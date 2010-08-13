Trending

Boasson Hagen back to winning form

Norwegian claims first win since June over Van Hummel

Image 1 of 12

Cyclingteam Jo Piels set the pace.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 2 of 12

Omega Pharma - Lotto and Team Sky riders at the head of the peloton.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 3 of 12

Winner Edvald Boasson Hagen is joined on the podium by runner-up Kenny Robert van Hummel, left, and third place Stefan Van Dijk.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 4 of 12

The peloton in action during the Dutch Food Valley Classic.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 5 of 12

Dutch road champion Niki Terpstra (Team Milram)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 6 of 12

Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 7 of 12

Dutch Food Valley Classics podium (l-r): Kenny Robert van Hummel, Edvald Boasson Hagen and Stefan Van Dijk.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 8 of 12

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) wins the 2010 edition of the Dutch Food Valley Classics.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 9 of 12

Dutch Food Valley Classics winner Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 10 of 12

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team) leads Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank), Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) and Martin Pedersen (Footon - Servetto) in the break of the day.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 11 of 12

Bobbie Traksel (Vacansoleil)

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Image 12 of 12

Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team), Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank) and Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil) ride in the break of the day.

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) outsprinted last year's winner Kenny Robert van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) to win the Dutch Food Valley Classic with Stefan van Dijk (Netherlands National Team) rounding out the podium in third.

The 209.9-kilometres race in the Veluwe National Park featured a five-man break for much of the day which was reeled in with approximately 30km remaining. The five-man escape was comprised of Dennis Van Winden (Rabobank), Frederik Veuchelen (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team), Martin Pedersen (Footon-Servetto), Tom Dumoulin (Netherlands National Team) and Steven Van Vooren (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator).

Soon after the five-man break was absorbed Koos Moerenhout (Rabobank), Jurgen Van de Walle (Quick Step) and Piet Rooijakkers (Skil-Shimano) attacked in a bid for victory. This break, too, would be absorbed with three kilometres remaining as the teams of the sprinters pushed the pace at the front of the peloton in anticipation of a field sprint.

Sky teammate Chris Sutton provided a perfect lead-out for Boasson Hagen and the 23-year-old Norwegian took a clear-cut win by a couple of bike lengths in a race which was formerly known as Veenendaal-Veenendaal.

The victory by Boasson Hagen bodes well for Sunday's Vattenfall Cyclassics in Germany and next week's Eneco Tour for which he is the defending champion.

"Our objective from the start was a sprint win with Edvald so we didn't do anything other than try and make that happen," said Team Sky race coach Rod Ellingworth. "It was 210km today but it actually wasn't that hard for Edvald as he was well protected throughout so that should stand him in good stead on Sunday and beyond."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team4:51:32
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Stefan Van Dijk (Ned)
4Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
6Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
7Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
8Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
9Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
10Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
11Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
12Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
13Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
15Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Aristide Ratti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
17Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
18Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
20Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
21Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
22Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
23Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
24Remco Te Brake (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
25Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26David Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
27Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
28Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
30Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
31Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:07
33Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
34Yoeri Havik (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
35Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
36Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
37Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
38Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
39Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
42Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
43Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
44Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quick Step0:00:11
45Sander Oostlander (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
46Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
47David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
48Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
49Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
50Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
51Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
52Kevin Neirynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
53Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
54Huub Duyn (Ned)
55Jelle Posthuma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
56Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
57Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
58Rikke Dijkxhoorn (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
59Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
60Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
61Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
62Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
64Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon-Servetto
66Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Milram
68Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
69Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
70Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
71Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
72Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
73Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
74Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
75Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
76Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
77Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
78Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Antonio Quadranti (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
80Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Tom Dumoulin (Ned)
82Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
83Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
84Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
85Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
87Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
88Thom Van Dulmen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
89Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
90Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
91Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
92Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
93Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
94Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
95Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
96Robert Wagner (Ger) Skil - Shimano0:00:24
97Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:30
98Wim Stroetinga (Ned) Team Milram0:00:38
99Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:44
100Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Professional Cycling Team0:01:38
101Piet Rooijakkers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:01:46
102Jure Kocjan (Slo) CarmioOro NGC0:02:29
103Robert De Greef (Ned)
104Umberto Atzori (Ned)
105Glenn D'hollander (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
107Peter Jan Polling (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
108Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Van Vliet EBH Elshof
109Jasper Hamelink (Ned)
110Kurt-Asle Arvesen (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
111Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Professional Cycling Team
112Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
113Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
114Sebastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) CarmioOro NGC
115Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Paride Grillo (Ita) CarmioOro NGC
117Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
118Haan Wouter (Ned)
119Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels

