Swipe to scroll horizontally La Flèche Wallonne Femmes overview Date April 23, 2025 Start location Huy Finish location Huy Distance 140.7km Category Women’s WorldTour

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 results

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025 podium (L to R): Demi Vollering (FDJ-SUEZ) second, race winner Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) on third (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Puck Pieterse powers past Demi Vollering for victory atop Mur de Huy / How it happened

Multi-discipline champion Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Deceuninck) attacked on the last 150 metres near the top of the iconic Mur de Huy to win Flèche Wallonne Femmes, making it the second road victory of her career, so far. Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez) could not match the acceleration and finished third. A few seconds back, A few seconds later, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) finished third, holding off a surge by defending champion Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto).

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes information

One of the oldest Spring Classics for professional women, la Flèche Wallonne Femmes takes place each year on the Wednesday between the Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes, finishing on the leg-breaking Mur de Huy. Once again this year, on Wednesday, April 23 the start of the 28th edition will take place after the men's race so that the women can finish about an hour after the men in front of the huge crowds on the Mur.

Beginning in 1998, the race has highlighted the top talent of the women's peloton, from three-time winner Fabiana Luperini and five-time winner Marianne Vos to the outright record holder and consecutive victory record holder Anna van der Breggen, who won seven straight times from 2015 to 2021.

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes is organised by the Amaury Sport Organisation, which also produces the Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix and many other major professional cycling races.

In 2023, Demi Vollering made history when she not only claimed her first La Flèche Wallonne Femmes title, but captured the Ardennes Classics triple crown after winning Amstel Gold Race Ladies and Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes. The Dutch rider made her winning move early on the Mur de Huy to take the victory ahead of Liane Lippert (Movistar Team). Gaia Realini (Trek-Segafredo) rounded out the podium.

Last year, Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) held off Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) after a late attack on Mur de Huy to take the win.

Women's WorldTour – The definitive guide for 2025

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes route

Image 1 of 1 Profile of 2025 La Fleche Wallonne Femmes (Image credit: A.S.O.)

The 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes route will cover eight climbs across 140.7 kilometres from the Grand-Place in Huy to the Mur de Huy.

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes start list

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes teams