Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024
|Date
|March 24, 2024
|Distance
|171.2 kilometres
|Start location
|Ypres
|Finish location
|Wevelgem
|Category
|Women's WorldTour
|2024 winner
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team SD Worx-Protime
Lorena Wiebes beats Elisa Balsamo in sprint photo finish
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) used a bike throw to win her first Gent-Wevelgem Women. It took a photo finish to decide the outcome, as the Dutchwoman edged Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) at the line in Wevelgem.
Chiara Consonni (UAE Team ADQ) took third place as a large group of 38 riders stormed across the finish after 171.2km of racing.
Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) launched an attack in the final 2km, but was brought back on the final kilometre.
Results
