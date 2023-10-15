Tour of Guangxi Women 2023

Tour of Guangxi Women overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date October 17, 2023 Start Location Guilin Finish Location Guilin Distance 144.6km Category Women's WorldTour 2019 winner Chloe Hosking

Chloe Hosking won the women's Tour of Guangxi 2019 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Tour of Guangxi will close out the Women's WorldTour calendar in 2023. The one-day race is held on October 17 in Guilin on the same day as the final stage of the men's six-day Gree-Tour of Guangxi.

The women's event returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is held several days after the conclusion of the Tour of Chongming Island, won by Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ).

The one-day race is suited to the sprinters or could see a reduced field sprint given the mid-race climbs. The previous three winners were Maria Vittoria Sperotto won the inaugural event in 2017, Arlenis Sierra won in 2018, and Chloe Hosking won the last held edition in 2019.

Tour of Guangxi 2023 route

The Tour of Guangxi starts and finishes in the city of Guilin. The 144.6km race is held across a mostly flat route that includes an intermediate sprint at the 38km mark before the climbing starts mid-race.

The peloton will race over two back-to-back ascents; the first is a category 2 climb that is 2.1km at 5.7%, and the second climb is 4.3km at 4.4%.

The riders then descend into the last 30km, which are flat before the finish in Guilin.

Tour of Guangxi 2023 start list

