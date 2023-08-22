Swipe to scroll horizontally Date September 10, 2023 Start location Montreal, Canada Finish location Montreal, Canada Distance 221.4km Previous edition Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal 2022 Previous winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal overview

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, along with its sister race the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec, are the only two WorldTour races held in North America this season. The Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, on September 10, the harder of the two races, takes place two days after the Québec race.

Last year, Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) outpowered a five-man breakaway to beat Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Andrea Bagioli (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) to take the victory in Montréal.

The race was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the global pandemic. It was In 2019 that Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team) shot out of a reduced bunch late on the climb up the Avenue du Parc to overhaul Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) for the victory, with Ivan Garcia (Bahrain-Merida) in third.

The 2026 UCI Road World Championships will be held in Montreal, and will be organised by Événements GPCQM, who have run the Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec and Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal races since 2010. Those races will serve as an obvious build-up to the 2026 Worlds, which will take place in late September.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal route

The 2023 Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal will take place on a tough 12.2km circuit in the Parc du Mont-Royal. It is a circuit with a considerable heritage. As well as hosting Merckx and Geneviève Gambillon’s rainbow jersey triumphs of 1974, it was also the site of Bernt Johansson’s victory over Giuseppe Martinelli at the Olympic Games two years later.

Two extra laps, from 16 to 18, were added in 2019 to create a near World Championship-length race. The extra kilometres remain in 2023, with the peloton facing a distance of 221.4km.

Each lap includes 269 metres of elevation across three short climbs, creating a total of 4,842 metres of climbing. First up is the Côte Camillien-Houde (1.8km at 8%), followed by the Côte de la Polytechnique (780m at 6%, including a portion of 11%).

The last climb, Pagnuelo (534 m at 7.5%) comes just under three kilometres from the finish line. The race then drops down to the Avenue du Parc, where the field negotiates a U-turn before the final 500 metres drag, at 4%, uphill to the finish line.

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal start list

Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal schedule

