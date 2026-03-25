'Strange to leave you like this' – Demi Vollering forced to cut training camp on Mount Teide

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FDJ United-Suez racer the latest rider to leave Tenerife due to bad weather

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 06: Demi Vollering of Netherlands and Team FDJ United - SUEZ during the team presentation prior to the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 / #UCIWT / #UCIWWT / on March 06, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
European champion Demi Vollering at Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Remco Evenepoel was forced to battle through a snowstorm to leave a training camp on Mount Teide in Tenerife, Demi Vollering has become the latest rider forced to leave the island due to poor weather.

Evenepoel was briefly stuck on Teide last week after snow hit the mountain, but the Belgian and his wife Oumi managed to get a police escort to the airport and leave in time to race this week's Volta a Catalunya.

Now, Vollering has been forced to cut short a training camp. She had been training alongside FDJ United-Suez teammates, including Strade Bianche winner Elise Chabbey, Juliette Labous, Amber Kraak, Evita Muzic, and Léa Curinier.

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Vollering, who started her season with wins at the Setmana Valenciana and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, is ramping up towards the cobbled and Ardennes Classics, with bids for the Tour of Flanders and a record-breaking third Liège-Bastogne-Liège her top goals for the coming weeks.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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