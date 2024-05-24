'I'm a little scared' - Greg Van Avermaet to channel Paris-Roubaix cobbles experience at Unbound Gravel

By
published

'Gravel racing is also more about luck; you have to be lucky'

Greg Van Avermaet ride on the cobblestones in a breakaway during the 2017 Paris-Roubaix
Greg Van Avermaet ride on the cobblestones in a breakaway during the 2017 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Getty Images)

Greg Van Avermaet won the lottery to earn his debut spot on the start line at the upcoming Unbound Gravel, which will be held on June 1 in Emporia, Kansas. The former Olympic gold medallist, Tour de France stage winner, and Paris-Roubaix champion admitted that he doesn't know what to expect and that he is a little 'scared' but hopes to channel his wealth of experience in cobbled one-day racing into the rough and rugged 200-mile event.

"I’ve trained as much as possible to ensure I'll be ready for Unbound, and I'm looking forward to competing at this level of racing. The event has been in my head to try for a few years now, and having retired from the road last year, it's nice to be able to do more adventure stuff like this and try something different," Van Avermaet said.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.