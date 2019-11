Image 1 of 2 Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) celebrates her victory in the GP Liberazione, her first win in the rainbow jersey. (Image credit: Fabiano Ghilardi/www.photodecola.it) Image 2 of 2 World champion Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo), left, won a tight sprint against Alona Andruk (Diadora - Pasta Zara), right, and Italian champion Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), second left. (Image credit: Fabiano Ghilardi/www.photodecola.it)

Giorgia Bronzini (Colavita Forno d'Asolo) won the GP Liberazione, outkicking Alona Andruk (Diadora-Pasta Zara) and Monia Baccaille (SC MCipollini Giordana), both the Italian national champion and defending race champion, in the field sprint finale in Crema, Italy.

It was an emotional victory for the 27-year-old Italian as she not only won her first race as reigning world champion, but the win occurred on home soil.

"The team did an exceptional job in the sprint," said Bronzini. "I was looking for the win. I went close several times in Holland and Belgium.

"That I finally managed to break the ice today is all due to my teammates. I thanked them personally one-by-one because they raced at the front from the first to last kilometre. Then came the first win with this jersey in a race that inspires me. This day has a very special emotion."

Despite finishing as runner-up, Andruk was pleased with her result. "I tried hard and I was side-by-side with Bronzini through to the finish line. I was beaten by a few centimetres. For me it was the culmination of a great race, to be beaten by one of the strongest sprinters in the world is like winning."