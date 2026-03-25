'Strange to leave you like this' – Demi Vollering forced to cut training camp on Mount Teide
FDJ United-Suez racer the latest rider to leave Tenerife due to bad weather
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After Remco Evenepoel was forced to battle through a snowstorm to leave a training camp on Mount Teide in Tenerife, Demi Vollering has become the latest rider forced to leave the island due to poor weather.
Evenepoel was briefly stuck on Teide last week after snow hit the mountain, but the Belgian and his wife Oumi managed to get a police escort to the airport and leave in time to race this week's Volta a Catalunya.
Now, Vollering has been forced to cut short a training camp. She had been training alongside FDJ United-Suez teammates, including Strade Bianche winner Elise Chabbey, Juliette Labous, Amber Kraak, Evita Muzic, and Léa Curinier.Article continues below
Posting to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the European road champion explained that a storm would have trapped her and her teammates on Mount Teide had they stayed any longer.
"We had a last good training, but then we came home and got the news we needed to leave immediately." Vollering wrote.
"Because apparently another storm is on its way. And they closed the roads again, then we would be stuck on the mountain.
"Goodbye Teide, strange to leave you like this," she added in a follow-up story.
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Vollering, who started her season with wins at the Setmana Valenciana and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, is ramping up towards the cobbled and Ardennes Classics, with bids for the Tour of Flanders and a record-breaking third Liège-Bastogne-Liège her top goals for the coming weeks.
She'll return to racing next Wednesday at the Dwars door Vlaanderen, with Chabbey and Kraak also on the provisional startlist, before heading to De Ronde.
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Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.
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