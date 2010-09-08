Trending

Van Staeyen victorious in Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen

McEwen, Roelandts complete podium

Image 1 of 11

Van Staeyen got it on the line

Van Staeyen got it on the line
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 11

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) looks happy with his beer

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) looks happy with his beer
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 11

Here they come!

Here they come!
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 11

Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium (l-r): Robbie McEwen, Michael Van Staeyen and Jürgen Roelandts.

Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium (l-r): Robbie McEwen, Michael Van Staeyen and Jürgen Roelandts.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 11

Cheers!

Cheers!
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 11

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads to the podium

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads to the podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 11

Michael Van Staeyen gets a hug from a Topsport Vlaanderen teammate

Michael Van Staeyen gets a hug from a Topsport Vlaanderen teammate
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 11

Topsport Vlaanderen beat the big boys

Topsport Vlaanderen beat the big boys
(Image credit: Gregor Brown in Marina di Bibbona)
Image 9 of 11

robbie McEwen gets a drink but would have preferred the win

robbie McEwen gets a drink but would have preferred the win
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 11

It was close

It was close
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 11

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) won the 20th edition of the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen, outsprinting Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the bunch gallop to the line.

A three-man break comprised of Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), François Jurgen (Palmans-Cras) and Enrico Peruffo (Carmiooro NGC) stayed away for much of the 195.9km event, but were swept up by the peloton on the final 8.4km finishing circuit, covered six times in the race finale.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) attacked in a solo bid for victory, but Team Katusha brought him back and led the peloton through to the finish in support of its sprinter Robbie McEwen. The veteran Australian, however, was narrowly beaten to the line by the 22-year-old Van Staeyen, who earned his second victory of the season.

Full Results
1Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:15:10
2Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
6Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
7Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
8Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
9Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
10Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
11David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
12Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
13Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
14Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
15Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
16Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
17Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
18Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
19Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
20Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
21Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
22Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
23Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
24Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
25James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
26Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
27Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
28Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
29Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
30Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
31Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
32Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
33Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
34Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
35Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
37Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
38Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
40Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
41Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
43Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
45Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
46Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team Radioshack
47Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
48Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
49Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
50Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
51Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
52Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
53Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
54Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
56Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
57Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
58Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
60Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
62Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
64Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
65Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
66Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
68Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
69Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
70Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
71Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
72Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
73Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
74Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
75Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
76Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
77Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
78Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
79Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
80Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
81Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
82Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
83Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:27
84David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
85Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
86Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia0:00:29
87Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
88Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
89Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
90Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
91Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
92Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Palmans - Cras
93Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
94Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
95Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
96Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
98Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
100Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
101Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
102Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
103Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
104Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
105Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
106Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
107Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
108Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
109Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
110Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
112James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
113Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Team Katusha
114Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
115Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
116Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
117Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
118Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
120Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
121Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
122Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
123Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
124Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
125Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
126Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
127Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
128Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
129Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
130Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:46
131Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack0:00:54
132Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:00:57
133Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans - Cras0:01:31
134Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:36
135Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:48
136Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:00
137Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
138Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team0:02:15
139Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
140Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:27
141François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
142Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:02:34
143Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
144Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:02:46
145Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
146Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
147Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol

