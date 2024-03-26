Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024

Tadej Pogacar wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Liège-Bastogne-Liège overview Date April 21, 2024 Start location Liège Finish location Liège Distance 259km Category WorldTour Previous edition Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2023 2024 winner Tadej Pogaçar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

As it happened: Tadej Pogačar dominates at Liège-Bastogne-Liège

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took a sensational solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after attacking the field with a crushing attack on the Côte de la Redoute, 34km from the finish.

The Slovenian, who no doubt viewed the win as settling unfinished business after crashing out of the 2023 edition, finished 1:39 ahead of a solo chase from a smiling Romain Bardet, with Mathieu van der Poel winning the sprint for third from the main chase group at 2:02 back.

Results

