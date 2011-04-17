Bille solos to victory
McNally, Polazzi complete podium
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
|1
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|4:03:32
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:13
|3
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:00:27
|4
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:33
|5
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|6
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|7
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|8
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|9
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin) Geox Fuji Test Team
|10
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|12
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:45
|13
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|0:00:46
|14
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|15
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|16
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|17
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|18
|Niels Nachtergaele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:01:28
|20
|Sander Verhaeghe (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|21
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|22
|Joris Wagemans (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|23
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|24
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|25
|Peter Horn (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
|26
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|27
|Dries Depoorter (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:01:50
|28
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:53
|29
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|30
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|31
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|32
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|33
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:02:00
|34
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:02
|35
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|36
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|37
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|38
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|39
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|40
|Jonas Decouttere (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|41
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|42
|Ole Martin Olmheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|43
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|44
|Dieter Verbeek (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|45
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|46
|Jef Van Meirhaeghe (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|47
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|48
|Ruben Oerlemans (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|49
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|50
|Lucas Persson (Swe) Geox Fuji Test Team
|51
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|52
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|53
|Kevin Crabbe (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|54
|Dieter Uyttersprot (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|55
|Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|56
|William Goodfellow (Can) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|57
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|58
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|59
|Léon Burger (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|60
|Ewout Rommens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|61
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|62
|Mike Sidic (Can) Cycling BC Developement Team
|63
|Steven Van Der Aerschot (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|64
|Kjell Van Driessche (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|65
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Johan Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|0:02:35
|67
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|68
|Stijn Mettenpenningen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|69
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|70
|Simon Van Roy (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|71
|Spas Gyurov (Bul) Nessebar CT
|72
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|73
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|74
|Kim Borry (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|75
|Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|0:02:38
|76
|Jacky De Weert (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:13
|77
|Fritz Koch (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
|78
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu) Dunkerque Littoral Cyclisme
|0:03:26
|79
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|80
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|81
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|82
|Robin Mertens (Bel) BCV Works CT Ingelmunster
|83
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|84
|Arne Casier (Bel) Geox Fuji Test Team
|85
|Joost Spring In T Veld (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|86
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|87
|Valentin Stoenchev (Bul) Nessebar CT
|88
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|89
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Vl Technics - Abutriek Cycling Team
|90
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|91
|Sam Sofia (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|92
|Laurent Vanderborght (Bel) Van Eyck Sport
|93
|Nazarrio Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|94
|Jori Van Steenberghen (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|95
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen Wielerteam
|96
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Cycling Team Soenens-Construkt Glas
|97
|Jonas Heymans (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|98
|Henrik Albinus (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
|99
|Tommy Evensen (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|100
|Dominic Schils (GBr) Van Eyck Sport
|101
|Gregory De Mulder (Bel) Nessebar CT
|102
|Kjetil Andreas Ertsås (Nor) Trondhjems VK
|103
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|104
|Andre Benoit (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
|105
|Sven Nooytens (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|106
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel) Terra Footwear - Bicycle Line
|107
|Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|108
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|109
|Nate Thompson (USA) Geox Fuji Test Team
|110
|Matthias Van Mechelen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|111
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) EFC - Quick Step Cycling Team
|112
|Phillip Müller (Ger) Wiedenbruck 2000 SC
|113
|Glen Foubert (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|114
|Jef Torfs (Bel) Profel-Bofrost-Prorace Cycling Team
|115
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|116
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|117
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|118
|Sibrecht Pieters (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|119
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|120
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|121
|Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|122
|Bjorn De Decker (Bel) Van Goethem/Prorace CT
|123
|Yannick Wellens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|124
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|125
|Wout Franssen (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|126
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
