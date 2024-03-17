Live coverage
Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - SD Worx take aim at Lidl-Trek's domination?
Elena Cecchini and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak will try to beat the two returning winners from Lidl-Trek
Former winners include a who’s who of women’s cycling history; two-time Tour de France Féminin winner, Maria Canins, — who took no less than four titles — five-time Giro winner, Fabiana Luperini, Olympic gold medalist, Nicole Cooke, former world time trial champion, Emma Pooley, and, of course, Marianne Vos.
This is the 48th edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda, making it one of the longest-standing women’s races on the calendar. The first edition was held in 1974, however there was no race in 1997 or 1998 and, of course, no 2020 edition.
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2024 edition of Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Trofeo Alfredo Binda Live - SD Worx take aim at Lidl-Trek's domination?Elena Cecchini and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak will try to beat the two returning winners from Lidl-Trek
-
Lotte Kopecky subbed into SD Worx-Protime Trofeo Alfredo Binda squadWorld champion late replacement for injured Van den Broek-Blaak, bolsters team challenge to three-time winners Lidl-Trek
-
'I missed out delivering the result the team deserved' - Pedersen gutted with fourth at Milan-San RemoLidl-Trek impressed as a team but Dane finished fourth in Via Roma sprint
-
Jasper Philipsen: 'I begged Mathieu not to work with Pogačar because I had great legs' in Milan-San Remo'Oh how I would have loved to have ridden to the finish with Tadej,' admits world champion Van der Poel
-
Tour de Normandie: Lauren Stephens takes solo win on stage 3Van Dijk leads by one second ahead of final stage
-
As it happened: Milan-San Remo decided by a sprint photo finishJasper Philipsen beats Michael Matthews and Tadej Pogacar at the finish line
-
'It sucks but I can't change it now' – No sprint regrets for Matthews at Milan-San RemoAustralian a close second after sportingly not blocking winner Philipsen in Via Roma sprint finish
-
Tom Pidcock's final-kilometre attack falls short in Milan-San RemoBriton says 'maybe in another year' the late move could have worked
-
Record-breaking Milan-San Remo 'one of the easiest races ever', says Tadej PogačarSlovenian takes third despite 'incredible legs' and plan 'executed almost to perfection'