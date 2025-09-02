Maryland Cycling Classic 2025
Date
September 6, 2025
Start location
Baltimore, Maryland - 12:30pm EDT
Finish location
Baltimore, Maryland - 4:25pm EDT
Distance
172.8km
Previous winner
Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek)
Previous edition
Maryland Cycling Classic 2025 overview
The only UCI ProSeries one-day men’s race in the United States, the Maryland Cycling Classic returns for its third edition on September 6, 2025.
Last year, the race was cancelled after the region was devastated when the Baltimore Key Bridge was destroyed when a cargo ship struck the bridge's support and most of the structure fell into the Patapsco River.
The incident killed six construction workers and caused massive traffic backups in the busy corridor. The last of the bridge was removed in July of 2025 but a replacement bridge will not be open until 2028.
The Maryland Cycling Classic celebrates its return in 2025 with the addition of a 115.2-kilometre UCI 1.1-ranked race for women.
Rather than start in far-flung Sparks, Maryland, the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic starts and finishes in Baltimore's harbor, with the start line at Central Plaza and the finish at the Inner Harbor at E. Pratt & Market streets.
Both men and women will compete on a 28.8-kilometre circuit that heads north along Faith Road to a mid-loop mountain prime, with a mostly downhill run-in to the finish line.
Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.
Maryland Cycling Classic start list
Maryland Cycling Classic route
Map and profile for the 2025 Maryland Cycling Classic men and women circuits
The Maryland Cycling Classic moves to a 28.8 kilometre local circuit with a start and finish in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.
The first part of the circuit heads east along the Patapsco River, heading North on Linwood Avenue past Patterson Park before turning west. A few technical turns brings the race to Charles Street, bringing the race northward and gaining in elevation.
The course heads north up Faith Road reaching the Northern Parkway, where the course heads sharply uphill to the short but steep mountain prime. Then, heading south back toward the harbor on Roland Ave, the race rejoins Faith Rd in the opposite direction.
The route heads into the city centre on E. Lafayette Ave. and St. Paul St, taking several twists and turns before passing through the finish line on E. Pratt St.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
