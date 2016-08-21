Trending

Schurter wins Olympic MTB cross country gold

Puncture knocks Peter Sagan out of contention

Image 1 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 2 of 84

Leandre Bouchard (Canada) and Andre Fonseca (Costa Rica)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 3 of 84

Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 4 of 84

Kulhavy, Schurter, Coloma

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 5 of 84

Mix Zone, post race interviews

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 6 of 84

Olympic Champion, Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 7 of 84

The Race Start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 8 of 84

Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy) leading at Start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 9 of 84

The Start

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 10 of 84

Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 11 of 84

Carlos Coloma and Nino Schurter

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 12 of 84

Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 84

Leandre Bouchard (Canada)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 84

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 84

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 84

Having crossed the line, Nino Schurter (Switzerland) circles around to celebrate his gold medal

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 84

A dissapointed Julien Absalon (France) crosses the line

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 84

Julien Absalon (France) takes in the race after finishing in 8th

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 84

Jens Schuermans (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 84

The men's race get's underway

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 84

Bad luck to break a chain on the start loop - Phetetso Monese (Lesotho)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 22 of 84

Victor Koretzky (France), Kohei Yamamoto (Japan), Daniel McConnell (Australia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 23 of 84

Peter Sagan moves up on the start loop

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 24 of 84

Jose Hermida (Spain) racing his 6th and probably final Olympics

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 25 of 84

Daniel McConnell (Australia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 26 of 84

Daniel McConnell (Australia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 27 of 84

Carlos Coloma (Spain) leading Nino Schurter and Jaroslav Kulhavy

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 28 of 84

Julien Absalon (France)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 29 of 84

Maxime Marotte (France) and Luca Braidot (Italy)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 30 of 84

Julien Absalon (France) never seemed to get going

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 31 of 84

Peter Sagan (Slovakia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 32 of 84

Howard Grotts (USA)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 33 of 84

Ruben Scheire (Belgium)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 34 of 84

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) leads on lap 1

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 35 of 84

Shlomi Haimy (Israel) was with the leaders until a flat

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 36 of 84

Mathias Fluckiger (Switzerand) leads the chasers

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 37 of 84

Victor Koretzky (France)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 38 of 84

Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Colombia)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 39 of 84

Marco Fontana (Italy) and Peter Sagan (Slovakia) both had flats

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 40 of 84

Peter Sagan (Slovakia) had his hopes dashed by flat tires

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 41 of 84

Grant Ferguson (Great Britain) riding to 17th

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 42 of 84

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 43 of 84

Victor Koretzky (France)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 44 of 84

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) congratulates Nino Schurter (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 45 of 84

Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain) celebrates his bronze medal ride

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 46 of 84

Silver medallist Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 47 of 84

Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain) is thrilled with bronze

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 48 of 84

The men's podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 49 of 84

The men's Olympic MTB race

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 50 of 84

Peter Lombard II (Guam) about to hit the deck

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 51 of 84

Peter Lombard II (Guam) crashes hard

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 52 of 84

Manuel Fumic (Germany)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 53 of 84

Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 54 of 84

Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 55 of 84

Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 56 of 84

Samuel Gaze (New Zealand)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 57 of 84

L to r: Jaroslav Kulhavy, Nino Schurter, Carlos Coloma

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 58 of 84

Nino Schurter, Olympic Champion, FINALLY

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)
Image 59 of 84

the men get ready to start their race.

Image 60 of 84

Andrea Tiberi of Italy

Image 61 of 84

Alexander Gehbauer of Austria

Image 62 of 84

Andras Parti of Hungary

Image 63 of 84

Rubens Donizete Valeriano of Brazil

Image 64 of 84

Leandre Bouchard of Canada

Image 65 of 84

Howard Grotts of the United States

Image 66 of 84

Dimitrios Antoniadis of Greece

Image 67 of 84

Peter Sagan runs with his bike after his puncture

Image 68 of 84

Peter Sagan runs with his bike after his puncture

Image 69 of 84

Nino Schurter goes airborne on his way to Gold.

Image 70 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 71 of 84

Alexander Gehbauer of Austria

Image 72 of 84

Second placed Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy, winner Switzerland's Nino Schurter and third placed Spain's Carlos Coloma

Image 73 of 84

Peter Sagan runs with his bike after his puncture

Image 74 of 84

The men's race gets underway.

Image 75 of 84

The men's race gets underway.

Image 76 of 84

Nino Schurter on his way to winning gold

Image 77 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 78 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 79 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 80 of 84

Second placed Czech Republic's Jaroslav Kulhavy, winner Switzerland's Nino Schurter and third placed Spain's Carlos Coloma

Image 81 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

Image 82 of 84

Coloma lays on the gorund after the race

Image 83 of 84

Schurter congratulates Kulhavy

Image 84 of 84

Nino Schurter celebrates his Olympic gold medal

World Champion Nino Schurter (Switzerland) proved to be the strongest Sunday during the Olympic MTB cross country race in Rio, riding away from the leaders in the closing laps to take the gold medal ahead of Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic) and Carlos Coloma (Spain).

Road world champion Peter Sagan (Slovakia) put in an impressive opening lap, moving smoothly from the back of the field into the lead group by the end of the first circuit, but his Olympic-medal dream came to a quick end when a flat tire at the beginning of the second lap knocked him out of contention.

Schurter took the early lead with Coloma, but Kulhavy soon joined them as Coloma lost the pace. France's Julien Absalon faded to two minutes back as the leaders set a blistering pace.

Starting the fifth of seven laps, Schurter and Kulhavy had 30 seconds on a two-man chase of Coloma and Maxime Marotte (France), while Switzerland's Mathias Fluckiger was chasing in fifth, more than a minute behind. The lead duo held an initial gap of more than 30 seconds over Marotte and Coloma, who by this time appeared to be racing for bronze.

Schurter left Kulhavy behind as they approached a technical rock section, opening a gap that he would hold until the finish. The Swiss riders started the final lap with a 33-second gap over Kulhavy, while Marotte and Coloma were 1:19 behind.

Schurter continued to open his gap over the final lap, holding a 44-second gap to Kulhavy at the halfway point and 1:50 over Coloma and Marotte.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nino Schurter (Switzerland)1:33:28
2Jaroslav Kulhavy (Czech Republic)0:00:50
3Carlos Coloma Nicolas (Spain)0:01:23
4Maxime Marotte (France)0:01:33
5Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Colombia)0:02:16
6Mathias Flückiger (Switzerland)0:02:24
7Luca Braidot (Italy)0:02:57
8Julien Absalon (France)0:03:15
9David Valero Serrano (Spain)0:03:32
10Victor Koretzky (France)0:03:59
11Ruben Scheire (Belgium)0:04:08
12Anton Sintsov (Russian Federation)0:04:10
13Manuel Fumic (Germany)0:04:11
14Ondrej Cink (Czech Republic)0:04:50
15José Antonio Hermida Ramos (Spain)0:04:53
16Daniel McConnell (Australia)0:05:14
17Grant Ferguson (Great Britain)0:05:42
18Jens Schuermans (Belgium)0:06:02
19Andrea Tiberi (Italy)0:06:05
20Marco Aurelio Fontana (Italy)0:06:57
21Kohei Yamamoto (Japan)0:07:06
22Jan Skarnitzl (Czech Republic)0:07:43
23Henrique Avancini (Brazil)0:07:50
24Andras Parti (Hungary)0:07:52
25Catriel Andres Soto (Argentina)0:08:33
26Alan Hatherly (South Africa)0:08:35
27Leandre Bouchard (Canada)0:09:15
28Moritz Milatz (Germany)0:09:46
29Shlomi Haimy (Israel)0:10:02
30Rubens Donizete Valeriano (Brazil)0:10:33
31Dimitrios Antoniadis (Greece)0:10:49
32Chun Hing Chan (Hong Kong, China)0:11:13
33Andrey Fonseca (Costa Rica)0:11:26
34Simon Andreassen (Denmark)0:14:16
35 LAPPeter Sagan (Slovakia)
36 LAPScott Bowden (Australia)
37 LAPSamuel Gaze (New Zealand)
38 LAPHoward Grotts (United States of America)
39 LAPTiago Jorge Oliveira Ferreira (Portugal)
40 LAPRaphael Gagne (Canada)
41 LAPNathan Byukusenge (Rwanda)
42 LAPJames Reid (South Africa)
43 LAPZhen Wang (People's Republic of China)
44 LAPDavid Joao Serralheiro Rosa (Portugal)
DNFLars Forster (Switzerland)
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Austria)
DNFPeter Lombard II (Guam)
DNFRudi van Houts (Netherlands)
DNFPhetetso Monese (Lesotho)

