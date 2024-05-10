Unbound Gravel 200: Massive climbing and new safety measures added for 2024 event

Elite women get 25-minute advantage on Emporia start for northbound route that has 10,750 feet of elevation gain

Men's 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Keegan Swenson leads the pack across the Flint Hills
Men's 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Keegan Swenson leads the pack across the Flint Hills (Image credit: Life Time)

Among the changes for this year’s Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Mazda are new roads, more climbing and a dedicated finish chute for riders in the 200-mile event, which takes centre stage on June 1, 2024. 

The signature event for the weekend, Unbound Gravel 200, is considered one of the most difficult yet prestigious gravel races in the world and attracts an all-star cast of international riders. The 2024 course comes in at 202.9 miles with 11,850 feet of elevation gain, making it 2.6 miles shorter than last year but packing in close to 2,750 more feet of elevation gain. 

Route map of Unbound Gravel 200 for 2024
Route map of Unbound Gravel 200 for 2024(Image credit: Life Time)

