Boasson Hagen back to winning form
Norwegian claims first win since June over Van Hummel
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) outsprinted last year's winner Kenny Robert van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to win the Dutch Food Valley Classic with Stefan van Dijk (Netherlands National Team) rounding out the podium in third.
The 209.9-kilometres race in the Veluwe National Park featured a five-man break for much of the day which was reeled in with approximately 30km remaining. The five-man escape was comprised of Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).
Soon after the five-man break was absorbed Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) and Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) attacked in a bid for victory. This break, too, would be absorbed with three kilometres remaining as the teams of the sprinters pushed the pace at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a field sprint.
Sky teammate Chris Sutton provided a perfect lead-out for Boasson Hagen and the 23-year-old Norwegian took a clear-cut win by a couple of bike lengths in a race which was formerly known as Veenendaal-Veenendaal.
The victory by Boasson Hagen bodes well for Sunday's Vattenfall Cyclassics in Germany and next week's Eneco Tour for which he is the defending champion.
"Our objective from the start was a sprint win with Edvald so we didn't do anything other than try and make that happen," said Team Sky race coach Rod Ellingworth. "It was 210km today but it actually wasn't that hard for Edvald as he was well protected throughout so that should stand him in good stead on Sunday and beyond."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|4:51:32
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
|4
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|9
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|10
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|13
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|17
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|20
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|21
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|23
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|24
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|25
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|27
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|28
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|30
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:07
|33
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|34
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|35
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|36
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|37
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|38
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|39
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|42
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|43
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|44
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:11
|45
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|46
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|47
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|49
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|51
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|52
|Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Huub Duyn (Ned)
|55
|Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|56
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
|58
|Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|59
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|60
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|61
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|62
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|64
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
|66
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Milram
|68
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|69
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|70
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|71
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|72
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|73
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|74
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|75
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|76
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|77
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|78
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|80
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
|82
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|83
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|85
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|87
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|88
|Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|89
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|90
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|91
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|92
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|93
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|94
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|95
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|96
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:24
|97
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:30
|98
|Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:38
|99
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:44
|100
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:38
|101
|Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:46
|102
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC
|0:02:29
|103
|Robert De Greef (Ned)
|104
|Umberto Atzori (Ned)
|105
|Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|107
|Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|108
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
|109
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned)
|110
|Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|111
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|112
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|113
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
|115
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
|117
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|118
|Haan Wouter (Ned)
|119
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
