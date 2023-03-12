Milan-San Remo 2023

Race-homes
By published
Jump to:

Milan-San Remo overview

Swipe to scroll horizontally
DateMarch 18, 2023
Length294km
Start locationAbbiategrasso
Start time10:10 CET / 5:10 EDT
Finish locationSanremo
Estimated finish timeBetween 16:50 and 17:30 CET / 12:30 EDT
CategoryMen's WorldTour
Previous edition2022 Milan-San Remo
2023 Milan-San Remo winnerMathieu van der Poel

Mathieu van der Poel wins Milan-San Remo 2023 with attack on Poggio

SANREMO ITALY MARCH 18 LR Filippo Ganna of Italy and Team INEOS Grenadiers on second place race winner Mathieu Van Der Poel of The Netherlands and Team AlpecinDeceuninck and Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 114th MilanoSanremo 2023 a 294km one day race from Abbiategrasso to Sanremo MilanoSanremo UCIWT on March 18 2023 in Sanremo Italy Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Final podium (L to R): Filippo Ganna of Ineos Grenadiers on second place, race winner Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Deceuninck and Wout van Aert of Jumbo-Visma on third place (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) blasted an attack across the summit of the Poggio and powered away for a solo victory at 2023 Milan-San Remo. 

From the trio of chasers behind, Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated near the finish to secure second place, while Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) finished just ahead of Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) for the final spot on the podium.

The 294km Monument began outside Milan in nearby Abbiategrasso and nine riders formed the break of the day. With a tailwind along the Mediterranean coast, the race burst into high speed for the final attacks on the Poggio to the finish in Sanremo.

Milan-San Remo 2023 features

Milan-San Remo tech

ENVE bars with the Milan-San Remo route taped on the stem

While some UAE riders opted for the integrated Colnago cockpit, others went for a two-piece ENVE bar and stem combo  (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Aero tech on show at Milan-San Remo: A tech gallery from the season's first Monument

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.