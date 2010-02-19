Image 1 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) won the overall in Oman (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 30 Eddy Merckx and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 3 of 30 Two Eddys: Merckx and Boasson Hagen (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 4 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets ready for his winning ride (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 5 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in his Norwegian champion's kit (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 6 of 30 Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) signs in for the last stage. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 7 of 30 Cameron Meyer, the Australian TT champion, gets ready to go (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 8 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen is interviewed in Oman (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 9 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) claimed the win in the time trial (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 10 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) took the overall win on the final stage. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 11 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) gets the green jersey in Oman (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 30 The win in the final TT pushed Boasson Hagen to the win in the points classification (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) took home the best young rider prize (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 30 Race winner Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) accepts the overall winner's jersey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 30 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) puts in a time trial performance that netted him the overall win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) blazed to a time trial stage win. (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 30 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) grits his teeth during the time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank) stands atop the overall podium in Oman. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) stormed to a win in the final stage's time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 The podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank) on the podium as overall Oman race winner. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 World Champion Fabien Cancellara (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 The award ceremony may have reminded some of New York City's ticker-tape parades. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Sebastian Lang (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Daniel Oss (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Italian time trial champion Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Artem Ovechkin (Katusha) rides to fifth on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) is still not at his very best, but second place behind a flying Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) in the final time trial was enough to give him overall victory at the Tour of Oman on Friday.

Boasson Hagen lost one minute and five seconds on stage four but pulled most of that back and moved up to second overall, just 28 seconds down on Cancellara. Australian Cameron Meyer (Garmin-Transitions) also showed his immense young talent, taking third in the time trial and so finishing third overall.

Boasson Hagen set a time of 25 minutes and 58 seconds for the tough course, with a strong headwind on the two early climbs, making for an extra hard effort after 12 days of intense racing.

Cancellara was 17 seconds slower, and Meyer was third at 45 seconds. Italy's Marco Pinotti (HTC-Columbia) was fourth at 48 seconds, to take fourth overall, but everyone else was more than minute slower than the super fast Norwegian.

Boasson Hagen also won the white best young rider's competition and the green points jersey. Gatis Smukulis (AG2R-La Mondiale) won the most aggressive rider prize, while HTC-Columbia won the team prize by nine seconds ahead of Saxo Bank.

Fast on the climbs and the descents

Boason Hagen hits a speed of almost 100km/h on the fast downhill section following the second climb and swept up the riders in front of him throughout his ride. He could have and perhaps should have won overall, but he was happy to have dominated the final time trial.

"This morning I didn't actually feel that good but then when the race started, and I could see the riders in front of me, I found some extra power. It's good to win," Boasson Hagen said to Cyclingnews.

"I used a SRM power meter and just tried to keep my effort constant on the climb. I've never ridden to an amount of watts before in a time trial but it helped. I was also fast on the descent and didn't touch the brakes. I caught one guy in front of me on the corner. He braked and so I had to go around him. It was a bit risky but good."

Boasson Hagen refuted any idea that his stage win revenge for losing the race lead on stage four when he stopped for a leak during the decisive moment of the race.

"It's always nice to get a result. It wasn't about revenge, he said. "I'm just really satisfied with my form. I didn't expect to be so good so early in the season it's good."

Like many of the riders who rode both the Tour of Qatar and the Tour of Oman, Boasson Hagen will now target Het Nieuwsblad next Saturday. He must be one of the big favourites along with Tom Boonen and Daniele Bennati, who also rode strongly and won stages here in Oman.

Cancellara admits he suffered

Fabian Cancellara revealed he will not race again until the Eroica in Tuscany in early March. His winter training was disrupted by illness in January but he is now satisfied that he is back on schedule.

He is still some way from the Cancellara who can dominate Milan-Sanremo, Paris-Roubaix and beat everyone in the big time trials, but his overall victory showed his class and experience. He was always in the right place during the decisive moments of the race and then used his time trialing skills and ability to hurt himself and come out on top.

"That was a tough one," Cancellara admitted to Cyclingnews immediately after he knew he'd won the race.

"I haven't suffered like that in a time trial for a long time. Even when I won the world title last year, it didn't hurt like that did. We've been racing for two weeks with just one rest day, I also caught a cold and we're at the start of the season, so I won thanks to my experience and intelligence."

"I've still got to go up a level. I'm not happy with my form but I'm happy with my performance and the result and I'm sure it was the right choice to come here. The important thing is that I'm going better than previous years and especially compared to last year when I was injured."

"Now it's important to recover well at home. My big goals are further down the road and hopefully when I've recovered from this effort, It'll make me stronger for Eroica, Tirreno-Adriatico and then the classics."

Happy to be in Oman

Like everyone in the peloton, racing in Oman was a new experience for Cancellara but he enjoyed it. The local people had never seen a professional bike race before but they were curious and friendly and their simple way of enjoying life was contagious and made the transfer and hot conditions easy to accept for the riders.

"It's great to win but most of all it's been a fascinating trip. The Oman people are special. We get hung up about so many things but they know how to enjoy life," Cancellara said.

"It was nice to be in real contact with the people and see them along the roadside cheering for us. No other sport allows such close contact like that and it made racing here pretty special."

Full Results 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:25:58 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:17 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:45 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:48 5 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:01 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:01:11 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:19 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:22 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:24 14 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:28 16 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 17 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:29 18 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:31 19 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:33 20 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 21 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:34 22 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 0:01:36 23 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:41 24 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:42 25 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:01:43 26 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:45 27 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 28 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:47 29 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 31 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 32 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:01:48 33 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:51 34 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:53 35 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:54 36 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:56 37 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 38 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:59 39 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:00 40 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 41 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:03 43 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 44 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 45 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:08 46 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 47 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:10 48 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 49 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:11 50 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 51 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:12 52 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:16 53 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 54 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 55 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 56 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 57 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:20 58 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:21 59 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:22 60 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 61 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:24 62 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:02:25 63 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 64 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:26 65 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 66 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:28 67 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:29 68 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:30 69 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:33 70 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:36 71 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:38 72 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 73 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 74 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 75 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:41 76 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:42 77 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 78 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 79 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:02:45 80 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 81 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 82 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 83 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:48 84 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 86 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:55 87 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:58 88 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:59 89 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:02 90 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:03 91 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:04 92 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:09 93 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 94 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:11 95 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:14 96 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 97 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:03:20 98 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 99 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:24 100 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:25 101 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 102 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:26 103 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:28 104 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 105 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:38 106 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 107 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:03:39 108 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:41 109 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 110 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:50 111 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:54 112 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:03:56 113 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:03:59 114 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:01 115 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:06 116 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:04:08 117 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:04:17 118 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:04:21 119 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:30 120 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 121 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:04:51 122 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:00 123 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:09 124 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:05:58 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:11

Points 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 30 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 27 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 25 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 23 5 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 19 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 8 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 15 9 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 13 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 11 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 12 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 13 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 8 14 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 6 16 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 17 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 4 18 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 19 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 2 20 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Combative 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1

Young riders 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:25:58 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 0:00:45 3 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:01 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:19 5 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:01:20 6 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:22 7 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:24 8 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:25 9 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 0:01:36 10 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:01:43 11 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:46 12 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:47 13 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:58 15 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:02 16 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 18 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 19 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:22 20 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:23 21 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:02:25 22 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:26 23 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:30 24 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:02:39 25 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 26 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:41 27 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:58 28 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:03:10 29 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:03:20 30 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:03:24 31 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:25 32 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:26 33 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:28 34 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:03:45 35 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:50 36 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:03:54 37 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:03:59 38 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:06 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:30 40 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:04:51 41 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:05:58 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:11

Teams 1 Sky Pro Cycling Team 1:20:47 2 Team Katusha 0:01:01 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:06 4 Team Saxo bank 0:01:15 5 Garmin-Transitions 0:01:17 6 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:28 7 Liquigas - Doimos 0:01:40 8 Quick Step 0:02:10 9 AG2R - La mondiale 0:02:17 10 BMC Racing Team 0:02:31 11 Cervélo Test Team 0:02:45 12 Trek Livestrong U23 0:02:51 13 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 14 Saur - Sojasun 0:03:27 15 Team Milram 0:03:34 16 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator Pro Cycling Team 0:04:25

General classification 1 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 16:02:52 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:00:28 3 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 4 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:31 5 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:47 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:00:54 7 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 0:01:02 8 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:07 9 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:12 10 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:13 11 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:16 12 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:17 13 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:19 14 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:20 15 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:24 16 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:25 17 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 18 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:36 19 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:43 20 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:01:44 21 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:45 22 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:58 23 Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:00 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:03 25 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:07 26 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 27 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:10 28 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:15 29 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:16 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 31 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:19 32 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:22 33 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:33 34 Joaquin Novoa (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 35 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 36 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:35 37 Nicolas Rousseau (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:36 38 Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 39 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:38 40 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:02:40 41 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 0:02:43 42 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:44 43 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 0:02:45 44 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:46 45 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:02:47 46 Johan Van Summeren (Bel) Garmin - Transitions 0:02:51 47 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:02 48 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:06 49 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:10 50 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 51 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:14 52 Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 53 Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:24 54 Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:26 55 Servais Knaven (Ned) Team Milram 56 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 57 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:30 58 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:03:33 59 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:34 60 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:35 61 Daniel Lloyd (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:36 62 Michiel Elijzen (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 63 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:46 64 Martijn Maaskant (Ned) Garmin - Transitions 0:03:51 65 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:03:53 66 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:57 67 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 68 Murilo Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Transitions 0:04:02 69 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 70 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:22 71 Marco Velo (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:26 72 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:04:27 73 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:29 74 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:30 75 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:34 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:04:37 77 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:04:38 78 Wim De Vocht (Bel) Team Milram 0:04:44 79 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 0:04:56 80 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:05:00 81 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:04 82 Marco Bandiera (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:05 83 Davide Vigano (Ita) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:05:07 84 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:05:31 85 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:36 86 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:46 87 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:51 88 Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:52 89 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:56 90 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:16 91 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:20 92 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:06:27 93 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:06:45 94 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:06:48 95 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:50 96 Frank Hoj (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:56 97 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 0:06:58 98 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:07:03 99 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:11 100 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 101 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:21 102 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 103 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 0:07:23 104 Wilfried Cretskens (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:34 105 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:35 106 Geert Steurs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:57 107 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:58 108 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:08:17 109 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:21 110 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:08:27 111 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:57 112 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:09:19 113 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:46 114 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:57 115 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:10:13 116 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:11:16 117 Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:46 118 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:19 119 Cedric Coutouly (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 120 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:13:01 121 Simon Zahner (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:13:06 122 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:13:55 123 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:14:55 124 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:16:54 125 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:09

Points 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 133 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin - Transitions 119 3 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 94 4 Tom Boonen (Bel) Quick Step 81 5 Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Team Katusha 70 6 Jimmy Casper (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 50 7 Roger Hammond (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 50 8 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 9 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC - Columbia 41 10 Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 11 Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 35 12 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 35 13 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 33 14 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 33 15 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 32 16 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 32 17 Matti Breschel (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 18 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 30 19 Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 30 20 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 29 21 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 28 22 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 25 23 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 25 24 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cervélo Test Team 24 25 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 21 26 Andreas Klier (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 21 27 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 21 28 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 30 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 19 31 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Team Katusha 19 32 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 18 33 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Transitions 18 34 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 17 35 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Sky Pro Cycling Team 15 36 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 14 37 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 13 38 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 13 39 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 12 40 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 11 41 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 11 42 Lucas Sebastien Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 11 43 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 10 44 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 45 Baden Cooke (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 10 46 Sebastian Lang (Ger) Omega Pharma - Lotto 9 47 Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 48 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 9 49 John Murphy (USA) BMC Racing Team 7 50 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 51 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 7 52 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 53 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 6 54 Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 55 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 56 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 57 Gabriel Rasch (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 5 58 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 59 Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Quick Step 4 60 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 61 Danny Pate (USA) Garmin - Transitions 4 62 Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 4 63 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 64 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC - Columbia 3 65 Svein Tuft (Can) Garmin - Transitions 3 66 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 3 67 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 68 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 69 Juan Antonio Flecha (Spa) Sky Pro Cycling Team 2 70 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 71 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2

Combativity classification 1 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 10 pts 2 Alessandro Ballan (Ita) BMC Racing Team 9 3 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 4 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 5 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 6 Nikita Eskov (Rus) Team Katusha 4 7 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 3 8 Marco Pinotti (Ita) Team HTC - Columbia 3 9 Jackson Stewart (USA) BMC Racing Team 3 10 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 3 11 Matthe Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2 13 Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 2 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 2 15 Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram 2 16 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 2 17 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 1 18 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 1 19 Laurent Mangel (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 1

Young riders classification 1 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Pro Cycling Team 16:03:20 2 Cameron Meyer (Aus) Garmin - Transitions 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:39 4 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 5 Gatis Smukulis (Lat) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:51 6 Leigh Howard (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:52 7 Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:57 8 Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:01:17 9 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:39 10 Martin Reimer (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:54 11 Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:18 12 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:42 13 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:18 14 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Trek Livestrong 0:03:25 15 Ian Stannard (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:03:54 16 Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:02 17 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Pro Cycling Team 0:04:32 18 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:36 19 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:05:18 20 Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:28 21 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:05:48 22 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:52 23 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:06:17 24 Benjamin King (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:06:20 25 Kristof Goddaert (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:06:22 26 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) BMC Racing Team 0:06:35 27 Julian Kyer (USA) Trek Livestrong 0:06:43 28 Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:06:53 29 Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 30 Jesse Sergent (NZl) Trek Livestrong 0:06:55 31 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:07 32 Domenik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:30 33 Michael Van Stayen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:07:49 34 Julien Bérard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:29 35 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 0:08:51 36 Benjamin King (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:18 37 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:09:29 38 Thimothy Roe (Aus) Trek Livestrong 0:09:45 39 Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:10:48 40 Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun 0:12:33 41 Cody Campbell (Can) Trek Livestrong 0:16:26 42 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:41