No 'ifs' for Mads Pedersen despite suffering puncture from lead group at Paris-Roubaix

By published

Dane scores second podium place in as many years after suffering front wheel puncture 71km from finish

Mads Pedersen outsprints Wout van Aert to take a second third-place in as many years at the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix
Mads Pedersen outsprints Wout van Aert to take a second third-place in as many years at the 2025 edition of Paris-Roubaix

Heading into this year's Paris-Roubaix, former world champion Mads Pedersen was perhaps the only rider in the peloton spoken in the same breath as top favourites Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

It's no surprise, then, that the Dane joined the two on the podium at the end of the 259km Monument, having once again sprinted from a chase group behind winner Van der Poel to clinch a second third-place finish in a row.

Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. She has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel, and her favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from 2024 include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.

