Live coverage
Gent-Wevelgem Women live - Kopecky, Kool, Balsamo compete for one-day glory
171.2km cobbled Cassic tests peloton from the Menin Gate in Ypres to Wevelgem
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024 route
Gent-Wevelgem 2024 - Analysing the contenders
Gent-Wevelgem Women 2024 - Overview
Race Situation
An early breakaway is over four minutes ahead of the peloton: De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck), Vettorello (Roland), Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), Fouquenet (Arkea-B&B Hotels), Molenaar (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team), Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility)
With 139km to go, the gap has ballooned to 4:25.
An awful lot of young talent in that breakaway. Roland's Giorgia Vettorello is the oldest at 23.
There has been some confusion as to who is in the front group. Here is the list which has just been clarified over race radio:
Julie De Wilde (Fenix-Deceuninck)
Giorgia Vettorello (Roland)
Lieke Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
Amandine Fouquenet (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
Laura Molenaar (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team)
Anniinna Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility)
They currently have 2:15 over the peloton.
Alana Castrique (Cofidis) hasn't made it to the front group, she's dropping back to the peloton.
So we have a front group of seven by the looks of it.
Front group now two minutes ahead with just under 150km to go.
The front group's lead has grown to over a minute. It looks like this could be our break of the day.
Ahtosalo (Uno X Mobility and Castrique (Cofidis) are still in between and Ragusa (Human Powered Health) has dropped back to them.
The riders in the front group are:
Julie Van De Velde (AG Insurance-Soudal Team)
Katia Ragusa (Human Powered Health)
Giorgia Vettorello (Roland)
Lieke Nooijen (Team Visma | Lease a Bike)
Amandine Fouquenet (Arkea-B&B Hotels)
Laura Molenaar (VolkerWessels Women's Pro Cycling Team)
And bridging across are:
Anniina Ahtosalo (Uno-X Mobility)
Alana Castrique (Cofidis)
A move has gone clear with around 30 seconds on the peloton.
One contender who didn't make the start today was Visma | Lease a Bike's multi-discipline star Fem van Empel.
She wasn't "feeling a hundred percent," according to the team.
The riders are about ten kilometres in. No attacks yet.
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) has had a good start to her road season so far, she's one of the outsiders for today. Here's what she said before the start:
"We expect it to be very windy today so probably a lot of echelons. So the goal is just to be racing in the front a lot with the team and try ot be in the first echelon.
On the question of how do you beat the big teams:
"I think SD Worx and also Trek are the strongest teams here today. It will be difficult to beat them, but for sure not impossible...We'll just have to see how the race goes. It will be hard from the beginning so we have to hope that the group will be reduced a bit."
The women just left @StadIeper for their journey through Flanders Fields! 🌹#GW24 #GWwomen pic.twitter.com/9xMbQtUULMMarch 24, 2024
Should the race come down to a sprint today, SD Worx-Protime are expected to rely on Lorena Wiebes. Before the start, she was asked about the windy conditions.
"Normally, I like it," she said. "It's nice when you're in the first echelon...It will be a hard race, with a lot of side-winds. I'm looking forward to being back in this race... It's important to be as a team together and to have as many team-mates as possible in the front group. I think we have a really strong line-up."
The official start has been given.
The weather is sure to be a factor today, with winds blowing at around 35km/h at the moment.
That's nothing out of the ordinary for this race!
There are several riders looking to upstage Kopecky, a couple of them have managed to do just that already.
First it was Marianne Vos (Visma | Lease a Bike), winner at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. She won this race back in 2021 and will be looking to repeat.
Elisa Balsamo is another who looks back to her best. The Lidl-Trek rider and 2022 Gent-Wevelgem champion has recently won the Trofeo Alfredo Binda and Classic Brugge-De Panne.
CyclingNews have analysed all the contenders for the women's and men's races here:
The riders are just rolling out in the neutral zone.
World Champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) comes into the race as the heavy favourite. Here's Cyclingnews' analysis of the expectations on the Belgian star over the next couple of weeks.
Weight of the world – Lotte Kopecky the centrepiece of the cobbled Classics
Last year's race really typified the dominance of SD Worx over the spring races - and much of the rest of the season - with Swiss TT star Marlen Reusser taking the win by two minutes and forty-two seconds over a chasing pack policed by her team-mates.
Will it be a similar story today?
Gent-Wevelgem is the first of a triplet of big cobbled Classics in women’s cycling; with the Tour of Flanders and Paris Roubaix taking place over the next two weekends.
It's usually the easiest of the three, but with the winds howling in Flanders how will the racing pan out today?
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of Gent-Wevelgem Women.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Gent-Wevelgem live: Will Van der Poel add another win to his palmares?All the action from the 253.1km race between Ypres and Wevelgem
-
Gent-Wevelgem Women live - Kopecky, Kool, Balsamo compete for one-day glory171.2km cobbled Cassic tests peloton from the Menin Gate in Ypres to Wevelgem
-
As it happened: Another Pogacar win on Volta a Catalunya stage 7Slovenian completes race domination with fourth stage win via a reduced bunch sprint in Barcelona
-
Volta a Catalunya: Tadej Pogacar completes domination with stage 7 winSlovenian triumphs in reduced bunch sprint ahead of Godon and Martin
-
Larry Warbasse wants to 'help Ben O'Connor make the Giro d'Italia podium'US veteran plans a return to Italian Grand Tour for the sixth time in his career
-
‘Another step forward’ - progress for Egan Bernal at Volta a Catalunya moving to third overallLate break with Mikel Landa nets Colombian runner-up spot on brutally-difficult mountain stage
-
Lacklustre E3 display raises stakes for Soudal-QuickStep at Gent-Wevelgem - AnalysisSwitch in emphasis to Grand Tours continues to hamper Classics unit
-
Tadej Pogacar turns in another epic stage win at Volta a CatalunyaThird Pyrenean summit finish victory in five days for UAE Team Emirates racer
-
Cancellara's Classics column: Don't overlook the mental aspect of the Van der Poel-Van Aert duelPeerless Van der Poel triumphs over under-pressure Van Aert, though history shows nobody is unbeatable at Flanders and Roubaix