Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024
|Date
|April 21, 2024
|Start location
|Liège
|Finish location
|Liège
|Distance
|259km
|Category
|WorldTour
|Previous edition
|Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023
|2024 winner
|Tadej Pogaçar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar crushes the field on La Redoute to take solo sixth Monument victory
As it happened: Tadej Pogačar dominates at Liège-Bastogne-Liège
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took a sensational solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after attacking the field with a crushing attack on the Côte de la Redoute, 34km from the finish.
The Slovenian, who no doubt viewed the win as settling unfinished business after crashing out of the 2023 edition, finished 1:39 ahead of a solo chase from a smiling Romain Bardet, with Mathieu van der Poel winning the sprint for third from the main chase group at 2:02 back.
Results
Data powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.