Swipe to scroll horizontally Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 overview Date March 16, 2025 Row 0 - Cell 2 Start location Luino, Italy Row 1 - Cell 2 Finish location Cittiglio, Italy Row 2 - Cell 2 Distance 152km Row 3 - Cell 2 Category Women's WorldTour Row 4 - Cell 2 Previous edition 2024 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - comune di Cittiglio Row 5 - Cell 2 Previous winner Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek Row 6 - Cell 2

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) celebrates another Trofeo Alfredo Binda-Comune di Cittiglio win in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 results

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) did it again at the 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, claiming the win from a reduced bunch sprint to take her third victory in the race over four years. The Italian claimed the victory ahead of Blanka Vas (SD Worx-Protime) and Cat Ferguson (Movistar), with Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease a Bike) coming fourth on her return to road racing for the season.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2025 information

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, one of the most prestigious spring Classics on the Women's WorldTour, returns for a 26th edition on March 16. It is the sixth stop on the Women's WorldTour this season.

Named after Italian cycling legend Alfredo Binda, born in Cittiglio, the race was held for the first time in 1974 as a regional race and 25 years later became a national-level race. From 2008 to 2015 it was the only Italian World Cup event for women, moving to the top tier in 2016.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda is set across the rolling hills of Lombardy, beginning in Luino for 152km, which include six laps of a challenging circuit before a flat run into the finish in Cittiglio.

In 2024, Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won from a reduced bunch of 25 riders, eclipsing Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) and Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) at the line. It was a second career title at her home race for Balsamo, who also won in 2022.

To date only two riders have four titles at the one-day classic - Dutch rider Marianne Vos (2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019) and Italian Maria Canins (1984, 1985, 1990 and 1992).

We will have live coverage of the 2025 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio route

The race returns for a traditional finish in Cittiglio, with a new start at Luino, near the borner of Switzerland on the eastern shore of Lake Maggiore. From Luino, riders will cover 152km to the finish line, 12km longer than last year.

From the start in Luino, the peloton will roll south through Bedero and Brinzio before going back north and entering Cittiglio for the first time after 46.4km. There are six circuits of Cittiglio to comprise the bulk of the race, with the climbs to Casalzuigno and Orino back in the offering.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio startlist

