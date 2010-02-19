Trending

Boasson Hagen blasts to time trial win

Cancellara finishes second, but claims overall victory at first-ever Tour of Oman

Image 1 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) won the overall in Oman

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 30

Eddy Merckx and Edvald Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 30

Two Eddys: Merckx and Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets ready for his winning ride

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in his Norwegian champion's kit

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 6 of 30

Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) signs in for the last stage.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 7 of 30

Cameron Meyer, the Australian TT champion, gets ready to go

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 8 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen is interviewed in Oman

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 9 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) claimed the win in the time trial

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 10 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) took the overall win on the final stage.

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 11 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gets the green jersey in Oman

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 12 of 30

The win in the final TT pushed Boasson Hagen to the win in the points classification

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 13 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) took home the best young rider prize

(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 14 of 30

Race winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) accepts the overall winner's jersey.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 30

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) puts in a time trial performance that netted him the overall win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) blazed to a time trial stage win.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 30

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) grits his teeth during the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 30

Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank) stands atop the overall podium in Oman.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 30

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) stormed to a win in the final stage's time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 30

Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) time trials

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 30

The podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 30

Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on the podium as overall Oman race winner.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 30

World Champion Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 30

The award ceremony may have reminded some of New York City's ticker-tape parades.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 30

Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 30

Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 30

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 30

Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 30

Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) rides to fifth on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still not at his very best, but second place behind a flying Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the final time trial was enough to give him overall victory at the Tour of Oman on Friday.

Boasson Hagen lost one minute and five seconds on stage four but pulled most of that back and moved up to second overall, just 28 seconds down on Cancellara. Australian Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) also showed his immense young talent, taking third in the time trial and so finishing third overall.

Boasson Hagen set a time of 25 minutes and 58 seconds for the tough course, with a strong headwind on the two early climbs, making for an extra hard effort after 12 days of intense racing.

Cancellara was 17 seconds slower, and Meyer was third at 45 seconds. Italy's Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was fourth at 48 seconds, to take fourth overall, but everyone else was more than minute slower than the super fast Norwegian.

Boasson Hagen also won the white best young rider's competition and the green points jersey. Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the most aggressive rider prize, while HTC-Columbia won the team prize by nine seconds ahead of Saxo Bank.

Fast on the climbs and the descents

Boason Hagen hits a speed of almost 100km/h on the fast downhill section following the second climb and swept up the riders in front of him throughout his ride. He could have and perhaps should have won overall, but he was happy to have dominated the final time trial.

"This morning I didn't actually feel that good but then when the race started, and I could see the riders in front of me, I found some extra power. It's good to win," Boasson Hagen said to Cyclingnews.

"I used a SRM power meter and just tried to keep my effort constant on the climb. I've never ridden to an amount of watts before in a time trial but it helped. I was also fast on the descent and didn't touch the brakes. I caught one guy in front of me on the corner. He braked and so I had to go around him. It was a bit risky but good."

Boasson Hagen refuted any idea that his stage win revenge for losing the race lead on stage four when he stopped for a leak during the decisive moment of the race.

"It's always nice to get a result. It wasn't about revenge, he said. "I'm just really satisfied with my form. I didn't expect to be so good so early in the season it's good."

Like many of the riders who rode both the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Boasson Hagen will now target Het Nieuwsblad next Saturday. He must be one of the big favourites along with Tom Boonen and Daniele Bennati, who also rode strongly and won stages here in Oman.

Cancellara admits he suffered

Fabian Cancellara revealed he will not race again until the Eroica in Tuscany in early March. His winter training was disrupted by illness in January but he is now satisfied that he is back on schedule.

He is still some way from the Cancellara who can dominate Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and beat everyone in the big time trials, but his overall victory showed his class and experience. He was always in the right place during the decisive moments of the race and then used his time trialing skills and ability to hurt himself and come out on top.

"That was a tough one," Cancellara admitted to Cyclingnews immediately after he knew he'd won the race.

"I haven't suffered like that in a time trial for a long time. Even when I won the world title last year, it didn't hurt like that did. We've been racing for two weeks with just one rest day, I also caught a cold and we're at the start of the season, so I won thanks to my experience and intelligence."

"I've still got to go up a level. I'm not happy with my form but I'm happy with my performance and the result and I'm sure it was the right choice to come here. The important thing is that I'm going better than previous years and especially compared to last year when I was injured."

"Now it's important to recover well at home. My big goals are further down the road and hopefully when I've recovered from this effort, It'll make me stronger for Eroica, Tirreno-Adriatico and then the classics."

Happy to be in Oman

Like everyone in the peloton, racing in Oman was a new experience for Cancellara but he enjoyed it. The local people had never seen a professional bike race before but they were curious and friendly and their simple way of enjoying life was contagious and made the transfer and hot conditions easy to accept for the riders.

"It's great to win but most of all it's been a fascinating trip. The Oman people are special. We get hung up about so many things but they know how to enjoy life," Cancellara said.

"It was nice to be in real contact with the people and see them along the roadside cheering for us. No other sport allows such close contact like that and it made racing here pretty special."

Full Results
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:25:58
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:17
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:45
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:48
5Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:01
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:01:11
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:19
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:22
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
13Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:24
14Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:28
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
17Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:29
18Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:01:31
19Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:33
20Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
21Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:34
22Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong0:01:36
23Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:41
24Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:01:42
25Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:01:43
26Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:45
27Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
28Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:01:47
29Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
30Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
31Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
32Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:01:48
33Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:51
34Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:53
35Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:54
36Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:01:56
37Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
38Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:59
39Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:02:00
40Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
41Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
42Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:03
43Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
44Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
45Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:08
46Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
47Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:10
48Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
49Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:11
50Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
51Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:02:12
52Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:16
53Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
54Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
55Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
56Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
57Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:02:20
58Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:02:21
59Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:22
60Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
61Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:24
62Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:02:25
63Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
64Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:26
65Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:28
67Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:29
68Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:30
69Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:33
70Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:36
71Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:02:38
72Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
73Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
74Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
75Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:41
76Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:02:42
77Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
78Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
79John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:02:45
80Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
81Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
82Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
83Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:02:48
84Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
86Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:55
87Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:58
88Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:59
89Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:02
90Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:03:03
91Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:04
92Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:09
93Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
94Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:11
95Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:14
96Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
97Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:03:20
98Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
99Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:24
100Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:25
101Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
102Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:26
103Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:03:28
104Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
105Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:03:38
106Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
107Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:03:39
108Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:03:41
109Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
110Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:50
111Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:54
112Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:03:56
113Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:03:59
114Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:01
115Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:06
116Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:04:08
117Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:04:17
118Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:04:21
119Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:30
120Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
121Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:04:51
122Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:00
123Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:09
124Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:05:58
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:11

Points
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team30pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank27
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions25
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia23
5Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha21
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram19
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto17
8Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team15
9Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team13
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
11Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
12Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
13Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia8
14Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha7
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto6
16Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
17Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step4
18Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
19Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team2
20Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Combative
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1

Young riders
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:25:58
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions0:00:45
3Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:01
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:19
5Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:01:20
6Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:22
7Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:24
8Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:25
9Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong0:01:36
10Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:01:43
11Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:46
12Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:47
13Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:58
15Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:02
16Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
17Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
18Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
19Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:22
20Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:23
21Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:02:25
22Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:26
23Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:30
24Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:39
25Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
26Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:41
27Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:58
28Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:10
29Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:03:20
30Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:03:24
31Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:03:25
32Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:26
33Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:03:28
34Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:03:45
35Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:50
36Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:03:54
37Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:03:59
38Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:06
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:30
40Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:04:51
41Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:05:58
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:11

Teams
1Sky Pro Cycling Team1:20:47
2Team Katusha0:01:01
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:06
4Team Saxo bank0:01:15
5Garmin-Transitions0:01:17
6Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:28
7Liquigas - Doimos0:01:40
8Quick Step0:02:10
9AG2R - La mondiale0:02:17
10BMC Racing Team0:02:31
11Cervélo Test Team0:02:45
12Trek Livestrong U230:02:51
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
14Saur - Sojasun0:03:27
15Team Milram0:03:34
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team0:04:25

General classification
1Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank16:02:52
2Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:00:28
3Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
4Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:31
5Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:47
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:00:54
7Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:02
8Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:07
9Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step0:01:12
10Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:13
11Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step0:01:16
12Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:17
13Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:19
14Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:20
15Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:01:24
16Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:01:25
17Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
18Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:36
19Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:43
20Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:01:44
21Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:45
22Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:01:58
23Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:00
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:02:03
25Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:07
26Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
27Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
28Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step0:02:15
29Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:02:16
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
31Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions0:02:19
32Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:02:22
33Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:02:33
34Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
35Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
36Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:35
37Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:36
38Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
39Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions0:02:38
40Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:02:40
41Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha0:02:43
42Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team0:02:44
43Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:02:45
44Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:46
45Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:47
46Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions0:02:51
47Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:02
48Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:06
49Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:10
50Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:14
52Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
53Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:24
54Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:03:26
55Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
56Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
57Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:30
58John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team0:03:33
59Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:34
60Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions0:03:35
61Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:03:36
62Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
63Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:46
64Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions0:03:51
65Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:03:53
66Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:03:57
67Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
68Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions0:04:02
69Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
70Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:22
71Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step0:04:26
72Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:04:27
73Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:04:29
74Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:04:30
75Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:34
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:04:37
77Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:04:38
78Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram0:04:44
79Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram0:04:56
80Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:00
81Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:04
82Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:05
83Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:05:07
84Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:05:31
85Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:36
86Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:46
87Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:51
88Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step0:05:52
89Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:56
90Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:06:16
91Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:20
92Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:06:27
93Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:06:45
94Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:06:48
95Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:50
96Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:56
97Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team0:06:58
98Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:07:03
99Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:07:11
100Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
101Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:21
102Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
103Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong0:07:23
104Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:34
105Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:35
106Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:57
107Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:07:58
108Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:08:17
109Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:21
110Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:08:27
111Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:57
112Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:09:19
113Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:46
114Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:57
115Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:10:13
116Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:11:16
117Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:46
118Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:19
119Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
120Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:13:01
121Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:13:06
122Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:13:55
123Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:14:55
124Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:16:54
125Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:09

Points
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team133pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions119
3Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo94
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step81
5Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha70
6Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun50
7Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team50
8Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator49
9Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia41
10Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team36
11Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank35
12Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto35
13Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia33
14Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale33
15Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia32
16Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions32
17Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank32
18Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team30
19Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale30
20Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank29
21Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator28
22Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram25
23Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram25
24Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team24
25Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank21
26Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team21
27Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha21
28Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
30Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram19
31Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha19
32Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia18
33Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions18
34Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto17
35Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team15
36Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto14
37Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team13
38Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team13
39Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram12
40Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale11
41Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong11
42Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank11
43Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team10
44Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
45Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank10
46Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto9
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale9
48Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team9
49John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team7
50Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
51Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha7
52Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
53Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun6
54Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
55Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha5
56Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
57Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team5
58Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
59Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step4
60Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
61Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions4
62Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun4
63Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
64Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia3
65Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions3
66Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team3
67Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
68Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
69Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team2
70Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
71Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2

Combativity classification
1Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale10pts
2Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team9
3Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team6
4Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha5
5Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
6Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha4
7Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team3
8Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia3
9Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team3
10Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale3
11Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
12Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2
13Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun2
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong2
15Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram2
16Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong2
17Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions1
18Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team1
19Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun1

Young riders classification
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team16:03:20
2Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:39
4Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
5Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:51
6Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:52
7Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:57
8Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:01:17
9Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:39
10Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:01:54
11Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:18
12Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:42
13Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:18
14Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong0:03:25
15Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:03:54
16Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram0:04:02
17Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team0:04:32
18Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
19Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:05:18
20Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:28
21Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:05:48
22Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:52
23Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:06:17
24Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong0:06:20
25Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:06:22
26Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team0:06:35
27Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong0:06:43
28Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:06:53
29Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong0:06:55
31Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:07
32Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:07:30
33Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:07:49
34Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:29
35Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:08:51
36Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:18
37Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:09:29
38Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong0:09:45
39Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:10:48
40Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun0:12:33
41Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong0:16:26
42Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:41

Teams classification
1Team HTC - Columbia48:11:44
2Team Saxo bank0:00:09
3Garmin-Transitions0:00:11
4Team Katusha0:01:00
5Quick Step0:01:04
6Liquigas - Doimos0:01:05
7AG2R - La mondiale0:01:18
8BMC Racing Team0:01:25
9Cervélo Test Team0:01:39
10Sky Pro Cycling Team0:02:09
11Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:32
12Saur - Sojasun0:04:31
13Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:04:33
14Team Milram0:04:38
15Trek Livestrong U230:07:49
16Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team0:11:08

 

