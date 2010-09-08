Van Staeyen victorious in Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen
McEwen, Roelandts complete podium
Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) won the 20th edition of the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen, outsprinting Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the bunch gallop to the line.
A three-man break comprised of Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), François Jurgen (Palmans-Cras) and Enrico Peruffo (Carmiooro NGC) stayed away for much of the 195.9km event, but were swept up by the peloton on the final 8.4km finishing circuit, covered six times in the race finale.
Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) attacked in a solo bid for victory, but Team Katusha brought him back and led the peloton through to the finish in support of its sprinter Robbie McEwen. The veteran Australian, however, was narrowly beaten to the line by the 22-year-old Van Staeyen, who earned his second victory of the season.
|1
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:15:10
|2
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|6
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|7
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|8
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|9
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|10
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|11
|David Boucher (Fra) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|13
|Russell Downing (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|14
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Team Radioshack
|16
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|17
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|21
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Quick Step
|22
|Sven Renders (Bel) Verandas Willems
|23
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|24
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|25
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|26
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Verandas Willems
|27
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|28
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|29
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|30
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|31
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|32
|Maxim De Busschere (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|33
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|34
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|35
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|37
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|38
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team Radioshack
|40
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Verandas Willems
|41
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Team Katusha
|43
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|45
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Team Radioshack
|46
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Team Radioshack
|47
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Team Radioshack
|49
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team Radioshack
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Florian Stalder (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|52
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|53
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|56
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|58
|Gerben Mijnheer Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|60
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|62
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|64
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|65
|Diego Alejandro Tamayo Martinez (Col) Carmiooro NGC
|66
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank
|68
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|69
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|70
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|71
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|72
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Verandas Willems
|73
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|74
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|76
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|77
|Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank
|78
|Addy Engels (Ned) Quick Step
|79
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|80
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|81
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|82
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Team Radioshack
|83
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:27
|84
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|85
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|86
|Cristiano Fumagalli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|0:00:29
|87
|Alessandro Maserati (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|88
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|89
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|90
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|91
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|93
|Thomas Vedel Kvist (Den) Quick Step
|94
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|95
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|96
|Kenny Lisabeth (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Adam Blyth (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|98
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|100
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|101
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|102
|Kevin Van Impe (Bel) Quick Step
|103
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|104
|Brian Ligneel (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|105
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|106
|Alberto Ongarato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|107
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|108
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|109
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|110
|Tom Stubbe (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|112
|James Spragg (GBr) Qin Cycling Team
|113
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Team Katusha
|114
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|115
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) Sky Professional Cycling Team
|116
|Cole House (USA) BMC Racing Team
|117
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|118
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|120
|Alexander Efimkin (Rus) AG2R La Mondiale
|121
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|122
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|123
|Raivis Belohvosciks (Lat) Ceramica Flaminia
|124
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|125
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank
|126
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|127
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|128
|Andrei Kunitski (Blr) Quick Step
|129
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|130
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|131
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Team Radioshack
|0:00:54
|132
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:00:57
|133
|Stijn Mortelmans (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|0:01:31
|134
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:36
|135
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:48
|136
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:00
|137
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|138
|Ingmar De Poortere (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|139
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|140
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:27
|141
|François Jurgen (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|142
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:02:34
|143
|Jin Long (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|144
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:02:46
|145
|Jean-Eudes Demaret (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|146
|Steve Houanard (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|147
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
