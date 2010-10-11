Trending

Teams battle it out at Australian 24-hour national championships

Teams of two, four, six and eight do battle

Full Results

Men duo teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Super Mad21pts
2Low Line Racing20
3Pair Of Fugitives19
4Kd Cycles19
5Team Mud18
6The Twins18
72 Broken Spokes17
8Mainline Cycles15
9Everett Bros14
10Team Bro14
11Two Up12
12Wheel Power12
13Team Steve8
14Toyota Team 17
15Vaughn N Co6
16Toyota Team 35
17Toyota Team 25
18Toyota Team 55
19Jemmary3
DNFFlex On Monday
DNFWhat Are We Thinking
DNFToyota Team 4
DNSThe Incredibles
DNSBomb
DNSTrailer Trash
DNSPetes Pair

Mixed duo teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Outward Bound Australia20pts
2Bron And Tim19
3Lake Cargelligo Mtb Association17
4I Like Chocolate17
5Rocky Trail Entertainment14
6Cal N Ursula12
7Otomus12
8Rocks Around The Clock8
9Nat And Tim6
DNFRad Duo
DNFTeam Vinnie
DNSBike Culture Pairfit
DNSTeam Stinky

Men trio teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Onya Belco N Civic 324pts
2Torc Four23
3Titanium Turkeys21
4El Trio Sucio20
5The Dhbc Triple Ds20
6Team Powertraveller19
7The Three Idiots19
8Aviation Rescue Fire18
9Gone To The Dogs18
10Trail Furniture18
11Southbound On Epo18
12Lightning17
13Fetatokow17
14Sejuiced16
15Keith16
16Mountain Men16
173-Live15
18Thursday Road Rage15
19Sigra Rollingstock Components15
20Broken Down Riders14
21Wild Turkeys13
22The Dam Busters12
23Manlyboys11
24The Tri Hards11
25Mtbeers10
26Team Powerthirst8
DNFGold Pass
DNFRantilliant Riders
DNFOnya Bike Phillip Musketeers
DNFThree More Gears
DNFHerding Cats
DNSThree Crownies
DNSRudolphs Racers

Women trio teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Classy Cleats18pts
2Ambc Chix Development Race Team10

Mixed trio teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sydney Cycling Club21pts
2Up The Track Without Any Pedals18
3Hypnotic Dulwich Hill12
4The Bottom Brackets12
5Dynamic Dulwich Hill7

Men four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gu Elite28pts
2Rockstar Racing28
3Torq-Anytime Fitness27
4Onya Belco N Civic 425
5Hoax Racing Australia25
6Firebrand Infrared Racing25
7Trek Bicycle Fours24
8Kom Funky Buddhas24
9Lumicycle Lights24
10Onthego Racing 223
11Longfellows23
12Team Mediocre22
13Team Lake Mountain22
14Wana Be Rockstars22
15Wannaberacers22
16Get Over It22
17Bernard Riders22
18Julian Dent Fan Club22
19Hmtr22
20Fullonorfulloff22
21Concrete Pill21
2221 Gels Plus A Deep Fried Turkey21
23Rubber Side Down21
24Team Simms21
25Team Kingston21
26Shake And Bake21
27Slappa Da Bass21
28Unknowns21
29The Mountain Goats21
30Los Cojones Grandes V2.021
31Blues Brothers20
32Karmea Racing Boys20
33Ats 220
3429Ers20
35Ed Racing20
36Xriders20
374Play20
384 Foreigners20
39Team Focus20
40Two Wheeled Unicyclists20
41Sale Night Riders 120
42Sorbax20
43Just 2420
44Gu Southerners19
45Fully Sick19
46Four Bent Spokes19
47Wtsflc Booners19
48Team Vmware19
49Knights Of Ni19
50Outrider Swan Song19
51Pwc Team 119
52Monkey Boys19
53Psyclepaths 519
54Awt Morrisons19
55Evolution Mountain Biking19
56Team Powermat18
57Cunning Stunts18
58Asg Svelte Yaks18
59Pwc Team318
60Marky Mark And The Funky Bunch18
61Drifting Back End Bandits18
62Norfolk And Good18
63Moonstruck Maniacs18
64Team_Triharder18
65The Wobbly Wheelers18
66Yankin The Chain18
67Team Skidmarks18
68The Ruffies18
69Browns Bulls18
70Sale Night Riders18
71Ride Canberra18
72Really Over The Hill18
73Onthego Racing 118
74The Sparkys17
75Gu Timbers17
76Ifitrainswereout17
77Megasaurarse17
78Odds & Sods17
79Slow Motion17
80Tooheys Old Penguins17
81Cobbled Together16
82The Muffs16
83Just Riding Along16
84Crank Yankers16
854 Some16
86Fit Guys16
87Rmc-Racing16
88The Cold Loving Sleep Haters16
89Mud Fling16
90Adfa 116
91Team Elgato16
92Fatbastardracing16
93Thats It Thats All15
94Committed But Casual15
95Freewheelers15
96Extra Salty14
97Where Is Elvis14
98Green Junk Mail Online14
99Daddies Cool14
100Masterfinish14
101Team Peroni14
102Quatro Guapitos14
103Acsc Fourex13
104Dangerously Over The Hill13
105Maniacs13
106Team Lounge13
107Adfa 213
108Onya Belco N Civic 513
109Swell Noshift13
110Team Hp12
111Northrop Engineers12
112Cordelta Rtfm12
113So Slow Up Stromlo11
114The Bromance Doas11
115Swell 410
116Aaron Smells9
117Team Transmoto8
118Team Supreme7
DNFOver The Hill
DNFTeam Scatos
DNFNewy Cogheads Wgaf2
DNFBikes Move Us
DNFShelby
DNFAxis Of Awesomeness
DNFLos Cojonnes Grandes A
DNFTeam Ramrod 4S
DNFLost In The Dark
DNFQ Factor
DNFAstroboys
DNFScott
DNFIts Scotta Hurt
DNFThe Agents
DNFTeam 100% Dioxin Free
DNFWeve Scott Nothn
DNFJetblack4
DNFPeddle Harder
DNFCordelta D

Women four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Torq-Anytime Fitness Girls23pts
2Lap Hogs17
3Karmea Racing Ladies15
4Doin If For Gillard9

Mixed four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gu Brewetts23pts
2Lonsdale St Cyclery Mixed23
3Earlybird Marketing & Events22
4Trailbreakers22
5Onya Bike Tuggeranong Senior Moments22
6Team Ats21
7Expectation Management21
8The Cruxc20
9Chick N Nuts19
10Kiama Crew18
11Mountain Ninjas18
12Highlanders18
133 Boobs Plus 2 More17
14The Best Of Both Worlds16
15Cleveland Steamers15
16Smee For All14
17Team Awesome13
18Tooheys Fast Fellas11
19Gu Gongs11
20Shouldoftrained10
21Team Qacs9
22Park Rangers8
23Tooheys Young Fellas4
DNFZee Or Zed Its All Good
DNFGood Idea At The Time
DNFTeam Incipio
DNFJustali
DNFBigbootoos

Men 40+ four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fist It Hard And Fast24pts
2Cycle Surgery Patients23
3Newy Cogheads Fc23
43Fidi123
5Soft Six22
6Twelve Standards21
7Gu Scullies21
8Wmbc421
9No Brown Dogs21
10Jesus All About Life20
11Long Way Round20
12Grumpy Old Men20
13Meet At Sakenas20
14Fac Riders Elite19
15Coast To Country19
16Executive Decision19
17The Defibrillators19
18Slippery Rabbits19
19Micmac Paddy Wac18
20Average Joes18
21All Fired Up18
22Johnnie Walkers18
23How Was School Today Good16
24Not Without Coffee16
25Two Laps15
26Anyone Seen Ruddy14
27Walking Jonnies13
28Fac Riders13
29Flaming Prostates12
DNFAwesome Foursome
DNFWeapons Of Self Destruction
DNF3Fidi2

Women 40+ four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1The Chicks Can Fly15pts

Mixed 40+ four person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Global Acoustics21pts
2Around The Hill20
3Hayden Is Dull19
4Makin Tracks18
5Two Heads14
6Flint Tropics14
7Not Another Night Lap13

Men six person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spearman Cycles27pts
2Lonsdale St Cyclery26
3Felt26
4Swell Redshift26
5Merida Flight Centre Racing26
6Apollo Bicycles25
7All Spice25
8Atr25
9Kom Racing23
10Fully Built23
11Cordelta Ratbags23
12Team High Noon23
13One Man Down22
14Socro Racing A22
15F Troop22
16Avinago21
17Team Duffman21
18Malcontents21
19Lab Rats21
20Four Thirtiers21
21Team Tentative21
22Team Gas-Dc521
23The Spokey Blokes21
24Bikeculture Sydney Skid Crew21
25On The Gazz21
26Newy Cogheads Wgaf21
27Crankensteins Monsters20
28The Misfits20
29Team Two Tyred20
30The Muffin Men Strike Again20
31Cnuted19
32Sily Nivalods19
33Team Gillies19
34Nightlightning Australia19
35The Last Resort19
36Crankensteins Mutants19
37Funkybrew19
38The B Team19
39Numbutts19
40Drug Pushies19
41Spindler''s List18
42Weekend Without Bernies18
43Guinea Pig Sundays18
44Cordelta B18
45Cordelta A18
46Hung Like Horses Plus Anthony18
47It Is All Beer And Skittles18
4829Er Try Hards18
49The Weeping Taints18
50Dam Crawlers18
51Saw Too18
52The Engineers17
53Crampkings17
54Oompaloompas17
55The Six Stbs17
56Powered By Stinky Tofu17
57Team Ramrod17
58Crankensteins Wookies17
59Adfa17
60Pork Belly16
61The Tbsm Belters16
62Team Ladypants16
63Roadkill16
64Saddle Club16
65Second Stringers16
66Fueled By Freddo16
67Equipo El Rancho Relaxo16
68Pit Bulls16
69This Is Not Roller Derby16
70Beau And The Amateurs16
71Pwc Team 215
72Dalgety Wind Farmers15
73Pwc Team 415
74Rough And Ready15
75Blokes On Spokes15
76Flaming Prostate Racing Team Too14
77Four Decades And Counting14
78Team Stag11
79Six Six9
80Jetblack7
DNFWow-We
DNFStruggletown Tigers
DNFOnecupofcementshort
DNFGu Daytripers
DNFTooheys Old Fellas
DNFWg Team
DNFRuby On Trails

Women six person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erina Bikeworx19pts
2Seis Chicas15
3Just Call 00015

Mixed six person teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gu Ringins24pts
2Obc Mixed24
3Jetblack Cycling24
4Swell Fish & Chicks 123
5South Coast United Mountainbikers (Scum)23
6Mmm Interiors23
7Team Isis 123
8Drift Bikes22
9Tlc Cycles22
10Team Tri-Hard22
11Anumc Rmit Squealies21
12Once Were Crappers21
13Team Isis 221
14Dj Vu All Over Again21
15We're With The Geriatric20
16Team Blackwolf Ii20
17Anumc Boneshakers20
18Socro Racing B20
19The Incredible Hulks19
20Msl Mtb19
21Gentle Giants19
22Full On, Flat Out19
23Beware The Sprocket18
24Hello Kitty & The Flying Skirts18
25Team Chop18
26Didnt Face Plant, Just Born This Way18
27Snowy Chickens18
28Dirty Riders17
29Browns Cows17
30Swell Fish & Chicks 217
31Wheely Fast Wacers17
32Stingose Raecing17
33The Support Crew16
34Love 4016
35Judy, Pj And Goose16
36Mixed Bag16
37Mann & Friends16
38Shake N Bake16
39Team Panda14
40Biological Bush Bandits14
41Livestrong14
42In It For The T-Shirt13
43Horc13
44Htf Racing11
45Give It A Go11
46Shimano 14
DNFCactus
DNFRad
DNFThis Is How We Roll Again
DNFCrowne Plaza

Men six person teams 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Newy Cogheads Ph23pts
2Epo22
3Samosa22
4Team Horccules22
5Gu Guys21
6Frasers Cycles21
7Black Rats20
8Steel Legs20
9Knobbies 1219
10Raiders Of The Last Beer19
11Meat And Two Veg19
12Last Of The Mohicans19
13Rides Over Roots18
14Captain Runamuck18
15Gu Newbys17
16Never To Old To Give Up17
17Audreys Wish17
18Qinetiq16
19Cordelta Geesers16
20Grey Wolves15

Mixed six person teams 40+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mixed Gu Brew22pts
2Team Abigroup21
3O'connor Swingers21
43Fidi321
5Off In The Bush20
6Cycle Surgery Mixed Six20
7Red Hot Poker Crew19
8The Snoring Forties19
9Mellow Yellow18
10Gu Allsorts18
11Blackwolf Old Bastards17
12Thunderbirds17
13Bold Lions16
DNFLost Tourists

Men school teams of eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Corc Juniors24pts
2The Highlands Boys23
3Dara Tweakers22
4Suspects21
5More Corc Juniors21
6Joe Rogers Wall And Floor Tiling20
7Knox 120
8Team Fly19
9All Knox Boys17
10Wolfgang17
11Wolfpack17
12Cordelta Schoolies14
DNFPedalling Not Paddling Pelicans
DNFTeam Booner

Women school teams of eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abbotsleigh Team Discovery Iii15pts
2When All Else Fails Hug Your Teddybear13
3Clonard College12

Mixed school teams of eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Scum Juniors22pts
2Bandits17
3Waddling Pelicans15
DNFDaramalan College

Corporate teams of eight
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Capital Precast21pts
2Cunning Foxes19
3Bulk Water Alliance17
4Trek Bicycle Corporates16
DNFAsg Phat Yaks
DNFSimeco

