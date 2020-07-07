Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta 2020

Lisa Brennauer won the 2020 Madrid Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lisa Brannauer won the second consecutive Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta. The Ceratizit-WNT rider seal the overall title by 12 seconds ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) and 13 seconds ahead of Lorena Wiebes (Sunweb).

Elisa Balsamo closed out the three-day race with the final stage victory in Madrid. The Valcar-Travel & Service rider won the sprint ahead of Wiebes and Marta Bastianelli (Ale).

Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta has moved from it's traditional September spot on the Women's WorldTour calendar and will now take place from November 6-8 and will include three stages.

The UCI announced the revised-late season calendar in May as a result of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and although there have been some cancellations since then, the Women's WorldTour has retained 12 of the original 22 events.

In its three first editions (2015, 2016 and 2017), the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, consisted of one circuit race stage through Madrid’s city centre. In 2018 and 2019, the race added a new time trial stage that took place in the locality of Boadilla del Monte.

The 2020 edition was the first time the event hosted three consecutive stages. Stage 1 was a new 82.8km hilly road race from Toledo to Escalona. The second day of racing was a 9.3km individual time trial around Boadilla del Monte. The racing concluded with a 17-lap circuit race, totaling 98.6km, in Madrid.