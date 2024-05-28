Stetina, Ten Dam, Morton agree 'fast and intense' are a new normal for pack racing at Unbound Gravel

By
published

'I don't want it to just be road racing off road though' says US rider at his fifth Kansas 200-mile race

Men's 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Keegan Swenson leads the front group across the Flint Hills
Men's 2023 Unbound Gravel 200 winner Keegan Swenson leads the front group across the Flint Hills (Image credit: Life Time)

Peter Stetina (Canyon) is making his fifth appearance at Unbound Gravel 200 this year. Across his four finishes at Unbound Gravel 200, the US rider, who comes into Kansas this year with an overall title at Belgian Waffle Ride Tripel Crown, has seen the race speeds increase, the intensity increase, both related to the amplification in the quality of the field. 

The last solo victory for the elite men was in 2019 when Colin Strickland won on the north course nine minutes ahead of Stetina, who was another 11 minutes better than Alex Howes. The next three races involved sprints decided by seconds, the 2023 competition having Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles) hammer home ahead of Petr Vakoc, with Stetina the final rider in the seven-rider bunch and just eight seconds separating him from the win.

Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).