Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024
|Date
|January 31-February 4, 2024
|Distance
|759km
|Start location
|Benicàssim
|Finish location
|Valencia
|Previous winner
|Rui Costa
|Previous edition
|2023 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana
The 75th Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana is one of three early season stage races taking place in late January/early February, with the AlUla Tour and Étoile Bessèges sharing the same dates.
Valencia has its advantages with fine weather and plenty of climbing to help riders prepare for the 2024 season.
The race often attracts the top stage racers of the pro peloton, with Alejandro Valverde holding the record for most overall wins with three in 2004, 2007 and 2018.
In 2023, Rui Costa snatched the overall win on the final day with a breakaway, winning the stage and pushing Giulio Ciccone down to second. Tao Geoghegan Hart was third.
This year's race keeps with the relatively modest stage distances but includes numerous climbs, with significant ascents before the finishes on most days. The first uphill finish is on stage 2 to Mancomunitat de la Valldigna and is just a short kicker after a fast descent from the Alto Pla de Corrals.
A somewhat longer uphill finish comes on stage 4 to Vall d'Ebo before a shorter, sprint-friendly final stage.
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana start list
The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 start list comes courtesy of FirstCycling
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana schedule
|Date
|Stage
|Start time
|Finish time
|1/31
|Stage 1: Benicássim - Castellón, 167 km
|12:11 CET
|16:15 CET
|2/1
|Stage 2: Canals - Mancom de la Valldigna, 162.7 km
|12:23 CET
|15:48 CET
|2/2
|Stage 3: San Vicente del Raspeig - Orihuela, 161.3 km
|12:30 CET
|16:15 CET
|2/3
|Stage 4: Teulada Moraira - Vall d'Ebo, 175.2 km
|12:46 CET
|17:15 CET
|2/4
|Stage 5: Bétera - Valencia, 93 km
|15:06 CET
|17:15 CET
Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 route
