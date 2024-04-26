Unbound Gravel 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Unbound Gravel overview Date June 1, 2024 Start location Emporia, Kansas Finish location Emporia, Kansas Previous edition Unbound Gravel 2023

Image 1 of 2 Rosa Klöser crosses the line in Emporia to claim victory in the pro women's Unbound Gravel 200, 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Lachlan Morton celebrates his win in the 2024 Unbound Gravel (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

In a fast edition of the Unbound Gravel 200 pro women's race, Rosa Klöser claimed the victory at the prestigious gravel race in the United States in a rare group sprint.



In her first Unbound attempt the German got the gap, to cross the finish line in Emporia, Kansas ahead of Geerike Schreurs (SD Worx-ProTime) while in third it was Paige Onweller (Trek-Drftlss). Klöser finished with a time of 10:26:02, in an edition that delivered the fastest day of racing on the 203 mile (327 km) north course with 11,850 feet (3,612m) of climbing.

The last two winners of the race, who both crossed the line solo, finished off the podium with Carolin Schiff (Canyon CLLCTV) taking six in the lead bunch sprint while Sofia Gomez-Villafañe (Specialized) came over the line in 15th after mechanicals hampered her race.

Lachlan Morton (EF Education-EasyPost) and Chad Haga (PAS racing) worked together to distance their rivals in the Unbound Gravel 200 pro men's race, but then had to turn from allies to adversaries as they charged toward the finish line in Emporia together to decide the victor in a sprint.



The Australian was in pole position in Haga's wheel after reeling back in his attempt to get away before it came down to a sprint and leant on his experience of the race to make sure that this time he crossed in first place. After first attempting the race in 2019, and coming fourth and then going one better last year Morton sprinted his way to the top step in 2024 with a record time of 9:11:47.



It was a battle for third from the group behind, with Tobias Kongstad taking third ahead of Piotr Havik (Classified-Ridley) and Mattia De Marchi (Enough). Last year's winner Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles-SRAM) came over the line in 14th place.

About Unbound Gravel 2024

Unbound Gravel is held on the first weekend in June with five racing distances, including the signature 200-mile event on Saturday with an early morning mass-start for men and women in downtown Emporia, Kansas. All the routes take in rugged roads in the Flint Hills of Kansas, defined by sharp rocks and hilly terrain across the Tallgrass Prairie in the middle of the US.

Unbound Gravel 100 sets out in the hours after the 200-mile event, providing a competitive, shorter-distance option, designed to serve as a “stepping stone” towards the Unbound Gravel 200. There are also shorter distances and a junior race, plus, at the other extreme, there is the 350-mile long Unbound Gravel XL which starts on Friday.

Unique aspects of the races include the remote roads used for routes through vast prairie lands, the checkpoints participants must locate to follow the correct course, and a “do not call us” policy for breakdowns and injuries.

Unbound Gravel 200 is also the first gravel race in the seven-event Life Time Grand Prix series and the second stop after the cross-country race at Sea Otter, Fuego XL.



In 2023 Carolin Schiff won the elite women's category of Unbound Gravel 200, forging clear of 2022 winner Sofia Gomez Villafañe with 60 miles of the race still left. Villafañe, in second, was the leading Life Time Grand Prix rider.



Keegan Swenson took out the men's elite race, on his way to the overall Life Time Grand Prix series victory as well, sprinting to victory out of the leading group of seven. Petr Vakoc was second and Lachlan Morton third.



In the Unbound Gravel 100 last year, 19-year-old David Brower won the men’s race while Tiffany Cromwell rode across the line solo to claim the women's title.

Unbound Gravel 2024 top stories

Once a year, the gravel community turns all eyes with a laser-like focus to Emporia, Kansas. Winning Unbound Gravel is a coveted prize, whether the signature 200-mile event or one of the other four distances. The race started out in 2006 with under 40 riders, all men, and now captures the imagination around the globe with some of the best men's and women's riders from across disciplines, drawn to the Flint Hills of the central US plains to capture gravel's biggest prize. Preview Cyclingnews' list of riders to watch.

Unbound Gravel organisers Life Time and the heavyweight Spring Classics organisation Flanders Classics formed a unique partnership, bringing the 'original spirit' of the newest cycling discipline into the fold of a group charged with putting on some of the most historic races in road cycling. Cyclingnews spoke with CEO of Flanders Classics Tomas van den Spiegel, who emphasised the reasons behind the collaboration.

Peter Stetina, Laurens ten Dam, and Lachlan Morton all agree that 'fast and intense' are the new normal for pack racing at Unbound Gravel. Read the full story. And Sarah Sturm spoke with Cyclingnews about her Unbound preparation and the challenges in women's races, saying, 'Being a good gravel racer is problem-solving.'

Last year, when Carolin Schiff crossed the line to claim victory at Unbound Gravel 200, the Canyon CLLCTV rider had already made it clear she was a growing force in the gravel world, having won at Gravel Locos and The Traka. After more than 11 hours the 2023 ride revealed plenty, and now as defending champion Schiff is the biggest of targets.

In a video posted to the official Unbound Gravel Instagram feed, the organisers of the biggest gravel race of the year urge participants to keep their race number plates flat and clearly visible on the front of their bikes, stating that “If you wrap your plate, the timing chips on the back cannot be read by our timing mats and could result in disqualification.”

Greg Van Avermaet won the lottery to earn his debut spot on the start line at the upcoming Unbound Gravel, which will be held on June 1 in Emporia, Kansas. The former Olympic gold medallist, Tour de France stage winner, and Paris-Roubaix champion admitted that he doesn't know what to expect and that he is a little 'scared' but hopes to channel his wealth of experience in cobbled one-day racing into the rough and rugged 200-mile event.

Among the changes for this year’s Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Mazda are new roads, more climbing and a dedicated finish chute for riders in the 200-mile event.

