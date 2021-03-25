UAE Tour 2021

Race-homes
By published

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the UAE Tour 2021

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) won the UAE Tour 2021 (Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Image)

Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) successfully sealed the overall victory in the opening WorldTour race of the 2021 season, after the cancellation of the Tour Down Under due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the sprint stages, Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) won the opening stage and took the race lead but his team withdrew after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quickstep) took a pair of stage wins while Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) took out the final stage.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 Stage winnerRace leaderPointsYoung RidersTeams
Stage 1Mathieu van der PoelMathieu van der PoelMathieu van der PoelDavid DekkerDeceuninck-Quickstep
Stage 2 (ITT)Filippo GannaTadej PogacarJoão AlmeidaTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Stage 3Tadej PogacarTadej PogacarTadej PogacarTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Stage 4Sam BennettTadej PogacarDavid DekkerTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Stage 5Jonas VingegaardTadej PogacarTadej PogacarTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Stage 6Sam BennettTadej PogacarDavid DekkerTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Stage 7Caleb EwanTadej PogacarDavid DekkerTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Final Tadej PogacarDavid DekkerTadej PogacarUAE Team Emirates
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 24:00:28
2Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:35
3João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:02
4Chris Harper (Aus) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:42
5Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:45
6Mattias Jensen (Den) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:37
7Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:39
8Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:53
9Ruben Fernandez Andujar (Spa) Cofidis 0:04:13
10Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:30
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.