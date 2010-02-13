Wellens grabs a win as season end approaches
Vanthourenhout and Nys take podium positions
Image 1 of 12
Image 2 of 12
Image 3 of 12
Image 4 of 12
Image 5 of 12
Image 6 of 12
Image 7 of 12
Image 8 of 12
Image 9 of 12
Image 10 of 12
Image 11 of 12
Image 12 of 12
|1
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|2
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|3
|Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|4
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|5
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|6
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|7
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|8
|Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Continental Team
|9
|Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|10
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|11
|Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
|12
|Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
|13
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
|14
|Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|15
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|16
|Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
|18
|Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
|19
|Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
|20
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb Revor
|21
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
|22
|Jan Soetens (Bel) Colba-Mercuryploeg
|23
|Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
|24
|Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|25
|Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team
|26
|Sam Govaert (Bel)
|27
|Bert De Backer (Bel)
