Milan-San Remo 2023
Milan-San Remo overview
|Date
|March 18, 2023
|Length
|294km
|Start location
|Abbiategrasso
|Start time
|10:10 CET / 5:10 EDT
|Finish location
|Sanremo
|Estimated finish time
|Between 16:50 and 17:30 CET / 12:30 EDT
|Category
|Men's WorldTour
|Previous edition
|2022 Milan-San Remo
|2023 Milan-San Remo winner
|Mathieu van der Poel
Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2023 with attack on Poggio
Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted an attack across the summit of the Poggio and powered away for a solo victory at 2023 Milan-San Remo.
From the trio of chasers behind, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated near the finish to secure second place, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished just ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for the final spot on the podium.
The 294km Monument began outside Milan in nearby Abbiategrasso and nine riders formed the break of the day. With a tailwind along the Mediterranean coast, the race burst into high speed for the final attacks on the Poggio to the finish in Sanremo.
Milan-San Remo 2023 features
- Eight conclusions from an electrifying 2023 Milan-San Remo
- Second at Milan-San Remo sees Filippo Ganna raise 2023 Classics bar
- Milan-San Remo: Mathieu van der Poel smashes 1995 Poggio climbing record
- Mathieu van der Poel makes Milan-San Remo history 62 years after his grandfather
- 'With the head, I wanted to follow, but with the legs, I didn’t know' - Mixed feelings for Ganna at Milan-San Remo
- Wout van Aert finds solace in Milan-San Remo defeat to Van der Poel
- No regrets for Tadej Pogacar after Poggio attack at Milan-San Remo
Milan-San Remo tech
Aero tech on show at Milan-San Remo: A tech gallery from the season's first Monument
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.