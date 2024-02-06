Swipe to scroll horizontally Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2024 overview Date March 17, 2024 Row 0 - Cell 2 Start location Maccagno, Italy Row 1 - Cell 2 Finish location Cittiglio, Italy Row 2 - Cell 2 Distance TBA Row 3 - Cell 2 Category Women's WorldTour Row 4 - Cell 2 Previous edition 2023 Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio Row 5 - Cell 2 Previous winner Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Row 6 - Cell 2

Trofeo Alfredo Binda podium 2024: First Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek), second Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime), third Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The unpredictable long-running Women's WorldTour race, Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, delivered a reduced bunch sprint with Elisa Balsamo making it a fourth win in a row for Lidl-Trek as she crossed the line ahead of late race entrant, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime).



Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) completed the podium, delivering her second third place this week as the multi-discipline rider was also on the final step at Ronde van Drenthe.

The 140.5km race was split to pieces before it even entered the final finishing loop of five, and while the attacks kept coming and Balsamo had to battle to hang on in the final climb, ultimately the Italian claimed her second victory at the race with a powerful well-timed sprint.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio 2024 information

The Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, one of the oldest women's races on the calendar, will be the seventh stop of the Women’s WorldTour season in 2024.

Named after Italian cycling legend Alfredo Binda, born in Cittiglio, the race has become a staple of the women’s calendar and one of the most prestigious spring classics. Trofeo Alfredo Binda is set on the tough terrain of Lombardy with a hilly route, but not mountainous, and incorporates laps of a challenging circuit before a flat run into the finish in Cittiglio.

In 2023, Shirin van Anrooij (Trek-Segafredo) attacked into the descent from Orino with 25 km to go and rode solo to victory. Recent winners include Elisa Balsamo, Coryn Labecki, Kasia Niewiadoma and Elisa Longo Borghini, who had two victories spread across eight years (2013 and 2021).

There have been other multiple winners of Trofeo Alfredo Binda, but only two riders have four titles - Dutch rider Marianne Vos (2009, 2010, 2012 and 2019) and Italian Maria Canins (1984, 1985, 1990 and 1992).

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2024

Join Cyclingnews for live coverage of the 2024 Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio, and check in after each race for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

Alongside its elite counterpart, a junior race has been held for the last nine years, proving to be a reliable indicator of future stars of the sport as it counts Marta Bastianelli (UAE Team ADQ) and Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) among its former winners. The juniors will cover a similar route, with fewer laps, and also start in Maccagno and finish in Cittiglio.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio route

While the race has a traditional finish in Cittiglio, organisers try to freshen the course by changing the start every two years, so in 2024 the start will be in Maccagno, the same as last year. This city offers a picturesque setting on the east side of Maggiore Lake. From Maccagno, the race will pass through Pino and Veddasca before arriving in Cittiglio.

Trofeo Alfredo Binda - Comune di Cittiglio startlist

