2023 Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana GC podium (L to R): second-placed, Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), winner Rui Costa (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty) and third-placed Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 Date January 31-February 4, 2024 Distance 759km Start location Benicàssim Finish location Valencia Previous winner Rui Costa Previous edition 2023 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The 75th Volta a La Comunitat Valenciana is one of three early season stage races taking place in late January/early February, with the AlUla Tour and Étoile Bessèges sharing the same dates.

Valencia has its advantages with fine weather and plenty of climbing to help riders prepare for the 2024 season.

The race often attracts the top stage racers of the pro peloton, with Alejandro Valverde holding the record for most overall wins with three in 2004, 2007 and 2018.

In 2023, Rui Costa snatched the overall win on the final day with a breakaway, winning the stage and pushing Giulio Ciccone down to second. Tao Geoghegan Hart was third.

This year's race keeps with the relatively modest stage distances but includes numerous climbs, with significant ascents before the finishes on most days. The first uphill finish is on stage 2 to Mancomunitat de la Valldigna and is just a short kicker after a fast descent from the Alto Pla de Corrals.

A somewhat longer uphill finish comes on stage 4 to Vall d'Ebo before a shorter, sprint-friendly final stage.

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana start list

The Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 start list comes courtesy of FirstCycling

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start time Finish time 1/31 Stage 1: Benicássim - Castellón, 167 km 12:11 CET 16:15 CET 2/1 Stage 2: Canals - Mancom de la Valldigna, 162.7 km 12:23 CET 15:48 CET 2/2 Stage 3: San Vicente del Raspeig - Orihuela, 161.3 km 12:30 CET 16:15 CET 2/3 Stage 4: Teulada Moraira - Vall d'Ebo, 175.2 km 12:46 CET 17:15 CET 2/4 Stage 5: Bétera - Valencia, 93 km 15:06 CET 17:15 CET

Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana 2024 route