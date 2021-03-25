Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the UAE Tour 2021 (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Image)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) successfully sealed the overall victory in the opening WorldTour race of the 2021 season, after the cancellation of the Tour Down Under due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One year on from COVID-19 hitting the race and ending it prematurely, Pogacar won stage 3 on Jebel Hafeet and finished second behind Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) on the finish at Jebel Jais and was fourth in the individual time trial - the three main difficulties in the race - to claim the overall win ahead of 2020 champion Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers).

On the sprint stages, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the opening stage and took the race lead but his team withdrew after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took a pair of stage wins while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took out the final stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Stage winner Race leader Points Young Riders Teams Stage 1 Mathieu van der Poel Mathieu van der Poel Mathieu van der Poel David Dekker Deceuninck-Quickstep Stage 2 (ITT) Filippo Ganna Tadej Pogacar João Almeida Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Stage 3 Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Stage 4 Sam Bennett Tadej Pogacar David Dekker Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Stage 5 Jonas Vingegaard Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Stage 6 Sam Bennett Tadej Pogacar David Dekker Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Stage 7 Caleb Ewan Tadej Pogacar David Dekker Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates Final Tadej Pogacar David Dekker Tadej Pogacar UAE Team Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24:00:28 2 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35 3 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:02 4 Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45 6 Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37 7 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:39 8 Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:53 9 Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:13 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:30