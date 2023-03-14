Milano-Torino 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 15, 2023 Start location Rho, Italy Finish location Orbassano, Italy Length 192km UCI class WorldTour Winner Arvid de Kleijn

Arvid de Kleijn (Tudor Pro Cycling) celebrates his win in Milano-Torino 2023 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Arvid de Kleijn gave Tudor Pro Cycling their first major victory in the 2023 Milano-Torino when he claimed a surprise bunch sprint win ahead of Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) and Casper van Uden (Team DSM).

Milano-Torino, in its 104th edition, is a fixture on the calendar as the oldest of the spring Classics. The UCI ProSeries event has not always been held in the spring, however, as it tried a fall edition in 1987. It returned to March in 2005 for two years before taking a hiatus for four years and reappear as the build-up event for Milan-San Remo.

Organisers pride themselves in changing the course each year which brings unpredictable outcomes, so that sprinters are not always the winners. In 2021 the race finished on the famously-steep summit of the Colle di Superga, where Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) took victory. Last year, the race went up and over the Superga and Mark Cavendish (Quickstep-AlphaVinyl) sprinted to the win.

The 2023 Milano-Torino was constructed again for the sprinters, covering 192km from Rho, outside Milan, to Orbassano, on the west side of Torino. The route is largely flat, with rolling hills through the Canavese area before setting up for the final run-in for a fast finish.

Milano-Torino 2023 start list

