Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines 2023

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines Overview

When is Setmana Valenciana? Four stages from February 16-19

How long is Setmana Valenciana? 480km

Where does the race start? Valencia, Spain

Where does it finish? Gandia, Spain

Ghekiere wins Setmana Valenciana Fèmines with final stage breakaway

GANDIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 19 Justine Ghekiere of Belgium and Team AG Insurance Soudal QuickStep Polka Dot Mountain Jersey celebrates at podium during the 7th Setmana Ciclista Volta Comunitat Valenciana Femines 2023 Stage 4 a 113km stage from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia SetmanaCiclista23 on February 19 2023 in Tavernes de la Gandia Spain Photo by Alex BroadwayGetty Images

Justine Ghekiere wins Setmana Valenciana 2023 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images)

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) took the biggest win of her career when she embarked on a winning breakaway and overhauled the top riders in the world in the general classification to secure the overall victory at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Information

Although the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines is not an event in the Women's WorldTour, it has grown in recent years to be one of the prominent ProSeries races of the early European season.

The race annually attracts both Spain-based outfits and top-tier teams because of its warmer climate and proximity to the team's pre-season training camps held in the Valencia, Altea, Calpe and Alicante areas.

Setmana Valenciana Facts

Date: February 16-19, 2023
Location: Spain
Category: UCI ProSeries

Now in its seventh edition, champions of the early-season stage race include Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Hannah Barnes, Clara Koppenberg, Anna van der Breggen, and twice Annemiek van Vleuten.

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Route

This year's route will begin with a flat stage 1 from Valencia to Sagunt, followed by a medium hilly stage 2 from Borriana to Vila Real, while stage 3 will be the most decisive day of racing from Agost to Altea. The race will then conclude with a hilly route from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia.

How to watch Setmana Valenciana - Schedule

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana can be followed on Twitter with #SetmanaCiclista23. The stages are broadcast on YouTube by SportPublic TV here and on Twitch by A Pie de Puerto here.

DateStageStart TimeBroadcast Start Time
Feb 16Stage 1: Valencia - Sagunt, 119km13:30CET14:45CET
Feb 17Stage 2: Burriana - Villa-Real, 116km 13:30CET14:45CET
Feb 18Stage 3: Agost - Altea, 132km12:00CET 13:45CET
Feb19Stage 4: Tavernes - Gandia, 113km 11:00CET12:15CET

Teams

  • Movistar Team
  • FDJ - SUEZ
  • Trek - Segafredo
  • Canyon//SRAM Racing
  • UAE Team ADQ
  • EF Education-TIBCO-SVB
  • Team DSM
  • Team Jumbo-Visma
  • Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
  • Liv Racing TeqFind
  • Fenix-Deceuninck
  • Israel Premier Tech Roland
  • Bepink
  • CERATIZIT-WNT Pro Cycling
  • Cofidis Women Team
  • Massi - Tactic Women Team
  • Sopela Women's Team
  • Bizkaia Durango
  • Laboral Kutxa Fundación Euskadi
  • Cantabria Deporte - Rio Miera
  • AG Insurance - Soudal Quick-Step
  • DAS - Handsling

