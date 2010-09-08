Image 1 of 11 Van Staeyen got it on the line (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) looks happy with his beer (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 11 Here they come! (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 11 Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen podium (l-r): Robbie McEwen, Michael Van Staeyen and Jürgen Roelandts. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 11 Cheers! (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 11 Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads to the podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 11 Michael Van Staeyen gets a hug from a Topsport Vlaanderen teammate (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 11 Topsport Vlaanderen beat the big boys (Image credit: Gregor Brown in Marina di Bibbona) Image 9 of 11 robbie McEwen gets a drink but would have preferred the win (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 10 of 11 It was close (Image credit: ispaphoto.com) Image 11 of 11 The podium (Image credit: ispaphoto.com)

Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) won the 20th edition of the Memorial Rik Van Steenbergen, outsprinting Robbie McEwen (Katusha) and Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma-Lotto) in the bunch gallop to the line.

A three-man break comprised of Klaas Lodewyck (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), François Jurgen (Palmans-Cras) and Enrico Peruffo (Carmiooro NGC) stayed away for much of the 195.9km event, but were swept up by the peloton on the final 8.4km finishing circuit, covered six times in the race finale.

Marco Marcato (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) attacked in a solo bid for victory, but Team Katusha brought him back and led the peloton through to the finish in support of its sprinter Robbie McEwen. The veteran Australian, however, was narrowly beaten to the line by the 22-year-old Van Staeyen, who earned his second victory of the season.