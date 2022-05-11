Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Overview

Image 1 of 1 Juliette Labous wins Vuelta a Burgos 2022 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juliette Labous wins the Vuelta a Burgos Feminas

Demi Vollering (SD Worx) emerged as the strongest climber on the final stage 4 of the Vuelta a Burgos Féminas winning the day at the Lagunas de Neila. However, it was Juliette Labous (Team DSM) who stole the show capturing the overall title on the final day of racing.

Vollering won the fourth and finale stage ahead of Labous and Évita Muzic (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope).

Labous' second-place performance was enough to bump her up into the overall victory ahead of Muzic and Vollering.

Dates: May 19-22, 2022

Distance: 489.4km

Start: Pedrosa del Príncipe, Spain, 12:37-15:45 CET

Finish: Lagunas de Neila, Spain, 12:04-15:45 CET

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas will host its seventh edition from May 19-22 for the best women’s teams on the planet. It was upgraded from the ProSeries to the Women's WorldTour last year to offer the women’s peloton a much-needed stage race in the month of May. It began as a Spanish national race in 2015, and spent one year at the ProSeries level. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

There are a total of eight categorised climbs and two mountaintop finishes during the 489.4 kilometres of racing. The 2022 four-day route will culminate with a heavy day of climbing on stage 4, which includes a three-kilometre, mountaintop finish at Lagunas de Neila.

In 2022 each stage will be broadcast in the final hour of racing on Teledeporte and Eurosport, as well as providers in North America and Australia.

Team SD Worx will return to defend its team and individual title. although 2021 champion Anna van der Breggen will be in the team car as a director this time. A total of 21 teams will take part, 12 of them of the highest category of world women's cycling. Among the nine UCI Continental squads are four from Spain - Eneicat-RBH Global, Massi Tactic Women's Team, Sopela Women's Team and Bizkaia–Durango.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Route

The race opens with 121.9 rolling kilometres from Pedrosa del Príncipe to Aranda de Duero, known as the European City of Wine. There is one category 3 climb and one intermediate sprint along the route.

Stage 2 begins in Sasamón and winds its way 129 kilometres to Aguilar de Campoo, the longest of the four stages. There are two third-category climbs with a lone intermediate sprint between the small peaks.

Stage 3 offers a series of undulations in the opening 40km from the start in Medina de Pomar, then a relatively flat stretch of 30km to the intermediate sprint. From there, the peloton will encounter two third-category climbs in the final third of the 113.4km course, including the second climb that leads to a mountaintop finish to Ojo Guareña.

The fourth and final day of racing offers the most climbing, with a pair of category 3 challenges before vaulting the riders on the massive climb to the finish at Lagunas de Neila, at 1,870 metres in altitude. One final intermediate sprint is provided midway through the 125.1km stage 4, which begins in Covarrubias. The final moves for GC contenders should happen on the 12-kilometre final ascent.

Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2022 Teams