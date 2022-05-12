RideLondon Classique 2022 Overview

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) won the RideLondon Classique in style, winning all three stages in the process. On the final stage 3, a criterium-like course through the centre of London, Wiebes won the sprint ahead of Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

Having won all three stages, Wiebes won the race overall defending her 2019 RideLondon Classique title. Time bonifications gave Wiebes a 19-second advantage over Balsamo, with third-placed Emma Norsgaard (Movistar Team) at 28 seconds, while Kopecky finished in fourth overall at 31 seconds back.

Dates: May 27-29, 2022

Distance: 363.4km

Start: Maldon, 11:00-14:50 BST

Finish: London, 15:45-17:50 BST

Join Cyclingnews for coverage all three days, and check in after each stage for our full report, results, gallery, news and features.

RideLondon Classique has been updated as a three-day race that will make its return to the Women’s WorldTour in 2022. The Classique began as a one-day race, first held in 2013 as a legacy event from the 2012 London Olympic Games. It was added to the inaugural Women’s WorldTour calendar in 2016. After being billed as a 1.Pro race in 2020, due to conflicting events on the top-tier calendar, it was then cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first two stages of RideLondon Classique will take place in Essex and the finish in central London. Stage 1 begins in the coastal town of Maldon for 137.1 kilometres, followed by 141km on stage 2 between Chelmsford and Epping. The race concludes on the third day in the heart of London with circuits that start and finish on Victoria Embankment for a total of 85.3km.

Twenty teams will take part in the 2022 event, including Team DSM which looks to bring 2019 RideLondon winner Lorena Wiebes. Among the other top-tier squads, Team Jumbo-Visma will line up with 2017 winner Coryn Labecki and Movistar Team is expected to bring 2015 winner Barbara Guarischi. There are a total of 10 Continental squads competing, with two teams from Great Britain - Le Col-Wahoo and AWOL O’Shea - and the IBCT team from Ireland.

RideLondon Classique 2022 Route

Stage 1 begins at Promenade Park in the coastal town of Maldon for 137.1km, which leads across two laps of the Abberton Reservoir and then two finishing circuits in the ancient Essex town. It’s a rolling route with five climbs and 1,033 metres of elevation gain. The peloton will make two local circuits in Maldon for the finish.

Stage 2 rolls between Chelmsford and Epping for 141 kilometres. There are eight climbs and 1,368 metres of elevation gain. After riding north towards Finchingfield and Great Dunmow, the peloton will head back south for three circuits around Epping Forest and the final circuits punctuated with short, sharp climbs.

The race concludes on the third day with a 85.3-kilometre route with circuits in the heart of London. The route is similar to past editions, but with a new start and finish on Victoria Embankment beside the River Thames. The route has also been made longer with two short laps of 7.3km each and nine long laps of 10.1km each on a circuit.

RideLondon Classique 2022 Teams