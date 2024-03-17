Live coverage

Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - SD Worx take aim at Lidl-Trek's domination?

By Amy Jones
Elena Cecchini and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak will try to beat the two returning winners from Lidl-Trek

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2024

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2024 route (Image credit: Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2023)

Trofeo Alfredo Binda: Everything you need to know

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2024 – Can Lidl-Trek extend its three-year domination?

Trofeo Alfredo Binda 2024 favourites

Race situation

Former winners include a who’s who of women’s cycling history; two-time Tour de France Féminin winner, Maria Canins, — who took no less than four titles — five-time Giro winner, Fabiana Luperini, Olympic gold medalist, Nicole Cooke, former world time trial champion, Emma Pooley, and, of course, Marianne Vos. 

This is the 48th edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda, making it one of the longest-standing women’s races on the calendar. The first edition was held in 1974, however there was no race in 1997 or 1998 and, of course, no 2020 edition.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio

