Swipe to scroll horizontally Date March 18, 2023 Length 294km Start location Abbiategrasso Start time 10:10 CET / 5:10 EDT Finish location Sanremo Estimated finish time Between 16:50 and 17:30 CET / 12:30 EDT Category Men's WorldTour Previous edition 2022 Milan-San Remo 2023 Milan-San Remo winner Mathieu van der Poel

Final podium (L to R): Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers on second place, race winner Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma on third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted an attack across the summit of the Poggio and powered away for a solo victory at 2023 Milan-San Remo.

From the trio of chasers behind, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated near the finish to secure second place, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished just ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for the final spot on the podium.

The 294km Monument began outside Milan in nearby Abbiategrasso and nine riders formed the break of the day. With a tailwind along the Mediterranean coast, the race burst into high speed for the final attacks on the Poggio to the finish in Sanremo.

While some UAE riders opted for the integrated Colnago cockpit, others went for a two-piece ENVE bar and stem combo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

