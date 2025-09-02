Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) topped the podium in the most recent edition of the Maryland Cycling Classic in 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Men's Maryland Cycling Classic details Date September 6, 2025 Start location Baltimore, Maryland - 12:30pm EDT Finish location Baltimore, Maryland - 4:25pm EDT Distance 172.8km Previous winner Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek) Previous edition 2023 Maryland Cycling Classic

Maryland Cycling Classic 2025 overview

The only UCI ProSeries one-day men’s race in the United States, the Maryland Cycling Classic returns for its third edition on September 6, 2025.

Last year, the race was cancelled after the region was devastated when the Baltimore Key Bridge was destroyed when a cargo ship struck the bridge's support and most of the structure fell into the Patapsco River.

The incident killed six construction workers and caused massive traffic backups in the busy corridor. The last of the bridge was removed in July of 2025 but a replacement bridge will not be open until 2028.

The Maryland Cycling Classic celebrates its return in 2025 with the addition of a 115.2-kilometre UCI 1.1-ranked race for women.

Rather than start in far-flung Sparks, Maryland, the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic starts and finishes in Baltimore's harbor, with the start line at Central Plaza and the finish at the Inner Harbor at E. Pratt & Market streets.

Both men and women will compete on a 28.8-kilometre circuit that heads north along Faith Road to a mid-loop mountain prime, with a mostly downhill run-in to the finish line.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Maryland Cycling Classic start list

Maryland Cycling Classic route

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Maryland Cycling Classic) Map and profile for the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic men and women circuits

The Maryland Cycling Classic moves to a 28.8 kilometre local circuit with a start and finish in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

The first part of the circuit heads east along the Patapsco River, heading North on Linwood Avenue past Patterson Park before turning west. A few technical turns brings the race to Charles Street, bringing the race northward and gaining in elevation.

The course heads north up Faith Road reaching the Northern Parkway, where the course heads sharply uphill to the short but steep mountain prime. Then, heading south back toward the harbor on Roland Ave, the race rejoins Faith Rd in the opposite direction.

The route heads into the city centre on E. Lafayette Ave. and St. Paul St, taking several twists and turns before passing through the finish line on E. Pratt St.