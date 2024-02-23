Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024

DateMarch 24, 2024
Distance171.2 kilometres
Start locationYpres
Finish locationWevelgem
CategoryWomen's WorldTour
2024 winnerLorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime

2024 Gent-Wevelgem women's podium (from L to R) Second-placed Elisa Balsamo of Lidl-Trek, winner Lorena Wiebes of SD Worx - Protime and third-placed Chiara Consonni of UAE Team ADQ (Image credit: Getty Images / ERIC LALMAND / Belga / AFP)

Lorena Wiebes beats Elisa Balsamo in sprint photo finish

Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) used a bike throw to win her first Gent-Wevelgem Women. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem. 

Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place as a large group of 38 riders stormed across the finish after 171.2km of racing.

Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) launched an attack in the final 2km, but was brought back on the final kilometre. 

Full report l As it happened

Results

