UAE Tour 2021
Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) successfully sealed the overall victory in the opening WorldTour race of the 2021 season, after the cancellation of the Tour Down Under due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One year on from COVID-19 hitting the race and ending it prematurely, Pogacar won stage 3 on Jebel Hafeet and finished second behind Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the finish at Jebel Jais and was fourth in the individual time trial - the three main difficulties in the race - to claim the overall win ahead of 2020 champion Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).
On the sprint stages, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the opening stage and took the race lead but his team withdrew after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took a pair of stage wins while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took out the final stage.
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Stage winner
|Race leader
|Points
|Young Riders
|Teams
|Stage 1
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Mathieu van der Poel
|Mathieu van der Poel
|David Dekker
|Deceuninck-Quickstep
|Stage 2 (ITT)
|Filippo Ganna
|Tadej Pogacar
|João Almeida
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 3
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 4
|Sam Bennett
|Tadej Pogacar
|David Dekker
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 5
|Jonas Vingegaard
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 6
|Sam Bennett
|Tadej Pogacar
|David Dekker
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Stage 7
|Caleb Ewan
|Tadej Pogacar
|David Dekker
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Final
|Tadej Pogacar
|David Dekker
|Tadej Pogacar
|UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|24:00:28
|2
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:35
|3
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:02
|4
|Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:42
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:45
|6
|Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:37
|7
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:39
|8
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:53
|9
|Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis
|0:04:13
|10
|Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:30
