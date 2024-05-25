‘You need to have a perfect day’ – Unbound 200 defending champion Schiff prepared but pragmatic

By
Contributions from
published

German recovers from 'deep and dirty' knee injury ahead of Kansas, 'I did everything in the preparation I can do. If that is not enough I can accept that as well’

Carolin Schiff of Bremen Germany, wins Unbound 200 with a finishing time of 11:46:39. Schiff crossed the finish line solo, only accompanied by a rainstorm that chased her in for the last 20 miles.
Carolin Schiff wins a wet and muddy Unbound 200 in 2023 (Image credit: Life Time)

Last year when Carolin Schiff crossed the line to claim victory at Unbound Gravel 200, the Canyon CLLCTV rider had already made it clear she was a growing force in the gravel world, having won at Gravel Locos and The Traka, but she still wasn't exactly a top-tier favourite given it was her debut at the race. 

The 200-mile event was an unknown for Schiff and just how she would fare in the Flint Hills of Kansas was also an unknown to her rivals. After more than 11 hours the 2023 ride revealed plenty, and now as defending champion Schiff is the biggest of targets.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

With contributions from