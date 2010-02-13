Trending

Wellens grabs a win as season end approaches

Vanthourenhout and Nys take podium positions

Image 1 of 12

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) took his first season win after a long battle to regain his form.

Bart Wellens (Telenet Fidea) took his first season win after a long battle to regain his form.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 12

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea)

World Champion Zdenek Stybar (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 12

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)

Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 12

Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus)

Dieter Vanthourenhout (BKCP-Powerplus)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 12

Nys crosses the line in third place

Nys crosses the line in third place
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 12

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit) in a BKCP sandwich

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit) in a BKCP sandwich
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 12

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit)

Sven Nys (Landbouwcredit)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 12

Dieter Vanthourenhout (2nd, BKCP-Powerplus), Bart Wellens (1st, Telenet-Fidea) and Sven Nys (3rd, Landbouwcredit)

Dieter Vanthourenhout (2nd, BKCP-Powerplus), Bart Wellens (1st, Telenet-Fidea) and Sven Nys (3rd, Landbouwcredit)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 12

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) has ridden himself into form after a late start to his season due to a virus

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) has ridden himself into form after a late start to his season due to a virus
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 12

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) claims victory in Eecklo

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) claims victory in Eecklo
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 11 of 12

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 12 of 12

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) clears the barriers en route to victory

Bart Wellens (Telenet-Fidea) clears the barriers en route to victory
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Results
1Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
2Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
3Sven Nys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
4Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
5Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
6Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
7Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb Revor
8Bart Aernouts (Bel) Rabobank Continental Team
9Mariusz Gil (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
10Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Sunweb Revor
11Martin Zlamalik (Cze)
12Lubomir Petrus (Cze) BKCP-Powerplus
13Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Rendementhypo Cycling Team
14Rob Peeters (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
15Gianni Denolf (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
16Kacper Szczepaniak (Pol) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
17Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb Revor
18Ben Berden (Bel) Qin Cycling Team
19Kevin Cant (Bel) AVB Cycling Team
20Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Sunweb Revor
21Jim Aernouts (Bel) BKCP-Powerplus
22Jan Soetens (Bel) Colba-Mercuryploeg
23Bjorn Rondelez (Bel) Lingier Versluys Beachbikers Team Vzw
24Pawel Szczepaniak (Pol) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
25Dries Pauwels (Bel) Empella Czech Team
26Sam Govaert (Bel)
27Bert De Backer (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews