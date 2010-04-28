Trending

Baccaille holds off Bronzini

Local riders dominate top 10

Image 1 of 2

It was a close finish, with Monia Baccaille (far right) getting the win.

(Image credit: Fabiano Ghilardi/www.photodecola.it)
Image 2 of 2

The elite women's podium (l-r): Georgia Bronzini, Monia Baccaille and Alessandra D'Ettorre.

(Image credit: Fabiano Ghilardi/www.photodecola.it)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Monia Baccaille (Ita) Team Valdarno2:53:18
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Gauss Rdz Ormu
3Alessandra D'Ettorre (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Ghezzi
4Rasa Leleivyte (Ita) Safi Pasta Zara Manhattan
5Rossella Callovi (Ita) SC Vecchhia Fontana
6Monica Holler (Ita) Fenixs Petrogradets
7Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo Ghezzi
8Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Michela Fanini Record Rox
9Olena Sharga (Ukr) Ukraine National Team
10Kendall Ryan (USA) US National Team

