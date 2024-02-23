Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024

Swipe to scroll horizontally Race details Date March 24, 2024 Distance 171.2 kilometres Start location Ypres Finish location Wevelgem Category Women's WorldTour 2024 winner Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime

2024 Gent-Wevelgem women's podium (from L to R) Second-placed Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, winner Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime and third-placed Chiara Consonni of UAE Team ADQ (Image credit: Getty Images / ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP)

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) used a bike throw to win her first Gent-Wevelgem Women. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem.

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place as a large group of 38 riders stormed across the finish after 171.2km of racing.

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) launched an attack in the final 2km, but was brought back on the final kilometre.

