelo) finished a solid fifth overall at 2:04, just ahead of Fabian Cancellara (Leopard Trek, at 2:11.

"It's a nice way to start the season. It's a big win and so I'm really happy," Gesink said after pulling on the final red jersey on the podium as the sun set over the Mattrah Seafront.

"The race worked out perfectly for me. I won the uphill finish and then I was really surprised to win the time trial."

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad3:39:58
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
10Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek
12Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team
14Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
15Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana
16Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek
17Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
19Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling
20Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek
21Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
23Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
24Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo
25Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
26Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
28Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD
30Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek
31Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team
32Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team
33Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo
34Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
36Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
37Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC
38Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
39Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
40Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad
41Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
42Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
43Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
44Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek
45David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
46David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
47Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
48Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
50Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
52Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC
53Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
54Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
55Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
56Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
57Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
58Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
59Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
60Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
61Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling
62Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
63Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
64Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
65Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
66Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo
67Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling
68Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:00:15
69Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling
70Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:21
71Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:26
72Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:00:33
73Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling
74Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad
75Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:00:37
76Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:00:48
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:51
78Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana
79Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:00:59
80Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad
81Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
82Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
83Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
84Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
85Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
86Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo
87Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
88Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ
89Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:01:10
90Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
91Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:01:14
92Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo
93Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
94Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
95Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
96Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:01:17
97Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:01:18
98Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:49
99Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
100Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
101Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD
102Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:02:00
103Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:02:39
104Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:51
105Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
106Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
107Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
108Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
109Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
110Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek
112Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
113Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
114Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:03:23
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
116Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:49
118Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
119Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:04:31
120Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:04:47
121Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:05:24
122Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:05:54
123Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
124Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:30

Sprint 1 - Al Tarif
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 2 - Muscat
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Sprint 3 - Finish - Matrah Corniche
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad15pts
2Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team12
3Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC7
5Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team6
6Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
7Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
8Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ3
9Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
10Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Combativity
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC3pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team3:39:58
2Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
3Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC
4Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
7Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad
9Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano
10Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano
14Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
15Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ
18Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana
19Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:00:26
20Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:00:48
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:00:59
22Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
23Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:01:10
24Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:01:14
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling
26Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:49
27Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
28Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:02:51
29Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC
30Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC
31Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano
32Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:03:23
33Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team
34Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:49
35Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:30

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katusha Team10:59:54
2Team Leopard-Trek
3Quick Step Cycling Team
4Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
5Team Garmin - Cervelo
6HTC - Highroad
7Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
8BMC Racing Team
9Rabobank Cycling Team
10Geox - Tmc
11Skil-Shimano
12Sky Procycling
13FDJ
14Pro Team Astana
15An Post-Sean Kelly0:01:49
16Lampre - ISD

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20:24:36
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:13
3Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:19
4Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad0:01:52
5Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:02:04
6Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek0:02:11
7Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:02:13
8Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek0:02:19
9Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:02:51
10Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling0:03:03
11Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Leopard Trek0:03:29
12Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:04:51
13Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
14Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:52
15Marc De Maar (AHo) Quickstep Cycling Team0:06:17
16Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
17Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling0:06:20
18Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:06:40
19Joaquin Rodriguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team0:06:48
20Karsten Kroon (Ned) BMC Racing Team0:06:54
21Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD0:06:59
22Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:07:20
23Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:26
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:07:49
25Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:08:02
26Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:11
27David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:08:18
28Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:08:38
29Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:08:50
30Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad0:09:06
31Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:43
32Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling0:09:45
33Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek0:10:18
34Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:10:24
35Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team0:11:08
36Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:22
37Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:15
38Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:12:41
39Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:13:34
40Francesco Failli (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:13:48
41Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ0:14:00
42Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Pro Team Astana0:14:13
43David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:14:20
44Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:14:21
45Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Geox-TMC0:14:34
46Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:14:42
47Hayden Roulston (NZl) HTC-Highroad0:14:57
48Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:03
49Xavier Florencio Cabre (Spa) Geox-TMC0:15:10
50Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:15:17
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:15:18
53Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ0:15:28
54Joost Posthuma (Ned) Leopard Trek0:15:34
55Alessandro Spezialetti (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:15:39
56Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:15:42
57Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:16:10
58Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:48
59Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:03
60Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:18:10
61Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:18:49
62Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Leopard Trek0:19:05
63Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ0:19:14
64Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD0:19:25
65Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team0:19:35
66Aliaksandr Kuchynski (Blr) Katusha Team0:19:43
67Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:19:54
68Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:20:01
69Andreas Klier (Ger) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:20:34
70Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ0:20:48
71Tom Boonen (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:21:24
72Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:21:36
73Roger Hammond (GBr) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:21:58
74Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:09
75Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Pro Team Astana0:22:27
76Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:22:53
77Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:23:11
78Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:24:16
79Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:24:37
80Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:24:53
81Lars Ytting Bak (Den) HTC-Highroad0:24:57
82Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:23
83Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Katusha Team0:25:39
84Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:25:44
85Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:26:06
86Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:47
87Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Procycling0:26:59
88Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:00
89Davide Vigano (Ita) Leopard Trek0:27:06
90Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Leopard Trek0:27:07
91Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:27:14
92Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad0:27:28
93Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad0:27:33
94Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:38
95Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:27:45
96Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team0:27:48
97Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team0:27:56
98John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:28:07
99Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:09
100Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Katusha Team0:28:30
101Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:28:48
102Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:28:54
103Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:29:37
104Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:10
105Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:22
106Mirco Lorenzetto (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:30:25
107Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:30:35
108Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:41
109Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:47
110Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:49
111Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
112Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:14
113Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:31:32
114Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:31:48
115Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:32:18
116Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:32:45
117Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:04
118Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:33:23
119Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:33:35
120Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:33:41
121Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:59
122Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:34:00
123Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:23
124Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:10

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling41pts
2Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team31
3Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team30
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) HTC-Highroad29
5Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad24
6Daniele Bennati (Ita) Leopard Trek24
7Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team22
8Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli19
9Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team12
11Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
12Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre - ISD10
13Oscar Gatto (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli10
14Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC9
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team9
16Marco Pinotti (Ita) HTC-Highroad9
17Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Quickstep Cycling Team9
18Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli9
19Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano9
20Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ8
21Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
22Michael Albasini (Swi) HTC-Highroad7
23Christian Vande Velde (USA) Team Garmin-Cervelo7
24Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek7
25Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD7
26Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC7
27Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team6
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
29Thor Hushovd (Nor) Team Garmin-Cervelo5
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Leopard Trek4
31Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
32Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly4
33Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team4
34Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Procycling3
35Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3
36Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
37Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly3
38Juan Antonio Flecha Giannoni (Spa) Sky Procycling2
39Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ2
40Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana2
41Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
42Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
43Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
44Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Procycling1
45Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD1
46Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC12pts
2Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
3Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC9
4Patrik Sinkewitz (Ger) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli6
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly6
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana4
7Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team3
8Dmytro Krivtsov (Ukr) Lampre - ISD3
9Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
10Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling2
11Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
12Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly2
13Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Leopard Trek1
15Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Gesink (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team20:24:36
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling0:01:13
3Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
4Simon Geschke (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:05:52
5Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:06:17
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana0:06:40
7Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:26
8Matthew Harley Goss (Aus) HTC-Highroad0:08:11
9Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:09:43
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:22
11Simon Clarke (Aus) Pro Team Astana0:13:34
12Cameron Meyer (Aus) Team Garmin-Cervelo0:15:03
13Patrick Gretsch (Ger) HTC-Highroad0:15:10
14Tomas Alberio (Ita) Geox-TMC0:17:48
15Marko Kump (Slo) Geox-TMC0:19:54
16Daniele Ratto (Ita) Geox-TMC0:20:01
17Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:22:09
18Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Procycling0:25:23
19Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:26:47
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:27:00
21Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:27:38
22Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:28:09
23Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team0:30:10
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:30:22
25Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Geox-TMC0:30:47
26Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:30:49
27Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:30:54
28Taylor Phinney (USA) BMC Racing Team0:31:14
29Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:31:32
30Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:32:18
31Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:33:23
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team0:33:59
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:34:00
34Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:35:23
35Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:37:10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Leopard-Trek61:21:34
2Sky Procycling0:02:45
3BMC Racing Team0:06:40
4Team Garmin - Cervelo0:07:43
5Farnese Vini-Nero Sottoli0:08:42
6HTC - Highroad0:09:40
7Rabobank Cycling Team0:09:43
8Pro Team Astana0:09:53
9FDJ0:13:38
10Lampre-ISD0:14:55
11Quick Step Cycling Team0:21:08
12Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:24:52
13Katusha Team0:25:59
14Geox - TMC0:28:54
15Skil-Shimano0:39:49
16An Post - Sean Kelly0:49:14

 

