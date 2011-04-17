Trending

Bille solos to victory

McNally, Polazzi complete podium

Image 1 of 12

Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly) leads Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) in the decisive break.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 12

Podium (l-r): Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly), Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole), Fabio Polazzi (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

A bit of paperwork for race winner Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole).

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) is congratulated for his victory.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 12

Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly) leads Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 12

Fabio Polazzi (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) finished alone in third place.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 12

Race winner Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) is a happy man.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Fabio Polazzi (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) en route to a podium finish.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Koen Barbe (Landbouwkrediet)

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly) and Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) tackle a section of cobbles.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole) and Mark McNally (An Post - Sean Kelly) in the race lead.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Zellik - Galmaarden top 3 (l-r): Mark McNally, 2nd; Gaetan Bille, 1st; Fabio Polazzi, 3rd.

(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Full Results
1Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole4:03:32
2Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:13
3Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:00:27
4Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:33
5Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
6Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
7Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
8Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
9Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
10Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
12Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:45
13Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo0:00:46
14Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
15Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
16Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
17Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
18Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team0:01:13
19Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:01:28
20Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
21Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
22Joris Wagemans (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
23Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
24Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
25Peter Horn (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
26Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
27Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:01:50
28Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:53
29Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
30Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
31Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
32Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
33Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:02:00
34Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:02
35Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
36Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
37Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
38Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
39Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
40Jonas Decouttere (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
41Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
42Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
43Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
44Dieter Verbeek (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
45Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
46Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
47Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
48Ruben Oerlemans (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
49Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
50Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
51Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
52Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
53Kevin Crabbe (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
54Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
55Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
56William Goodfellow (Can) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
57Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
58Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
59Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
60Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
61Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
62Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC Developement Team
63Steven Van Der Aerschot (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
64Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
65Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
66Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley0:02:35
67Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
68Stijn Mettenpenningen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
69Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
70Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
71Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar CT
72Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
73Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
74Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
75Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon0:02:38
76Jacky De Weert (Bel) Van Eyck Sport0:03:13
77Fritz Koch (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
78Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme0:03:26
79Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
80Niels De Rooze (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
81Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
82Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
83Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
84Arne Casier (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
85Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
86Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
87Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar CT
88Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
89Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
90Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
91Sam Sofia (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
92Laurent Vanderborght (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
93Nazarrio Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
94Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
95Gijs Strating (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
96Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
97Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
98Henrik Albinus (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
99Tommy Evensen (Nor) Trondhjems VK
100Dominic Schils (GBr) Van Eyck Sport
101Gregory De Mulder (Bel) Nessebar CT
102Kjetil Andreas Ertsås (Nor) Trondhjems VK
103Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
104Andre Benoit (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
105Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
106Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
107Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
108Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
109Nate Thompson (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
110Matthias Van Mechelen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
111Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
112Phillip Müller (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
113Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
114Jef Torfs (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
115Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
116Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
117Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
118Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
119Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
120Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
121Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
122Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
123Yannick Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
124Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
125Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
126Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht

