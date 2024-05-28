The 'original spirit of gravel' heads to Europe with Flanders Classics' Unbound qualifier in Belgium

'I love things that come out of the community, and participation is a very good indicator of where a certain discipline is going and what people out of the community want and do' says CEO Tomas van den Spiegel

Unbound Gravel organisers Life Time and the heavyweight Spring Classics organisation Flanders Classics formed a unique partnership, bringing the 'original spirit' of the newest cycling discipline into the fold of a group charged with putting on some of the most historic races in road cycling.

It's not as unusual a pairing as it seems on the surface, however. Both groups focus on passion, community, and competitive racing in creating cycling events for the pros and the masses. Both offer a "monumental sporting goal and exceptional experience". 

