Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2024

Tadej Pogacar wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)
Liège-Bastogne-Liège overview
DateApril 21, 2024
Start locationLiège
Finish locationLiège
Distance259km
CategoryWorldTour
Previous editionLiège-Bastogne-Liège 2023
2024 winnerTadej Pogaçar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 LR Romain Bardet of France and Team dsmfirmenich PostNL on second place race winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates and Mathieu van der Poel of The Netherlands and Team Alpecin Deceuninck on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 110th Liege Bastogne Liege 2024 Mens Elite a 2545km one day race from Liege to UCIWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

Tadej Pogacar wins Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liège-Bastogne-Liège: Tadej Pogačar crushes the field on La Redoute to take solo sixth Monument victory

As it happened: Tadej Pogačar dominates at Liège-Bastogne-Liège 

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) took a sensational solo victory at Liège-Bastogne-Liège after attacking the field with a crushing attack on the Côte de la Redoute, 34km from the finish.

The Slovenian, who no doubt viewed the win as settling unfinished business after crashing out of the 2023 edition, finished 1:39 ahead of a solo chase from a smiling Romain Bardet, with Mathieu van der Poel winning the sprint for third from the main chase group at 2:02 back.

Results

