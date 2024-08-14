Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 13, 2024 Start location Quebec City, Canada Finish location Quebec City, Canada Distance 201.6km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2023 Previous winner Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny)

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) claims his third Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec victory in 2024 (Image credit: Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Michael Matthews (Jayco-AlUla) claimed his third victory at the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec by holding off the charge on the uphill sprint after launching early.

The Australian out-sprinted Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty), who took second, and Rudy Molard (Groupama-FDJ) who completed the podium after the moves of the attackers were wound back in.

Tour de France and Giro d'Italia champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) and defending champion Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) made their bid for victory at the base of the kilometre-long final climb of Côte des Glacis while Tiesj Benoot (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to pre-empt the sprint. Benoot, however ended up with fourth, narrowly shuffled off the podium by the unfolding sprint.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, one of two Canadian WorldTour races with sister race Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, returns on September 13, 2024. The Montreal race takes place two days later.

Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) emerged victorious in the 2023 edition of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, taking the first WorldTour win of his young career. The then 21-year-old beat Corbin Strong (Israel-Premier Tech) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) to take out the race.

In 2022, Benoît Cosnefroy (AG2R Citroën) claimed a solo victory after attacking in the final lap and holding off the charging field to take the win ahead of Matthews and Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux).

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Matthews was the last rider to capture back-to-back victories in Quebec, doing so in 2018 and 2019. Joining Matthews as two-time winners are Peter Sagan (2017, 2016) and Simon Gerrans (2014, 2012).

In 2024, the organisers stayed true to their traditional 201.6km route for the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec circuit which is particularly well suited to punchers and those used to steep descents.

Join Cyclingnews' coverage of the 2024 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec with race reports, results, photo galleries, news and race analysis.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec route

Image 1 of 1 Route and profile of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec 2024 (Image credit: Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec)

The 201.6km route delivers a total of 2,976 metres of climbing over 16 laps of a hilly 12.6km circuit that starts and finishes on the Grande Allée in the charming 400-year-old, walled-in Quebec City.

Each circuit features several short but steep climbs, first on Rue de la Montagne (375m at 10%), then the Côte de la Potasse/Des Glacis (420m at 9%) skirting around the iconic Chateau Frontenac, and finally up the Montée de la Fabrique/Des Jardins (190m at 7%) before looping around toward the uphill drag of more than 1 kilometre to the finish line.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec start list

Data powered by FirstCycling

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Start time Finish time September 13, 2024 11:00 EST 16:15 EST

Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec teams