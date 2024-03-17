Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - SD Worx take aim at Lidl-Trek's domination?

Refresh

Former winners include a who’s who of women’s cycling history; two-time Tour de France Féminin winner, Maria Canins, — who took no less than four titles — five-time Giro winner, Fabiana Luperini, Olympic gold medalist, Nicole Cooke, former world time trial champion, Emma Pooley, and, of course, Marianne Vos.

This is the 48th edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda, making it one of the longest-standing women’s races on the calendar. The first edition was held in 1974, however there was no race in 1997 or 1998 and, of course, no 2020 edition.