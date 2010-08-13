Image 1 of 12 Cyclingteam Jo Piels set the pace. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 12 Omega Pharma - Lotto and Team Sky riders at the head of the peloton. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 12 Winner Edvald Boasson Hagen is joined on the podium by runner-up Kenny Robert van Hummel, left, and third place Stefan Van Dijk. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 12 The peloton in action during the Dutch Food Valley Classic. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 12 Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Team Milram) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 12 Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 12 Dutch Food Valley Classics podium (l-r): Kenny Robert van Hummel, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Stefan Van Dijk. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 12 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the 2010 edition of the Dutch Food Valley Classics. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 12 Dutch Food Valley Classics winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 12 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team) leads Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) and Martin Pedersen (Footon - Servetto) in the break of the day. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 12 Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 12 Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team), Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) ride in the break of the day. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) outsprinted last year's winner Kenny Robert van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to win the Dutch Food Valley Classic with Stefan van Dijk (Netherlands National Team) rounding out the podium in third.

The 209.9-kilometres race in the Veluwe National Park featured a five-man break for much of the day which was reeled in with approximately 30km remaining. The five-man escape was comprised of Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

Soon after the five-man break was absorbed Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) and Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) attacked in a bid for victory. This break, too, would be absorbed with three kilometres remaining as the teams of the sprinters pushed the pace at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a field sprint.

Sky teammate Chris Sutton provided a perfect lead-out for Boasson Hagen and the 23-year-old Norwegian took a clear-cut win by a couple of bike lengths in a race which was formerly known as Veenendaal-Veenendaal.

The victory by Boasson Hagen bodes well for Sunday's Vattenfall Cyclassics in Germany and next week's Eneco Tour for which he is the defending champion.

"Our objective from the start was a sprint win with Edvald so we didn't do anything other than try and make that happen," said Team Sky race coach Rod Ellingworth. "It was 210km today but it actually wasn't that hard for Edvald as he was well protected throughout so that should stand him in good stead on Sunday and beyond."

