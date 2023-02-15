Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines 2023

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines Overview

When is Setmana Valenciana? Four stages from February 16-19

How long is Setmana Valenciana? 480km

Where does the race start? Valencia, Spain

Where does it finish? Gandia, Spain

Justine Ghekiere wins Setmana Valenciana 2023 (Image credit: Alex BroadwayGetty Images)

Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal Quick-Step) took the biggest win of her career when she embarked on a winning breakaway and overhauled the top riders in the world in the general classification to secure the overall victory at the Setmana Ciclista Valenciana.

Results powered by FirstCycling

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Information

Although the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines is not an event in the Women's WorldTour, it has grown in recent years to be one of the prominent ProSeries races of the early European season.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The race annually attracts both Spain-based outfits and top-tier teams because of its warmer climate and proximity to the team's pre-season training camps held in the Valencia, Altea, Calpe and Alicante areas.

Setmana Valenciana Facts Date: February 16-19, 2023

Location: Spain

Category: UCI ProSeries

Now in its seventh edition, champions of the early-season stage race include Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Hannah Barnes, Clara Koppenberg, Anna van der Breggen, and twice Annemiek van Vleuten.

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2023

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Setmana Ciclista-Volta Comunitat Valenciana Fèmines - Route

This year's route will begin with a flat stage 1 from Valencia to Sagunt, followed by a medium hilly stage 2 from Borriana to Vila Real, while stage 3 will be the most decisive day of racing from Agost to Altea. The race will then conclude with a hilly route from Tavernes de la Valldigna to Gandia.

How to watch Setmana Valenciana - Schedule

Setmana Ciclista Valenciana can be followed on Twitter with #SetmanaCiclista23. The stages are broadcast on YouTube by SportPublic TV here and on Twitch by A Pie de Puerto here.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Stage Start Time Broadcast Start Time Feb 16 Stage 1: Valencia - Sagunt, 119km 13:30CET 14:45CET Feb 17 Stage 2: Burriana - Villa-Real, 116km 13:30CET 14:45CET Feb 18 Stage 3: Agost - Altea, 132km 12:00CET 13:45CET Feb19 Stage 4: Tavernes - Gandia, 113km 11:00CET 12:15CET

Teams