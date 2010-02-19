Boasson Hagen blasts to time trial win
Cancellara finishes second, but claims overall victory at first-ever Tour of Oman
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still not at his very best, but second place behind a flying Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the final time trial was enough to give him overall victory at the Tour of Oman on Friday.
Boasson Hagen lost one minute and five seconds on stage four but pulled most of that back and moved up to second overall, just 28 seconds down on Cancellara. Australian Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) also showed his immense young talent, taking third in the time trial and so finishing third overall.
Boasson Hagen set a time of 25 minutes and 58 seconds for the tough course, with a strong headwind on the two early climbs, making for an extra hard effort after 12 days of intense racing.
Cancellara was 17 seconds slower, and Meyer was third at 45 seconds. Italy's Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was fourth at 48 seconds, to take fourth overall, but everyone else was more than minute slower than the super fast Norwegian.
Boasson Hagen also won the white best young rider's competition and the green points jersey. Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the most aggressive rider prize, while HTC-Columbia won the team prize by nine seconds ahead of Saxo Bank.
Fast on the climbs and the descents
Boason Hagen hits a speed of almost 100km/h on the fast downhill section following the second climb and swept up the riders in front of him throughout his ride. He could have and perhaps should have won overall, but he was happy to have dominated the final time trial.
"This morning I didn't actually feel that good but then when the race started, and I could see the riders in front of me, I found some extra power. It's good to win," Boasson Hagen said to Cyclingnews.
"I used a SRM power meter and just tried to keep my effort constant on the climb. I've never ridden to an amount of watts before in a time trial but it helped. I was also fast on the descent and didn't touch the brakes. I caught one guy in front of me on the corner. He braked and so I had to go around him. It was a bit risky but good."
Boasson Hagen refuted any idea that his stage win revenge for losing the race lead on stage four when he stopped for a leak during the decisive moment of the race.
"It's always nice to get a result. It wasn't about revenge, he said. "I'm just really satisfied with my form. I didn't expect to be so good so early in the season it's good."
Like many of the riders who rode both the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Boasson Hagen will now target Het Nieuwsblad next Saturday. He must be one of the big favourites along with Tom Boonen and Daniele Bennati, who also rode strongly and won stages here in Oman.
Cancellara admits he suffered
Fabian Cancellara revealed he will not race again until the Eroica in Tuscany in early March. His winter training was disrupted by illness in January but he is now satisfied that he is back on schedule.
He is still some way from the Cancellara who can dominate Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and beat everyone in the big time trials, but his overall victory showed his class and experience. He was always in the right place during the decisive moments of the race and then used his time trialing skills and ability to hurt himself and come out on top.
"That was a tough one," Cancellara admitted to Cyclingnews immediately after he knew he'd won the race.
"I haven't suffered like that in a time trial for a long time. Even when I won the world title last year, it didn't hurt like that did. We've been racing for two weeks with just one rest day, I also caught a cold and we're at the start of the season, so I won thanks to my experience and intelligence."
"I've still got to go up a level. I'm not happy with my form but I'm happy with my performance and the result and I'm sure it was the right choice to come here. The important thing is that I'm going better than previous years and especially compared to last year when I was injured."
"Now it's important to recover well at home. My big goals are further down the road and hopefully when I've recovered from this effort, It'll make me stronger for Eroica, Tirreno-Adriatico and then the classics."
Happy to be in Oman
Like everyone in the peloton, racing in Oman was a new experience for Cancellara but he enjoyed it. The local people had never seen a professional bike race before but they were curious and friendly and their simple way of enjoying life was contagious and made the transfer and hot conditions easy to accept for the riders.
"It's great to win but most of all it's been a fascinating trip. The Oman people are special. We get hung up about so many things but they know how to enjoy life," Cancellara said.
"It was nice to be in real contact with the people and see them along the roadside cheering for us. No other sport allows such close contact like that and it made racing here pretty special."
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:17
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:45
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:48
|5
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:01:11
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:19
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:22
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:24
|14
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:28
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:29
|18
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:31
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:33
|20
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|21
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:34
|22
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:36
|23
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:41
|24
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:42
|25
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:43
|26
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:45
|27
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|28
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:47
|29
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|32
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:01:48
|33
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:51
|34
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:53
|35
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:54
|36
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:56
|37
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|38
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|39
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:00
|40
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|41
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:03
|43
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|44
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|45
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:08
|46
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|47
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:10
|48
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|49
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:11
|50
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|51
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:12
|52
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:16
|53
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|54
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|55
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|57
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:20
|58
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:21
|59
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:22
|60
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|61
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:24
|62
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:02:25
|63
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|64
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:26
|65
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:28
|67
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:29
|68
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:30
|69
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:33
|70
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:36
|71
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:38
|72
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|73
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|74
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|75
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:41
|76
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:42
|77
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|78
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|80
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|82
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|83
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:48
|84
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|86
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:55
|87
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:58
|88
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:59
|89
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:02
|90
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:03
|91
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:04
|92
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:09
|93
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|94
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:11
|95
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:14
|96
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|97
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:20
|98
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|99
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:24
|100
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:25
|101
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:26
|103
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:28
|104
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|105
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:38
|106
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|107
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:03:39
|108
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:41
|109
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|110
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:50
|111
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:54
|112
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:03:56
|113
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:59
|114
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:01
|115
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:06
|116
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:04:08
|117
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:04:17
|118
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:04:21
|119
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:30
|120
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|121
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:04:51
|122
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:00
|123
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:09
|124
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:05:58
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:11
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|30
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|25
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|23
|5
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|19
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|8
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|15
|9
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|13
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|11
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|12
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|13
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|14
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|6
|16
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|17
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|18
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|19
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|2
|20
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:25:58
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:45
|3
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:19
|5
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|6
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:22
|7
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:24
|8
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:25
|9
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:36
|10
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:01:43
|11
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:46
|12
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:47
|13
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:58
|15
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:02
|16
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|17
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|18
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|19
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:22
|20
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:23
|21
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:02:25
|22
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:26
|23
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:30
|24
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:39
|25
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|26
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:41
|27
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:58
|28
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:10
|29
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:20
|30
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:24
|31
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:25
|32
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:26
|33
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:28
|34
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:45
|35
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:50
|36
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:54
|37
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:59
|38
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:06
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:30
|40
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:04:51
|41
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:05:58
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:11
|1
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|1:20:47
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:01
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:06
|4
|Team Saxo bank
|0:01:15
|5
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:17
|6
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:28
|7
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:01:40
|8
|Quick Step
|0:02:10
|9
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:02:17
|10
|BMC Racing Team
|0:02:31
|11
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:45
|12
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:02:51
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|14
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:03:27
|15
|Team Milram
|0:03:34
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:25
|1
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|16:02:52
|2
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:31
|5
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:47
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:00:54
|7
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:02
|8
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:07
|9
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:12
|10
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:13
|11
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:16
|12
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:17
|13
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|14
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:20
|15
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:24
|16
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:25
|17
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|18
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:36
|19
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:43
|20
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:01:44
|21
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:45
|22
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:58
|23
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:00
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:03
|25
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:07
|26
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|27
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|28
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:15
|29
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:16
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|31
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:19
|32
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:22
|33
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:33
|34
|Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|35
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|36
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:35
|37
|Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:36
|38
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|39
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:38
|40
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:02:40
|41
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|0:02:43
|42
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:44
|43
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:45
|44
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|45
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|46
|Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions
|0:02:51
|47
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:06
|49
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:10
|50
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:14
|52
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:24
|54
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:26
|55
|Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram
|56
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|57
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:30
|58
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:03:33
|59
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:34
|60
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:35
|61
|Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:36
|62
|Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|63
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:46
|64
|Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions
|0:03:51
|65
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:53
|66
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:57
|67
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|68
|Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions
|0:04:02
|69
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|70
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:22
|71
|Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:26
|72
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:04:27
|73
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:29
|74
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:30
|75
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:34
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:04:37
|77
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:38
|78
|Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram
|0:04:44
|79
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|0:04:56
|80
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:00
|81
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:04
|82
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:05
|83
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:07
|84
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:05:31
|85
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:36
|86
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:46
|87
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:51
|88
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:52
|89
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:56
|90
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:16
|91
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:20
|92
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:06:27
|93
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:06:45
|94
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:06:48
|95
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|96
|Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:56
|97
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:58
|98
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:03
|99
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:11
|100
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|101
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:21
|102
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|103
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|0:07:23
|104
|Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:34
|105
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:35
|106
|Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:57
|107
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:58
|108
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:08:17
|109
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:21
|110
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:27
|111
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:57
|112
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:19
|113
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:46
|114
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:57
|115
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:10:13
|116
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:11:16
|117
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:46
|118
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:19
|119
|Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|120
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:13:01
|121
|Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:13:06
|122
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:13:55
|123
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:14:55
|124
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:54
|125
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:09
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|133
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|119
|3
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|94
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step
|81
|5
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha
|70
|6
|Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|50
|7
|Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|50
|8
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|9
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|10
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|11
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|12
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|35
|13
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|14
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|15
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|32
|16
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|32
|17
|Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|18
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|30
|19
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|20
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|29
|21
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|22
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|25
|23
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|25
|24
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team
|24
|25
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|21
|26
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|27
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|28
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|30
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|19
|31
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha
|19
|32
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|18
|33
|Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions
|18
|34
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|17
|35
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|15
|36
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|14
|37
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|13
|38
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|13
|39
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|12
|40
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|41
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|11
|42
|Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|43
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|10
|44
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|45
|Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|46
|Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|9
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|48
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|9
|49
|John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team
|7
|50
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|7
|51
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|52
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|53
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|6
|54
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|55
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|56
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|57
|Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|58
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|59
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step
|4
|60
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|61
|Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions
|4
|62
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|4
|63
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|64
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|65
|Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|66
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|67
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|68
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|69
|Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|2
|70
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|71
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|1
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|pts
|2
|Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|9
|3
|Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|4
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|5
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|6
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|7
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|3
|8
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|9
|Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team
|3
|10
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|3
|11
|Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|13
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|2
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|2
|15
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|2
|16
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|2
|17
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|1
|18
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|19
|Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|1
|1
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|16:03:20
|2
|Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:39
|4
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|5
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:51
|6
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:52
|7
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|8
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:17
|9
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:39
|10
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:54
|11
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:18
|12
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:42
|13
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:18
|14
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong
|0:03:25
|15
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:54
|16
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:02
|17
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:32
|18
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:36
|19
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:05:18
|20
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:28
|21
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:48
|22
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|23
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:06:17
|24
|Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:06:20
|25
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:06:22
|26
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team
|0:06:35
|27
|Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong
|0:06:43
|28
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:06:53
|29
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong
|0:06:55
|31
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:07
|32
|Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:30
|33
|Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:07:49
|34
|Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:29
|35
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:08:51
|36
|Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:18
|37
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:09:29
|38
|Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong
|0:09:45
|39
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:10:48
|40
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|0:12:33
|41
|Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong
|0:16:26
|42
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:41
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|48:11:44
|2
|Team Saxo bank
|0:00:09
|3
|Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:11
|4
|Team Katusha
|0:01:00
|5
|Quick Step
|0:01:04
|6
|Liquigas - Doimos
|0:01:05
|7
|AG2R - La mondiale
|0:01:18
|8
|BMC Racing Team
|0:01:25
|9
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:39
|10
|Sky Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:09
|11
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:32
|12
|Saur - Sojasun
|0:04:31
|13
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:33
|14
|Team Milram
|0:04:38
|15
|Trek Livestrong U23
|0:07:49
|16
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:08
