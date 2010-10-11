Teams battle it out at Australian 24-hour national championships
Teams of two, four, six and eight do battle
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Super Mad
|21
|pts
|2
|Low Line Racing
|20
|3
|Pair Of Fugitives
|19
|4
|Kd Cycles
|19
|5
|Team Mud
|18
|6
|The Twins
|18
|7
|2 Broken Spokes
|17
|8
|Mainline Cycles
|15
|9
|Everett Bros
|14
|10
|Team Bro
|14
|11
|Two Up
|12
|12
|Wheel Power
|12
|13
|Team Steve
|8
|14
|Toyota Team 1
|7
|15
|Vaughn N Co
|6
|16
|Toyota Team 3
|5
|17
|Toyota Team 2
|5
|18
|Toyota Team 5
|5
|19
|Jemmary
|3
|DNF
|Flex On Monday
|DNF
|What Are We Thinking
|DNF
|Toyota Team 4
|DNS
|The Incredibles
|DNS
|Bomb
|DNS
|Trailer Trash
|DNS
|Petes Pair
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Outward Bound Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Bron And Tim
|19
|3
|Lake Cargelligo Mtb Association
|17
|4
|I Like Chocolate
|17
|5
|Rocky Trail Entertainment
|14
|6
|Cal N Ursula
|12
|7
|Otomus
|12
|8
|Rocks Around The Clock
|8
|9
|Nat And Tim
|6
|DNF
|Rad Duo
|DNF
|Team Vinnie
|DNS
|Bike Culture Pairfit
|DNS
|Team Stinky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Onya Belco N Civic 3
|24
|pts
|2
|Torc Four
|23
|3
|Titanium Turkeys
|21
|4
|El Trio Sucio
|20
|5
|The Dhbc Triple Ds
|20
|6
|Team Powertraveller
|19
|7
|The Three Idiots
|19
|8
|Aviation Rescue Fire
|18
|9
|Gone To The Dogs
|18
|10
|Trail Furniture
|18
|11
|Southbound On Epo
|18
|12
|Lightning
|17
|13
|Fetatokow
|17
|14
|Sejuiced
|16
|15
|Keith
|16
|16
|Mountain Men
|16
|17
|3-Live
|15
|18
|Thursday Road Rage
|15
|19
|Sigra Rollingstock Components
|15
|20
|Broken Down Riders
|14
|21
|Wild Turkeys
|13
|22
|The Dam Busters
|12
|23
|Manlyboys
|11
|24
|The Tri Hards
|11
|25
|Mtbeers
|10
|26
|Team Powerthirst
|8
|DNF
|Gold Pass
|DNF
|Rantilliant Riders
|DNF
|Onya Bike Phillip Musketeers
|DNF
|Three More Gears
|DNF
|Herding Cats
|DNS
|Three Crownies
|DNS
|Rudolphs Racers
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Classy Cleats
|18
|pts
|2
|Ambc Chix Development Race Team
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sydney Cycling Club
|21
|pts
|2
|Up The Track Without Any Pedals
|18
|3
|Hypnotic Dulwich Hill
|12
|4
|The Bottom Brackets
|12
|5
|Dynamic Dulwich Hill
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gu Elite
|28
|pts
|2
|Rockstar Racing
|28
|3
|Torq-Anytime Fitness
|27
|4
|Onya Belco N Civic 4
|25
|5
|Hoax Racing Australia
|25
|6
|Firebrand Infrared Racing
|25
|7
|Trek Bicycle Fours
|24
|8
|Kom Funky Buddhas
|24
|9
|Lumicycle Lights
|24
|10
|Onthego Racing 2
|23
|11
|Longfellows
|23
|12
|Team Mediocre
|22
|13
|Team Lake Mountain
|22
|14
|Wana Be Rockstars
|22
|15
|Wannaberacers
|22
|16
|Get Over It
|22
|17
|Bernard Riders
|22
|18
|Julian Dent Fan Club
|22
|19
|Hmtr
|22
|20
|Fullonorfulloff
|22
|21
|Concrete Pill
|21
|22
|21 Gels Plus A Deep Fried Turkey
|21
|23
|Rubber Side Down
|21
|24
|Team Simms
|21
|25
|Team Kingston
|21
|26
|Shake And Bake
|21
|27
|Slappa Da Bass
|21
|28
|Unknowns
|21
|29
|The Mountain Goats
|21
|30
|Los Cojones Grandes V2.0
|21
|31
|Blues Brothers
|20
|32
|Karmea Racing Boys
|20
|33
|Ats 2
|20
|34
|29Ers
|20
|35
|Ed Racing
|20
|36
|Xriders
|20
|37
|4Play
|20
|38
|4 Foreigners
|20
|39
|Team Focus
|20
|40
|Two Wheeled Unicyclists
|20
|41
|Sale Night Riders 1
|20
|42
|Sorbax
|20
|43
|Just 24
|20
|44
|Gu Southerners
|19
|45
|Fully Sick
|19
|46
|Four Bent Spokes
|19
|47
|Wtsflc Booners
|19
|48
|Team Vmware
|19
|49
|Knights Of Ni
|19
|50
|Outrider Swan Song
|19
|51
|Pwc Team 1
|19
|52
|Monkey Boys
|19
|53
|Psyclepaths 5
|19
|54
|Awt Morrisons
|19
|55
|Evolution Mountain Biking
|19
|56
|Team Powermat
|18
|57
|Cunning Stunts
|18
|58
|Asg Svelte Yaks
|18
|59
|Pwc Team3
|18
|60
|Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch
|18
|61
|Drifting Back End Bandits
|18
|62
|Norfolk And Good
|18
|63
|Moonstruck Maniacs
|18
|64
|Team_Triharder
|18
|65
|The Wobbly Wheelers
|18
|66
|Yankin The Chain
|18
|67
|Team Skidmarks
|18
|68
|The Ruffies
|18
|69
|Browns Bulls
|18
|70
|Sale Night Riders
|18
|71
|Ride Canberra
|18
|72
|Really Over The Hill
|18
|73
|Onthego Racing 1
|18
|74
|The Sparkys
|17
|75
|Gu Timbers
|17
|76
|Ifitrainswereout
|17
|77
|Megasaurarse
|17
|78
|Odds & Sods
|17
|79
|Slow Motion
|17
|80
|Tooheys Old Penguins
|17
|81
|Cobbled Together
|16
|82
|The Muffs
|16
|83
|Just Riding Along
|16
|84
|Crank Yankers
|16
|85
|4 Some
|16
|86
|Fit Guys
|16
|87
|Rmc-Racing
|16
|88
|The Cold Loving Sleep Haters
|16
|89
|Mud Fling
|16
|90
|Adfa 1
|16
|91
|Team Elgato
|16
|92
|Fatbastardracing
|16
|93
|Thats It Thats All
|15
|94
|Committed But Casual
|15
|95
|Freewheelers
|15
|96
|Extra Salty
|14
|97
|Where Is Elvis
|14
|98
|Green Junk Mail Online
|14
|99
|Daddies Cool
|14
|100
|Masterfinish
|14
|101
|Team Peroni
|14
|102
|Quatro Guapitos
|14
|103
|Acsc Fourex
|13
|104
|Dangerously Over The Hill
|13
|105
|Maniacs
|13
|106
|Team Lounge
|13
|107
|Adfa 2
|13
|108
|Onya Belco N Civic 5
|13
|109
|Swell Noshift
|13
|110
|Team Hp
|12
|111
|Northrop Engineers
|12
|112
|Cordelta Rtfm
|12
|113
|So Slow Up Stromlo
|11
|114
|The Bromance Doas
|11
|115
|Swell 4
|10
|116
|Aaron Smells
|9
|117
|Team Transmoto
|8
|118
|Team Supreme
|7
|DNF
|Over The Hill
|DNF
|Team Scatos
|DNF
|Newy Cogheads Wgaf2
|DNF
|Bikes Move Us
|DNF
|Shelby
|DNF
|Axis Of Awesomeness
|DNF
|Los Cojonnes Grandes A
|DNF
|Team Ramrod 4S
|DNF
|Lost In The Dark
|DNF
|Q Factor
|DNF
|Astroboys
|DNF
|Scott
|DNF
|Its Scotta Hurt
|DNF
|The Agents
|DNF
|Team 100% Dioxin Free
|DNF
|Weve Scott Nothn
|DNF
|Jetblack4
|DNF
|Peddle Harder
|DNF
|Cordelta D
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Torq-Anytime Fitness Girls
|23
|pts
|2
|Lap Hogs
|17
|3
|Karmea Racing Ladies
|15
|4
|Doin If For Gillard
|9
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gu Brewetts
|23
|pts
|2
|Lonsdale St Cyclery Mixed
|23
|3
|Earlybird Marketing & Events
|22
|4
|Trailbreakers
|22
|5
|Onya Bike Tuggeranong Senior Moments
|22
|6
|Team Ats
|21
|7
|Expectation Management
|21
|8
|The Cruxc
|20
|9
|Chick N Nuts
|19
|10
|Kiama Crew
|18
|11
|Mountain Ninjas
|18
|12
|Highlanders
|18
|13
|3 Boobs Plus 2 More
|17
|14
|The Best Of Both Worlds
|16
|15
|Cleveland Steamers
|15
|16
|Smee For All
|14
|17
|Team Awesome
|13
|18
|Tooheys Fast Fellas
|11
|19
|Gu Gongs
|11
|20
|Shouldoftrained
|10
|21
|Team Qacs
|9
|22
|Park Rangers
|8
|23
|Tooheys Young Fellas
|4
|DNF
|Zee Or Zed Its All Good
|DNF
|Good Idea At The Time
|DNF
|Team Incipio
|DNF
|Justali
|DNF
|Bigbootoos
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fist It Hard And Fast
|24
|pts
|2
|Cycle Surgery Patients
|23
|3
|Newy Cogheads Fc
|23
|4
|3Fidi1
|23
|5
|Soft Six
|22
|6
|Twelve Standards
|21
|7
|Gu Scullies
|21
|8
|Wmbc4
|21
|9
|No Brown Dogs
|21
|10
|Jesus All About Life
|20
|11
|Long Way Round
|20
|12
|Grumpy Old Men
|20
|13
|Meet At Sakenas
|20
|14
|Fac Riders Elite
|19
|15
|Coast To Country
|19
|16
|Executive Decision
|19
|17
|The Defibrillators
|19
|18
|Slippery Rabbits
|19
|19
|Micmac Paddy Wac
|18
|20
|Average Joes
|18
|21
|All Fired Up
|18
|22
|Johnnie Walkers
|18
|23
|How Was School Today Good
|16
|24
|Not Without Coffee
|16
|25
|Two Laps
|15
|26
|Anyone Seen Ruddy
|14
|27
|Walking Jonnies
|13
|28
|Fac Riders
|13
|29
|Flaming Prostates
|12
|DNF
|Awesome Foursome
|DNF
|Weapons Of Self Destruction
|DNF
|3Fidi2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|The Chicks Can Fly
|15
|pts
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Global Acoustics
|21
|pts
|2
|Around The Hill
|20
|3
|Hayden Is Dull
|19
|4
|Makin Tracks
|18
|5
|Two Heads
|14
|6
|Flint Tropics
|14
|7
|Not Another Night Lap
|13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spearman Cycles
|27
|pts
|2
|Lonsdale St Cyclery
|26
|3
|Felt
|26
|4
|Swell Redshift
|26
|5
|Merida Flight Centre Racing
|26
|6
|Apollo Bicycles
|25
|7
|All Spice
|25
|8
|Atr
|25
|9
|Kom Racing
|23
|10
|Fully Built
|23
|11
|Cordelta Ratbags
|23
|12
|Team High Noon
|23
|13
|One Man Down
|22
|14
|Socro Racing A
|22
|15
|F Troop
|22
|16
|Avinago
|21
|17
|Team Duffman
|21
|18
|Malcontents
|21
|19
|Lab Rats
|21
|20
|Four Thirtiers
|21
|21
|Team Tentative
|21
|22
|Team Gas-Dc5
|21
|23
|The Spokey Blokes
|21
|24
|Bikeculture Sydney Skid Crew
|21
|25
|On The Gazz
|21
|26
|Newy Cogheads Wgaf
|21
|27
|Crankensteins Monsters
|20
|28
|The Misfits
|20
|29
|Team Two Tyred
|20
|30
|The Muffin Men Strike Again
|20
|31
|Cnuted
|19
|32
|Sily Nivalods
|19
|33
|Team Gillies
|19
|34
|Nightlightning Australia
|19
|35
|The Last Resort
|19
|36
|Crankensteins Mutants
|19
|37
|Funkybrew
|19
|38
|The B Team
|19
|39
|Numbutts
|19
|40
|Drug Pushies
|19
|41
|Spindler''s List
|18
|42
|Weekend Without Bernies
|18
|43
|Guinea Pig Sundays
|18
|44
|Cordelta B
|18
|45
|Cordelta A
|18
|46
|Hung Like Horses Plus Anthony
|18
|47
|It Is All Beer And Skittles
|18
|48
|29Er Try Hards
|18
|49
|The Weeping Taints
|18
|50
|Dam Crawlers
|18
|51
|Saw Too
|18
|52
|The Engineers
|17
|53
|Crampkings
|17
|54
|Oompaloompas
|17
|55
|The Six Stbs
|17
|56
|Powered By Stinky Tofu
|17
|57
|Team Ramrod
|17
|58
|Crankensteins Wookies
|17
|59
|Adfa
|17
|60
|Pork Belly
|16
|61
|The Tbsm Belters
|16
|62
|Team Ladypants
|16
|63
|Roadkill
|16
|64
|Saddle Club
|16
|65
|Second Stringers
|16
|66
|Fueled By Freddo
|16
|67
|Equipo El Rancho Relaxo
|16
|68
|Pit Bulls
|16
|69
|This Is Not Roller Derby
|16
|70
|Beau And The Amateurs
|16
|71
|Pwc Team 2
|15
|72
|Dalgety Wind Farmers
|15
|73
|Pwc Team 4
|15
|74
|Rough And Ready
|15
|75
|Blokes On Spokes
|15
|76
|Flaming Prostate Racing Team Too
|14
|77
|Four Decades And Counting
|14
|78
|Team Stag
|11
|79
|Six Six
|9
|80
|Jetblack
|7
|DNF
|Wow-We
|DNF
|Struggletown Tigers
|DNF
|Onecupofcementshort
|DNF
|Gu Daytripers
|DNF
|Tooheys Old Fellas
|DNF
|Wg Team
|DNF
|Ruby On Trails
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erina Bikeworx
|19
|pts
|2
|Seis Chicas
|15
|3
|Just Call 000
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gu Ringins
|24
|pts
|2
|Obc Mixed
|24
|3
|Jetblack Cycling
|24
|4
|Swell Fish & Chicks 1
|23
|5
|South Coast United Mountainbikers (Scum)
|23
|6
|Mmm Interiors
|23
|7
|Team Isis 1
|23
|8
|Drift Bikes
|22
|9
|Tlc Cycles
|22
|10
|Team Tri-Hard
|22
|11
|Anumc Rmit Squealies
|21
|12
|Once Were Crappers
|21
|13
|Team Isis 2
|21
|14
|Dj Vu All Over Again
|21
|15
|We're With The Geriatric
|20
|16
|Team Blackwolf Ii
|20
|17
|Anumc Boneshakers
|20
|18
|Socro Racing B
|20
|19
|The Incredible Hulks
|19
|20
|Msl Mtb
|19
|21
|Gentle Giants
|19
|22
|Full On, Flat Out
|19
|23
|Beware The Sprocket
|18
|24
|Hello Kitty & The Flying Skirts
|18
|25
|Team Chop
|18
|26
|Didnt Face Plant, Just Born This Way
|18
|27
|Snowy Chickens
|18
|28
|Dirty Riders
|17
|29
|Browns Cows
|17
|30
|Swell Fish & Chicks 2
|17
|31
|Wheely Fast Wacers
|17
|32
|Stingose Raecing
|17
|33
|The Support Crew
|16
|34
|Love 40
|16
|35
|Judy, Pj And Goose
|16
|36
|Mixed Bag
|16
|37
|Mann & Friends
|16
|38
|Shake N Bake
|16
|39
|Team Panda
|14
|40
|Biological Bush Bandits
|14
|41
|Livestrong
|14
|42
|In It For The T-Shirt
|13
|43
|Horc
|13
|44
|Htf Racing
|11
|45
|Give It A Go
|11
|46
|Shimano 1
|4
|DNF
|Cactus
|DNF
|Rad
|DNF
|This Is How We Roll Again
|DNF
|Crowne Plaza
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Newy Cogheads Ph
|23
|pts
|2
|Epo
|22
|3
|Samosa
|22
|4
|Team Horccules
|22
|5
|Gu Guys
|21
|6
|Frasers Cycles
|21
|7
|Black Rats
|20
|8
|Steel Legs
|20
|9
|Knobbies 12
|19
|10
|Raiders Of The Last Beer
|19
|11
|Meat And Two Veg
|19
|12
|Last Of The Mohicans
|19
|13
|Rides Over Roots
|18
|14
|Captain Runamuck
|18
|15
|Gu Newbys
|17
|16
|Never To Old To Give Up
|17
|17
|Audreys Wish
|17
|18
|Qinetiq
|16
|19
|Cordelta Geesers
|16
|20
|Grey Wolves
|15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mixed Gu Brew
|22
|pts
|2
|Team Abigroup
|21
|3
|O'connor Swingers
|21
|4
|3Fidi3
|21
|5
|Off In The Bush
|20
|6
|Cycle Surgery Mixed Six
|20
|7
|Red Hot Poker Crew
|19
|8
|The Snoring Forties
|19
|9
|Mellow Yellow
|18
|10
|Gu Allsorts
|18
|11
|Blackwolf Old Bastards
|17
|12
|Thunderbirds
|17
|13
|Bold Lions
|16
|DNF
|Lost Tourists
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Corc Juniors
|24
|pts
|2
|The Highlands Boys
|23
|3
|Dara Tweakers
|22
|4
|Suspects
|21
|5
|More Corc Juniors
|21
|6
|Joe Rogers Wall And Floor Tiling
|20
|7
|Knox 1
|20
|8
|Team Fly
|19
|9
|All Knox Boys
|17
|10
|Wolfgang
|17
|11
|Wolfpack
|17
|12
|Cordelta Schoolies
|14
|DNF
|Pedalling Not Paddling Pelicans
|DNF
|Team Booner
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Abbotsleigh Team Discovery Iii
|15
|pts
|2
|When All Else Fails Hug Your Teddybear
|13
|3
|Clonard College
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Scum Juniors
|22
|pts
|2
|Bandits
|17
|3
|Waddling Pelicans
|15
|DNF
|Daramalan College
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Capital Precast
|21
|pts
|2
|Cunning Foxes
|19
|3
|Bulk Water Alliance
|17
|4
|Trek Bicycle Corporates
|16
|DNF
|Asg Phat Yaks
|DNF
|Simeco
