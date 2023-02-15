Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines 2023
Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines Overview
When is Setmana Valenciana? Four stages from February 16-19
How long is Setmana Valenciana? 480km
Where does the race start? Valencia, Spain
Where does it finish? Gandia, Spain
Ghekiere wins Setmana Valenciana Fèmines with final stage breakaway
Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) took the biggest win of her career when she embarked on a winning breakaway and overhauled the top riders in the world in the general classification to secure the overall victory at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.
Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Information
Although the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines is not an event in the Women's WorldTour, it has grown in recent years to be one of the prominent ProSeries races of the early European season.
The race annually attracts both Spain-based outfits and top-tier teams because of its warmer climate and proximity to the team's pre-season training camps held in the Valencia, Altea, Calpe and Alicante areas.
Date: February 16-19, 2023
Location: Spain
Category: UCI ProSeries
Now in its seventh edition, champions of the early-season stage race include Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Hannah Barnes, Clara Koppenberg, Anna van der Breggen, and twice Annemiek van Vleuten.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Route
This year's route will begin with a flat stage 1 from Valencia to Sagunt, followed by a medium hilly stage 2 from Borriana to Vila Real, while stage 3 will be the most decisive day of racing from Agost to Altea. The race will then conclude with a hilly route from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia.
How to watch Setmana Valenciana - Schedule
Setmana Ciclista Valenciana can be followed on Twitter with #SetmanaCiclista23. The stages are broadcast on YouTube by SportPublic TV here and on Twitch by A Pie de Puerto here.
|Date
|Stage
|Start Time
|Broadcast Start Time
|Feb 16
|Stage 1: Valencia - Sagunt, 119km
|13:30CET
|14:45CET
|Feb 17
|Stage 2: Burriana - Villa-Real, 116km
|13:30CET
|14:45CET
|Feb 18
|Stage 3: Agost - Altea, 132km
|12:00CET
|13:45CET
|Feb19
|Stage 4: Tavernes - Gandia, 113km
|11:00CET
|12:15CET
Teams
- Movistar Team
- FDJ - SUEZ
- Trek - Segafredo
- Canyon//SRAM Racing
- UAE Team ADQ
- EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
- Team DSM
- Team Jumbo-Visma
- Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
- Liv Racing TeqFind
- Fenix-Deceuninck
- Israel Premier Tech Roland
- Bepink
- CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling
- Cofidis Women Team
- Massi - Tactic Women Team
- Sopela Women's Team
- Bizkaia Durango
- Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
- Cantabria Deporte - Rio Miera
- AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step
- DAS - Handsling
